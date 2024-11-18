The problem is VAR should have improved their performance. Applied as an assistant referee who the match ref could go to for help and advice and vice versa, as in RU, it would do so.
However referees have always suffered from egos. Look at the linesman. Now called an assistant referee. How many time do you see a linesman flag for a foul, assisting the ref? Hardly ever. The linesman probably leaves it to the ref because its not their place to tell the ref.
Look at Webbs edict. He didnt want VAR re-refereeing games.
What sort of arrogant guff is that?
The referee is always right except when they really arent?
That edict caused massive confusion last season when VAR failed to intervene. This season we see the new interpretation of his ego. Its not enough to overturn the on field decision.
Last season was a clusterf*ck by him and his boys. VAR was undermined totally because of Webbs ego.
The thing is, I believe that the almost religious nature of 'tradition' in football is often a detriment.
The rules and the way they are adjudicated are for a game that was so much slower and with (relatively) less at stake. However because football clings to tradition, it cannot improve itself.
Just a few examples.
The moaning about time wasting and added time (too little and too much). That is easily solvable by changing the game to have 30 mins each half (a normal game has roughly 60 mins of active ball play) and a time-keeper who stops the clock when it goes dead.
VAR and reffing in general. We are SOOOOOOOOO wedded to the ref on pitch being king. Why? Don't we want the best decisions? So maybe overhaul that? Would it be better to have someone above a both VAR and the onfield officials? Might be a bad idea but I think it would be worth looking at. I mean in NFL, each game can be correcter by remote officials in New York and nobody complains about that because they care more about getting it right.
Offside. First make it clear that tight decisions are hard to get right, even with technology, and people need to accept that in those fine margin cases they'll win some and lose some. Added to that. in order to try and speed up and make it more accurate, forget limbs and all of that. Simply put realtime trackers on each player (in that pack they already wear) and THOSE are what determines offside, because that is definitive and quickly measurable.
With regard to VAR as a whole, I think it is a bad fit for football simply because most sports that use video refs are about very clearly defined facts and a lot of football decisions are subjectively unique, so I'm not sure it really can work. The 'challenge' idea is probably better than what we have but even then probably isn't going to be uncontroversial. Maybe for VAR you need 10 people on each game, in separate places so no comms, who use a binary yes/no button to give their opinion and you need 7/10 votes to call something clear and obvious.
Anyway I got waffling. In short, I think that football has moved on so far from where it was when the rules were made, that there needs to be a real effort to look change how games are officiated, for the betterment of the sport.
I might just be a dickhead for thinking these things though.