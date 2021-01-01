« previous next »
David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3640 on: Today at 12:53:39 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:01:30 am
Nope. It seems he has been doing PL-games since 2021. However, this season seems to be the first one, where he's doing our games. He was the ref vs Brighton and vs Bournemouth. He also did the League Cup game against Brighton only a handful of days before the one in the league. Before that we only had him in the League Cup twice...

The interesting bit is that 5 of the 6 games of ours he has refereed and all three League games have been at Anfield. That is very unusual for an inexperienced Referee. They must trust him to be 'strong' at Anfield.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3641 on: Today at 12:59:15 am
God refs are shit aren't they
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3642 on: Today at 01:32:09 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
The way a lot of them will see it, their mate and colleague lost his job because of us. It's a commonplace reaction to want to get your own back in that situation...
Apologies for just picking out the one line from your post, but it sums up something I loathe in this godforsaken country of ours. The thing is, Coote dug his own grave. Not only that, he then jumped in and buried himself. It was all on him. His highly unprofessional behaviour had nothing to do with LFC. It was simply Coote being Coote.

The problem is no one ever seems able to take responsibility for their behaviour anymore. It has to be the fault of those they were abusing instead. People then close ranks to protect the unprofessional. Honestly, it's absolutely bizarre. Instead of the PGMOL cleaning up its act, it acts like a toddler having a tantrum. Instead of looking at itself, it lashes out and becomes more and more punitive. It's genuinely bizarre behavior from supposedly professional adults. They need replacing with adults who can be professional, and quickly.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3643 on: Today at 01:35:07 am
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
That's exactly what I was saying at the time, he played advantage and they didn't score, so how has he been sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity?

Wasn't there an example just a few weeks ago where our attacker (almost certainly Mo) was blatantly fouled in a DOGSO but there was no red because the ref had paid advantage? We might have ended up scoring. If the rules make any distinction between DOGSO+Advantage+Goal vs. DOGSO+Advantage+Fuckup then I'm unaware of it, but it is 16 years since I last reffed.
