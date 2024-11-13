I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?



All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".



That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands



Well, to your second point - if there was any risk at all of that, then surely there would be a nda and a payment, if the PGMOL could do such a thing. I have no idea, from my brief reading on the subject, how PGMOL is legally constituted (Wiki gives a Chair, but no details of directors, nor of financial structures) and how easy it would be for them to do such a thing without arousing suspicion within their organisation.As to the "team situation" - they go on holiday together. They must have training sessions and conferences. They must communicate when working together. They surely have check-ins by video call or in person after each match to evaluate what went on. They fraternise in all these different ways, and it would be extremely unusual if there wasn't also communication outside the work context - at home and abroad... But yes, we speculate. I'm suggesting that it's unlikely that this stuff wasn't common knowledge on that basis.And finally, as to anti-Scouse sentiment, well it's widespread among establishment figures, and professional referees are absolutely establishment figures - because Liverpool represents the resistance to their ideologies, and has for many years. It's surely not hard to imagine that ex-coppers and the kind of people they promote and value are likely to be solidly establishment, and bias will be present. More than anything, an organisation that seems to have almost no mechanisms in place to train or detect or correct bias ("English refs are purer than the driven snow mi'lord") is unlikely to rise above it.