Good post, -Im not convinced about your timewasting or the extra ref above var and the on field, but do agree that we need to get rid of the on field ref being king.



Do you think a ref in each half of the pitch might improve things? Get closer to the action ?



I honestly don't know but there needs to be an acknowledgment that they whole way we do it needs a thorough examination. One thing I think WOULD be good is the option to have the ref comms on for the whole game. I mean currently we see bad calls or bad no calls and we get irate. If we can hear the conversations they are having, we might actually understand more why they've given or not given a decision and I think that would help fans.Officiating is currently handled like it's a clandestine organisation and I think it could benefit from becoming more transparent in a day-to-day way.The idea I floated of 10 people voting to establish 'clear and obvious' is, in my view, a good start. Because I can acknowledge that loads of decisions are subjective and a LOT of VAR discussion is about the 'threshold' for VAR to get involved and currently we have one or two people's opinions on that, which isn't enough. I don't care for the excuse I've heard about how much it would cost to have to have about 80 more staff per game. Football is rich enough to have that.When it comes to going to the monitor...As soon as there is a review, the 4th official should be at the monitor too and if the game is stopped, the ref should be at the monitor too to discuss it. Not giving his endorsement of a decision already reached without his input. For example, the Doku on Macca non penalty. Everything pointed to the onfield ref NEVER being told or being aware of the studs to the chest. If he's at the monitor for that whole discussion and play through, he sees it. He might still not change his mind but we can be assured that he is definitely properly informed.The 'ref above VAR' thing first came to my mind during the Diaz offside. When the VAR operator is saying 'Ollie says stop the match', Ollie is the head of VAR. that is an example of when such an official could step in. He should have had the power in that extreme circumstance to say 'Stop the game' and have that actually happen.Again, this might all be proved unworkable, but currently there seems to be a massive reticence to actually properly investigate if it WOULD work and improve things.