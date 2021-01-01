mate phoned the club
Not working for me and I have 14 credits.
Go to https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/CrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_QualityPointsto confirm that number, then you're going to have to go on the Chat to get it sorted.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Checked that and email from start of season. 14 Credits.
My money is on their having wrongly set the required credits to 15. Whatever the cause, the frequency of the cock ups has become laughable.
Busy week for them to be fair, you can't really expect them to deal with this SSO stuff AND put tickets on sale for a match as planned as well because if so, you are getting them confused with an actual office that deals with selling tickets.
we expect your wait time to be 42 Minutes .
