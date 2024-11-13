« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 98316 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 09:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands
it's 100% a team situation. why else would so many of them want to protect their mates by not telling the world they just fucked up?

it's a very unusual job and there's no way in hell they didn't flap their gums (and do other things to them) when abroad on jollies together.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,888
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 09:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands

You are on record as saying they close ranks. So it obviously is a team situation.

From the locked corruption fallacy thread.

'And what you've posted there makes sense to me. I'd say PGMOL is paranoid as well as inept. The point you make about 'closing ranks' is obviously true.'
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:30 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,888
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 09:29:33 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 09:17:49 pm
So hes struck off officiating in the PL, does that mean hes still eligible to ref in the EFL? Or will that be decided by the FA pending the outcome of their own investigation?

I cant see him being able to ref overseas. The mere hint of drug abuse would sink him in most of Asia, its one of the very worst things you can do. I doubt they tolerate that in the Middle East either. Wouldnt even be allowed into the US so where else?


Punditry on sky?

The PGMOL supply the refs for both the Premier League and EFL.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 09:32:37 pm »
The officials do work in teams dont they?
They certainly go on jollies to the Middle East and far east together .
There is absolutely no way none of them knew about Coke head cootes views on Liverpool and Klopp.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,026
  • The first five yards........
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 09:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:28:43 pm
You are on record as saying they close ranks. So it obviously is a team situation.

From the locked corruption fallacy thread.

'And what you've posted there makes sense to me. I'd say PGMOL is paranoid as well as inept. The point you make about 'closing ranks' is obviously true.'

The question I was answering was a very specific one. Would fellow referees known about his alleged coke habit? Would they have known he had a prejudice against Liverpool FC?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,888
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:33:59 pm
The question I was answering was a very specific one. Would fellow referees known about his alleged coke habit? Would they have known he had a prejudice against Liverpool FC?

The fella can't hold his own piss mate.



You think the people pictured here didn't know what he was like?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands

Well, to your second point - if there was any risk at all of that, then surely there would be a nda and a payment, if the PGMOL could do such a thing. I have no idea, from my brief reading on the subject, how PGMOL is legally constituted (Wiki gives a Chair, but no details of directors, nor of financial structures) and how easy it would be for them to do such a thing without arousing suspicion within their organisation.

As to the "team situation" - they go on holiday together. They must have training sessions and conferences. They must communicate when working together. They surely have check-ins by video call or in person after each match to evaluate what went on. They fraternise in all these different ways, and it would be extremely unusual if there wasn't also communication outside the work context - at home and abroad... But yes, we speculate. I'm suggesting that it's unlikely that this stuff wasn't common knowledge on that basis.

And finally, as to anti-Scouse sentiment, well it's widespread among establishment figures, and professional referees are absolutely establishment figures - because Liverpool represents the resistance to their ideologies, and has for many years. It's surely not hard to imagine that ex-coppers and the kind of people they promote and value are likely to be solidly establishment, and bias will be present. More than anything, an organisation that seems to have almost no mechanisms in place to train or detect or correct bias ("English refs are purer than the driven snow mi'lord") is unlikely to rise above it.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,198
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:33:59 pm
The question I was answering was a very specific one. Would fellow referees known about his alleged coke habit? Would they have known he had a prejudice against Liverpool FC?

I'd say "strongly suspected" and "definitely yes. "

It's a no brainer.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,888
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 10:05:38 pm »
From the Beeb.


As one of the PGMOL's most highly-rated video assistant referees (VAR), Coote has been the VAR for 64 Premier League matches, 11 of which have involved Liverpool, the first of which was in September 2019.

In October 2020, Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton and Klopp complained about the decision not to send off Jordan Pickford for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk, as well as a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Henderson being disallowed for offside.

Liverpool asked the Premier League to review those two VAR decisions.

Coote was then not appointed as the VAR of a Liverpool Premier League match until September 2023, the first of seven Liverpool Premier League matches as VAR last season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 10:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:18:50 pm
He was suspended by the PGMOL about 5 years ago. He was then reinstated.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:05:38 pm
From the Beeb.


As one of the PGMOL's most highly-rated video assistant referees (VAR), Coote has been the VAR for 64 Premier League matches, 11 of which have involved Liverpool, the first of which was in September 2019.

In October 2020, Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton and Klopp complained about the decision not to send off Jordan Pickford for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk, as well as a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Henderson being disallowed for offside.

Liverpool asked the Premier League to review those two VAR decisions.

Coote was then not appointed as the VAR of a Liverpool Premier League match until September 2023, the first of seven Liverpool Premier League matches as VAR last season.

so ... he wasn't suspended just not assigned to our games. correct?
Logged

Offline DHRED

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 09:17:49 pm
So hes struck off officiating in the PL, does that mean hes still eligible to ref in the EFL? Or will that be decided by the FA pending the outcome of their own investigation?

I cant see him being able to ref overseas. The mere hint of drug abuse would sink him in most of Asia, its one of the very worst things you can do. I doubt they tolerate that in the Middle East either. Wouldnt even be allowed into the US so where else?


Punditry on sky?

Hell either turn up working for some entity such as BEIN sports as a pundit / refereeing analyst or hell go into consulting earning a tidy sum for himself. Im sure the PGMOL would have given him a golden handshake to keep schtum about the shenanigans that no doubt take place there also so I doubt hell struggle to put food on the table for the foreseeable.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,888
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 10:35:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:17:20 pm
so ... he wasn't suspended just not assigned to our games. correct?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

ByDarren LewisAssistant Editor

    22:30, 4 Aug 2017Updated23:06, 4 Aug 2017

   
Two referees have been axed on the eve of the new season after allegations of misconduct.

Darren Deadman took charge of Football League, FA Cup and FL Trophy games last season.

He has been taken off the National List by the Professional Game and Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), the organisation in charge of allocating referees.

It is understood he will not referee for the body again.

David Coote officiated mostly in the Championship last season but also took charge of FA Cup and Play-Off matches. He remains under investigation amid separate allegations unconnected to Deadman.

Coote is still on the Select Group 2 List, the group of referees just below the Premier League. But he has not been allocated a match for this weekend.

It is claimed Coote is injured but Mirror Football understands inquiries being made by the PGMOL into his conduct have yet to reach their conclusion.

A spokesman for the PGMOL last night declined to comment.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:09 pm
Even if you are sacking him there are things he may know that the League don;t want out, so they'll make him sign NDA or whatever else.

You cant make someone sign an NDA retrospectively for things they already know.

Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 06:20:13 pm
They can if it's by "mutual agreement" i.e. he keeps quiet and gets severance pay.

Exactly as I said - they would have to make it a very tidy sum for it to be worth his while to sign an NDA.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,888
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 11:08:44 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:57:05 pm
You cant make someone sign an NDA retrospectively for things they already know.

Exactly as I said - they would have to make it a very tidy sum for it to be worth his while to sign an NDA.

It doesn't have to be an NDA. It can be something as simple as getting to keep his pension and the PGMOL stopping looking into his further indiscretions. Coote has got very little wiggle room. The PGMOL probably has as much dirt or more on Coote as he has on them. 

Breaching section 42 of the gambling act is also now a criminal offence.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,617
  • BoRac
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 11:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:05:38 pm
From the Beeb.


As one of the PGMOL's most highly-rated video assistant referees (VAR), Coote has been the VAR for 64 Premier League matches, 11 of which have involved Liverpool, the first of which was in September 2019.

In October 2020, Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton and Klopp complained about the decision not to send off Jordan Pickford for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk, as well as a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Henderson being disallowed for offside.

Liverpool asked the Premier League to review those two VAR decisions.

Coote was then not appointed as the VAR of a Liverpool Premier League match until September 2023, the first of seven Liverpool Premier League matches as VAR last season.

You have to question those who appoint referees as well based on those numbers. If he was VAR 64 times, you'd expect 6 or 7 Liverpool games, not 11, and that's not even accounting for the fact he was off our games for nearly 3 years.

He was VAR 30 times last season. Again, that would mean three games per team on average, yet he was appointed to our games 7 times. He was also VAR for 9 Everton games last season, that's nearly a quarter of their games. Nearly half of his appoinments involved a team from Liverpool.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 