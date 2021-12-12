« previous next »
nailed on for a pundit job somewhere

Taking Dermot's place on "Ref Watch"?

Michael "All I want is for LFC fans to love me, I don't understand their indifference to me" Owen : So, David, slightly contentious decision over the weekend in that Michael Oliver has given a red card to Mo Salah for tying his shoelaces in front of a damaged blade of grass.  VAR has called the referee over to review the decision believing it to be incorrect and the referee has checked his comb-over in the monitor lens before signalling to uphold his original decision - although this is only slightly contentious due to Mo Salah having the confidence in his ability to tie his boot using a single knot rather than the favoured double knot and the blade of grass may have been leaning in the Liverpool wingers direction, why do you think Michael Oliver has taken such action?

David Coote : "LAKJSDHLFIUASBDLGIUBDSAKGJBKJ"  Snort "SCOUSE BASTID" Snort, sniffle "GERMAN c*nt - WHO WON THE FUCKING WAR ANYWAY YOU ASSHOLE" Snort, sniffle "THIS IS WHAT YOU DESERVE FOR CALLING OUT PGMOL c*ntISHNESS - WE ALL HOPE YOU GET RELEGATED" Snort, Sniffle

Michael "Smell my hands, I've been stroking my thoroughbreds" Owen : "Arne Slot is the Liverpool manager now, not Klopp"

Coote : "ASJ;GOINBADIUHSDSFKAN;LK GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION YOU SCOUSE c*nt, FUCKING GET RELEGATED - HOWARD WON'T LET YOU LOT WIN THE LEAGUE YOU FUCKERS" Snooooooooooooooooooooort, ugggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

Is about how I'd imagine any episode of Ref Watch going - in fact you could replace David Coote with any rep of PGMOL and it'll be the same shite justification anyway.

Michael "All I want is for LFC fans to love me, I don't understand their indifference to me" Owen : So, David, slightly contentious decision over the weekend in that Michael Oliver has given a red card to Mo Salah for tying his shoelaces in front of a damaged blade of grass.  VAR has called the referee over to review the decision believing it to be incorrect and the referee has checked his comb-over in the monitor lens before signalling to uphold his original decision - although this is only slightly contentious due to Mo Salah having the confidence in his ability to tie his boot using a single knot rather than the favoured double knot and the blade of grass may have been leaning in the Liverpool wingers direction, why do you think Michael Oliver has taken such action?

David Coote : "LAKJSDHLFIUASBDLGIUBDSAKGJBKJ"  Snort "SCOUSE BASTID" Snort, sniffle "GERMAN c*nt - WHO WON THE FUCKING WAR ANYWAY YOU ASSHOLE" Snort, sniffle "THIS IS WHAT YOU DESERVE FOR CALLING OUT PGMOL c*ntISHNESS - WE ALL HOPE YOU GET RELEGATED" Snort, Sniffle

Michael "Smell my hands, I've been stroking my thoroughbreds" Owen : "Arne Slot is the Liverpool manager now, not Klopp"

Coote : "ASJ;GOINBADIUHSDSFKAN;LK GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION YOU SCOUSE c*nt, FUCKING GET RELEGATED - HOWARD WON'T LET YOU LOT WIN THE LEAGUE YOU FUCKERS" Snooooooooooooooooooooort, ugggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

Is about how I'd imagine any episode of Ref Watch going - in fact you could replace David Coote with any rep of PGMOL and it'll be the same shite justification anyway.

Good riddance Coote
Totally missed these allegations: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/27/david-coote-fa-investigating-claims-referee-discussed-giving-yellow-card

"Says integrity not in doubt..." :lmao


If any more comes out, the stench of match fixing will be very hard to disperse. But I don't like that all these articles are coming via what's been disclosed in The Rag.
Fuck him, don't think he even apologised for his commentary.
"Says integrity not in doubt..." :lmao

'Coote sent a message after the game saying: What a day yesterday. I hope you backed as discussed.'

 :-X


If any more comes out, the stench of match fixing will be very hard to disperse. But I don't like that all these articles are coming via what's been disclosed in The Rag.

Yes, it's terrible.
Good he is gone, he was obviously biased against us and we knew this even before those videos came out. Even ignoring his referring against us, he was a substandard ref not fit for this job.

When I read the full article on him getting sacked, realized he has been doing this since he was 14, effectively means he doesnt have any other skills to get a job outside of football. That made me feel a little of sympathy for him but he brought all this upon himself.
The person that did it to him is an absolute sewer rat. Fucking sad world where somebody gains your confidence and trust then seeks to get compromising material on you at your most vulnerable and then uses it against you when you gain a profile. Horrible piece of shit.

In what way was he vulnerable?
I've not seen or read anything that suggests he was tricked into doing this or in a bad place with his life.

It's just as likely he's nothing but an utter c*nt.
In what way was he vulnerable?
I've not seen or read anything that suggests he was tricked into doing this or in a bad place with his life.

It's just as likely he's nothing but an utter c*nt.

Well he looks under the influence of something, that obviously makes you vulnerable to saying shit that will get you in a world of shit.
Fuck him, don't think he even apologised for his commentary.

Exactly this.
If reports are to be believed, he initially said it wasn't real before admitting to it but saying he doesn't remember it.
He's not apologised because he probably doesn't think he said anything wrong, and any apology will solely be because it made the light of day.
Well he looks under the influence of something, that obviously makes you vulnerable to saying shit that will get you in a world of shit.

A situation of his own doing.
As I said, there's no evidence that he was duped into doing something out of his control.
Exactly this.
If reports are to be believed, he initially said it wasn't real before admitting to it but saying he doesn't remember it.
He's not apologised because he probably doesn't think he said anything wrong, and any apology will solely be because it made the light of day.
Absolutely. I actually believe he thought he could get away with it at first because its only them scouse c*nts . He still hasnt even apologised for what he and his mate said about Jurgen and scousers.
I say fuck the horrible c*nt.
A situation of his own doing.
As I said, there's no evidence that he was duped into doing something out of his control.

Of course but doesnt change my opinion that the person that stitched him up is an absolutely horrible piece of shit.
I hope PGMOL now makes a sincere apology to Liverpool- the club and the city.
If it is "with immediate effect", they must've uncovered some gnarly stuff...
Of course but doesnt change my opinion that the person that stitched him up is an absolutely horrible piece of shit.
maybe so but he's done everyone a favour making (and releasing?) that video.
I think the "investigation" was little more than a sham. It's been a month on what has to be the most obvious open and shut case in football other than Ferdinand's drug ban. It's all been about negotiating his exit and both sides getting their stories straight for the inevitable media attention.

The FA could have been sitting on their hands I suppose. I'm not sure why they would feel the need to do that. Isn't it more likely that some form of due process was being done? The videos looked authentic, but were they authentic? Had they been doctored somehow? Were there corroborating witnesses? The white powder looked like charlie, especially with all the accessories, but was it? Had Coote suggested he might show a yellow card before a match? He denies it, but was the accusation true?

A boring process to go through all of these details, I guess, but a necessary one too?

If Coote had been sacked a couple of hours after the S*n had shown the video that might have provoked even more conspiracy theories. No investigation? What are they hiding? etc
Absolutely. I actually believe he thought he could get away with it at first because its only them scouse c*nts . He still hasnt even apologised for what he and his mate said about Jurgen and scousers.
I say fuck the horrible c*nt.

It wouldn't surprise me if he sincerely believes what he said about Jurgen and the people of Liverpool and he'll confirm it when he takes the Sun's $$$ in his tell all
I hope PGMOL now makes a sincere apology to Liverpool- the club and the city.
If it is "with immediate effect", they must've uncovered some gnarly stuff...
Wow... and I thought I was optimistic!  :o
Of course but doesnt change my opinion that the person that stitched him up is an absolutely horrible piece of shit.

Again, we can only speculate.
There's no evidence that suggests the person that created the video or the person that released it are the same person. Nor is there any evidence whoever released it gained in any way.
I think it was started to do the rounds when a Liverpool fan on Twitter posted it? Good on them I say.
The game needs rid of rats like Coote.
I hope PGMOL now makes a sincere apology to Liverpool- the club and the city.
If it is "with immediate effect", they must've uncovered some gnarly stuff...
I admire your optimism, but also worry about your naivety.
I think the "investigation" was little more than a sham. It's been a month on what has to be the most obvious open and shut case in football other than Ferdinand's drug ban. It's all been about negotiating his exit and both sides getting their stories straight for the inevitable media attention.

That's not necessarily true either to be honest.
Years back a guy from my work was caught on one of those peado hunter videos.
The outcome of his case with HR took months. He was just shifted to a different department before topping himself about 18 months later.
Totally missed these allegations: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/27/david-coote-fa-investigating-claims-referee-discussed-giving-yellow-card

Story started in the Scum, was repeated on SSN, that's why its been largely ignored on here.

One would assume hes negotiated a nice settlement agreement which blocks him from blowing the whistle on PGMOL and any shady antics hes aware of in the future
The way we were reffed at Newcastle his colleagues must have known what was coming and tried to show him some solidarity.
The way we were reffed at Newcastle his colleagues must have known what was coming and tried to show him some solidarity.

Interesting.
