« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton away selling details  (Read 1355 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,316
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:43:59 am »
It's on but one of mine says number exceeded when it hasn't!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:44:23 am »
Managed to get sorted now no problems - what a mess
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:44:56 am »
Quote from: angus on Today at 08:35:20 am
mate phoned the club

Well he talks shite then doesnt he
Logged

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:45:29 am »
working now
Logged

Online SJC2024

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:46:43 am »
Just got ours - working now
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:46:47 am »
So appeared nearly half an hour late without any warning.  No comms and if you refresh too often you get blocked.  Utter shambles.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:10 am by MKB »
Logged

Offline Doc Evil

  • PunjabEvo - "Goin' Madrid lad? Gorranyspares?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,103
  • Kelvin McKenzie is a c*nt. SOS 7175
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:47:08 am »
They're back on sale, just got ours.
Logged
"You going to Madrid lad? Gorrany spares?"

Offline jamie_c

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:47:33 am »
It's working now
Logged

Online TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:50:49 am »
Not working for me and I have 14 credits.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,316
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:52:43 am »
One of mine won't work and they have closed chat, unbelievable.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
Quote from: TTB on Today at 08:50:49 am
Not working for me and I have 14 credits.
Go to https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/CrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_QualityPoints
to confirm that number, then you're going to have to go on the Chat to get it sorted.
Logged

Offline PJJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:54:32 am »
Finally there and all checked out safely. Limited availability in all stands though
Logged

Online igloo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • All round the fields of Anfield Road....
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:54:37 am »
Website under maintanance   :no :no :no
Logged
YNWA

Online TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:56:42 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 08:54:00 am
Go to https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/CrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_QualityPoints
to confirm that number, then you're going to have to go on the Chat to get it sorted.
Checked that and email from start of season. 14 Credits.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:59:57 am »
Busy week for them to be fair, you can't really expect them to deal with this SSO stuff AND put tickets on sale for a match as planned as well because if so, you are getting them confused with an actual office that deals with selling tickets.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:04:42 am »
Quote from: TTB on Today at 08:56:42 am
Checked that and email from start of season. 14 Credits.
My money is on their having wrongly set the required credits to 15.  Whatever the cause,  the frequency of the cock ups has become laughable.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:08:08 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:04:42 am
My money is on their having wrongly set the required credits to 15.  Whatever the cause,  the frequency of the cock ups has become laughable.
Its not that as a mate bought on 14 no problem.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:15:49 am »
 we expect your wait time to be  42 Minutes . :butt
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:19:38 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:59:57 am
Busy week for them to be fair, you can't really expect them to deal with this SSO stuff AND put tickets on sale for a match as planned as well because if so, you are getting them confused with an actual office that deals with selling tickets.

:lmao
Logged

Offline fintanmar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:29:26 am »
I can't get logged in this morning

Sending me to a SSO account - when I log in it says its sending a verification code that hasnt arrived!
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,316
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:57:51 am »
I finally got sorted after having to do it on my phone as it still wouldn't let one of mine buy a ticket on my laptop, it just said it exceeded the number allowed. I tried switching seats, changing to child/Over 65 etc and it wouldn't have it. Went on my phone and it let me buy them. Late for work but I'm sure our TO don't care about that. :butt
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,316
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:58:23 am »
Quote from: TTB on Today at 09:15:49 am
we expect your wait time to be  42 Minutes . :butt

Lucky you, I got a message saying chat had been closed ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:00:08 am »
Was able to get friend to get them on his account. Got 3 tickets and had no issues allocating to my season ticket. Not a problem as we always buy together, just easier if one of us is in charge of getting tickets.

Always log in on my laptop as its easier to see seat plan. Just logged in on mobile and now I Everton is showing  :butt :butt :butt

Logged

Online TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:11:28 am »
If anyone else is still not able to see Everton sale, I cleared my cache and cookies and it showed up.
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
have they give a reason why the sale was delayed this morning?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 