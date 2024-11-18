« previous next »
David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: JRed on November 18, 2024, 06:40:15 am
Nope.
He has used a racial slur against a manager who’s games he has officiated, whilst his mate is saying ‘WE, hate scousers’.
His impartiality will always be questionable now. Every decision will be viewed suspiciously, either against Liverpool or for Liverpool. He can never referee again.,
he's not used a "racial slur", let's not be silly.

what he's said and done was plenty bad enough, we don't need to exaggerate it for effect - it speaks for itself. and as you say, he;s not going to referee in our league again
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: classycarra on November 18, 2024, 10:05:00 am
...what he's said and done was plenty bad enough, we don't need to exaggerate it for effect - it speaks for itself. and as you say, he;s not going to referee in our league again

This exactly.

He is in a job where impartiality is a key requirement and this incident has brought his future impartiality (both for and against us or any other club) into serious doubt.

Simply can't stay in the job. That's all.

As for him himself, I have no love for the man but he's a human being and whatever he's done I hope he is being looked after. I mean after all, this IS just a game and nobody wants to see the pile-on result in a 'David Coote found dead by suicide' headline.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 18, 2024, 09:47:31 am
He said something that sounded like a 5 year old would write They thinks they had it wonzed. Dey fought a dey woodz goez 12 pointz clearz. Dey didnt nose coz day didnt dooz dat or something

:D
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Romford_Red on November 18, 2024, 10:12:38 am
This exactly.

He is in a job where impartiality is a key requirement and this incident has brought his future impartiality (both for and against us or any other club) into serious doubt.

Simply can't stay in the job. That's all.

As for him himself, I have no love for the man but he's a human being and whatever he's done I hope he is being looked after. I mean after all, this IS just a game and nobody wants to see the pile-on result in a 'David Coote found dead by suicide' headline.

His impartiality and integrity are gone. He has been compromised plain and simple. How do we know he hasn't been blackmailed for the past 4 years? What about the rest of them ? This seems to be the culture amongst these arrogant narcissistic c*nts.

Regarding my earlier post about this blowing over. That's just what I expect nowadays with these c*nts. Seem to be able to do as they like and are above any sort of retribution.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: darragh85 on November 18, 2024, 10:21:46 am
His impartiality and integrity are gone. He has been compromised plain and simple. How do we know he hasn't been blackmailed for the past 4 years? What about the rest of them ? This seems to be the culture amongst these arrogant narcissistic c*nts.

Regarding my earlier post about this blowing over. That's just what I expect nowadays with these c*nts. Seem to be able to do as they like and are above any sort of retribution.

If there are as many investigations going on as reported (three now?) then I have to assume they will find out about any others having problems.

The plus of all this, is that it SHOULD instigate some change, even if it is simply drug/alcohol tests for refs. I mean the fact that that does not happen already is madness, as who knows how many times a hungover ref was in charge of a game?

As for potential blackmail and all that on Coote, well if they find it they find it. It's not going to help us going forward so I don't really care what happens there.

In these days of fake news and endless pile-ons, I prefer to just focus on what is known and the FUTURE impact of that, bacause in truth, that is what actually matters.

That's not me letting it blow over or anything like that. It's not even me being naive about the PGMOL. As I've said on here before, I HAVE to believe that in general there is no grand conspiracy against us from the refs, because if I do believe that, then what's the point in watching any more (and honestly I'm closer than ever to binning it all off anyway)?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Romford_Red on November 18, 2024, 10:29:13 am
If there are as many investigations going on as reported (three now?) then I have to assume they will find out about any others having problems.

The plus of all this, is that it SHOULD instigate some change, even if it is simply drug/alcohol tests for refs. I mean the fact that that does not happen already is madness, as who knows how many times a hungover ref was in charge of a game?

As for potential blackmail and all that on Coote, well if they find it they find it. It's not going to help us going forward so I don't really care what happens there.

In these days of fake news and endless pile-ons, I prefer to just focus on what is known and the FUTURE impact of that, bacause in truth, that is what actually matters.

That's not me letting it blow over or anything like that. It's not even me being naive about the PGMOL. As I've said on here before, I HAVE to believe that in general there is no grand conspiracy against us from the refs, because if I do believe that, then what's the point in watching any more (and honestly I'm closer than ever to binning it all off anyway)?

I've never bought into that idea either, but I do believe that at least 4 maybe 5 referees do have a strong bias against the club - one, I suspect, was, like Coote, more about the manager than the club and we'll see a change from him, but the others are down to the clubs they support (regardless of what they claim).

I know I could never, not matter how hard I tried, be impartial if I was reffing Utd or Everton and I've never allowed my feelings towards anyone affect me in my work.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Even that bloke in Accounts from Wolverhampton?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 09:01:56 am
Never mind that he's a shit referee, would you be happy with him refereeing Liverpool games in the future? What about our rivals in a title battle? Do you trust him not to bring his bias into it? In the EFL, do you trust him to fairly referee Notts Countys rivals, because I certainly don't.

I want the whole PGMOL disbanding and all the refs being subject to intense scrutiny while refereeing and any whose performance drops below an acceptable level sacking, because there is now no longer any excuse, VAR should be upping their games to levels never seen before, instead the PGMOL has ensured that their levels have dropped massively.

The problem is VAR should have improved their performance. Applied as an assistant referee who the match ref could go to for help and advice and vice versa, as in RU, it would do so.
However referees have always suffered from egos. Look at the linesman. Now called an assistant referee. How many time do you see a linesman flag for a foul, assisting the ref? Hardly ever. The linesman probably leaves it to the ref because its not their place to tell the ref.
Look at Webbs edict. He didnt want VAR re-refereeing games.
What sort of arrogant guff is that?
The referee is always right except when they really arent?
That edict caused massive confusion last season when VAR failed to intervene. This season we see the new interpretation of his ego. Its not enough to overturn the on field decision.
Last season was a clusterf*ck by him and his boys. VAR was undermined totally because of Webbs ego.
 
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: 12C on November 18, 2024, 11:02:43 am
The problem is VAR should have improved their performance. Applied as an assistant referee who the match ref could go to for help and advice and vice versa, as in RU, it would do so.
However referees have always suffered from egos. Look at the linesman. Now called an assistant referee. How many time do you see a linesman flag for a foul, assisting the ref? Hardly ever. The linesman probably leaves it to the ref because its not their place to tell the ref.
Look at Webbs edict. He didnt want VAR re-refereeing games.
What sort of arrogant guff is that?
The referee is always right except when they really arent?
That edict caused massive confusion last season when VAR failed to intervene. This season we see the new interpretation of his ego. Its not enough to overturn the on field decision.
Last season was a clusterf*ck by him and his boys. VAR was undermined totally because of Webbs ego.
 

The thing is, I believe that the almost religious nature of 'tradition' in football is often a detriment.
The rules and the way they are adjudicated are for a game that was so much slower and with (relatively) less at stake. However because football clings to tradition, it cannot improve itself.

Just a few examples.
The moaning about time wasting and added time (too little and too much). That is easily solvable by changing the game to have 30 mins each half (a normal game has roughly 60 mins of active ball play) and a time-keeper who stops the clock when it goes dead.

VAR and reffing in general. We are SOOOOOOOOO wedded to the ref on pitch being king. Why? Don't we want the best decisions? So maybe overhaul that? Would it be better to have someone above a both VAR and the onfield officials? Might be a bad idea but I think it would be worth looking at. I mean in NFL, each game can be correcter by remote officials in New York and nobody complains about that because they care more about getting it right.

Offside. First make it clear that tight decisions are hard to get right, even with technology, and people need to accept that in those fine margin cases they'll win some and lose some. Added to that. in order to try and speed up and make it more accurate, forget limbs and all of that. Simply put realtime trackers on each player (in that pack they already wear) and THOSE are what determines offside, because that is definitive and quickly measurable.

With regard to VAR as a whole, I think it is a bad fit for football simply because most sports that use video refs are about very clearly defined facts and a lot of football decisions are subjectively unique, so I'm not sure it really can work. The 'challenge' idea is probably better than what we have but even then probably isn't going to be uncontroversial. Maybe for VAR you need 10 people on each game, in separate places so no comms, who use a binary yes/no button to give their opinion and you need 7/10 votes to call something clear and obvious.

Anyway I got waffling. In short, I think that football has moved on so far from where it was when the rules were made, that there needs to be a real effort to look change how games are officiated, for the betterment of the sport.

I might just be a dickhead for thinking these things though.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: 12C on November 18, 2024, 11:02:43 am
The problem is VAR should have improved their performance. Applied as an assistant referee who the match ref could go to for help and advice and vice versa, as in RU, it would do so.
However referees have always suffered from egos. Look at the linesman. Now called an assistant referee. How many time do you see a linesman flag for a foul, assisting the ref? Hardly ever. The linesman probably leaves it to the ref because its not their place to tell the ref.
Look at Webbs edict. He didnt want VAR re-refereeing games.
What sort of arrogant guff is that?
The referee is always right except when they really arent?
That edict caused massive confusion last season when VAR failed to intervene. This season we see the new interpretation of his ego. Its not enough to overturn the on field decision.
Last season was a clusterf*ck by him and his boys. VAR was undermined totally because of Webbs ego.
 

Totslly agree mate - I rermember a few years ago and they had film of a PL ref telling his "assistants" you call offsides only, I'll call the rest, wtf is that all about? They're supposed to be a team. I was all for VAR, as I'd seen it introduced and developed in RL and thought brilliant, they can do waht we can all do and watch a replay, but fuck me, these egotistical c*nts really fucked that up didn't they? Yesterdays Derby was a glaring example of what VAR can bring, or what not having it, in the case of the WSL, can cost a team - dunno if you saw it, but Everton got a penalty when the foul was CLEARLY outside the box and neither official bloody saw it and both had a great view of it. That pen settled the game. And this is where the PGMOL is a disgrace - in Rugby there'd have been no "clear and abvious" bollocks, the ref would just say to the VAR "I'm giving a pen but do me a favour, check if it was in the box or not". Then VAR says "no outside" and the ref changes the pen to a freekick. THATS what VAR is for.

Saw a clip from a Glasgow Derby yesterday, few seasons ago, a Celtic player elbows Morelos in the face and the lineo can be seen saying into his mic , "Red card, red card, its a red card", that's what we've lost with these prima donnas - we have fat c*nt Moss ignoring his lineo and saying "I'm giving a penalty anyway"

As for Romford Reds point, it can still work with subjective decisions, all VAR has to say is "I'm not sure I agree, have another look", the referee then just watches it back on the monitor and if they still think they got the decision right, then it stands
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Romford_Red on November 18, 2024, 11:21:16 am
The thing is, I believe that the almost religious nature of 'tradition' in football is often a detriment.
The rules and the way they are adjudicated are for a game that was so much slower and with (relatively) less at stake. However because football clings to tradition, it cannot improve itself.

Just a few examples.
The moaning about time wasting and added time (too little and too much). That is easily solvable by changing the game to have 30 mins each half (a normal game has roughly 60 mins of active ball play) and a time-keeper who stops the clock when it goes dead.

VAR and reffing in general. We are SOOOOOOOOO wedded to the ref on pitch being king. Why? Don't we want the best decisions? So maybe overhaul that? Would it be better to have someone above a both VAR and the onfield officials? Might be a bad idea but I think it would be worth looking at. I mean in NFL, each game can be correcter by remote officials in New York and nobody complains about that because they care more about getting it right.

Offside. First make it clear that tight decisions are hard to get right, even with technology, and people need to accept that in those fine margin cases they'll win some and lose some. Added to that. in order to try and speed up and make it more accurate, forget limbs and all of that. Simply put realtime trackers on each player (in that pack they already wear) and THOSE are what determines offside, because that is definitive and quickly measurable.

With regard to VAR as a whole, I think it is a bad fit for football simply because most sports that use video refs are about very clearly defined facts and a lot of football decisions are subjectively unique, so I'm not sure it really can work. The 'challenge' idea is probably better than what we have but even then probably isn't going to be uncontroversial. Maybe for VAR you need 10 people on each game, in separate places so no comms, who use a binary yes/no button to give their opinion and you need 7/10 votes to call something clear and obvious.

Anyway I got waffling. In short, I think that football has moved on so far from where it was when the rules were made, that there needs to be a real effort to look change how games are officiated, for the betterment of the sport.

I might just be a dickhead for thinking these things though.

Good post, -Im not convinced about your timewasting or the extra ref above var and the on field, but do agree that we need to get rid of the on field ref being king.

Do you think a ref in each half of the pitch might improve things?  Get closer to the action ?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 18, 2024, 11:29:42 am
Good post, -Im not convinced about your timewasting or the extra ref above var and the on field, but do agree that we need to get rid of the on field ref being king.

Do you think a ref in each half of the pitch might improve things? Get closer to the action ?

They're called linesmen (or assistant referees these days).

Doubt it'd improve things, UEFA dropped the extra lineo's didn't they?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 11:34:54 am
They're called linesmen (or assistant referees these days).

Doubt it'd improve things, UEFA dropped the extra lineo's didn't they?
No  soft lad, one that roams about infield in addition to the Lino's

Edit - In fact 2 refs and 4 linos
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 11:34:54 am
They're called linesmen (or assistant referees these days).

Doubt it'd improve things, UEFA dropped the extra lineo's didn't they?

Fucking hell, forgot all about that abomination they had with linos behind the bye line.  ;D
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 18, 2024, 11:36:40 am
No  soft lad, one that roams about infield in addition to the Lino's

Edit - In fact 2 refs and 4 linos

One thing I'm quite sure of is that adding even more incompetent officials isn't the solution!

Agree with RomfordRed, there's very much an attitude of 'this is tradition, don't change it'. I think a big part of the problem though is implementing stuff which isn't able to be implemented lower down the pyramid.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2024, 11:42:09 am
Fucking hell, forgot all about that abomination they had with linos behind the bye line.  ;D

So had I, and didnt spot in Robs post.
Cant really remember it that well
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 18, 2024, 11:29:42 am
Good post, -Im not convinced about your timewasting or the extra ref above var and the on field, but do agree that we need to get rid of the on field ref being king.

Do you think a ref in each half of the pitch might improve things?  Get closer to the action ?

I honestly don't know but there needs to be an acknowledgment that they whole way we do it needs a thorough examination. One thing I think WOULD be good is the option to have the ref comms on for the whole game. I mean currently we see bad calls or bad no calls and we get irate. If we can hear the conversations they are having, we might actually understand more why they've given or not given a decision and I think that would help fans.

Officiating is currently handled like it's a clandestine organisation and I think it could benefit from becoming more transparent in a day-to-day way.

The idea I floated of 10 people voting to establish 'clear and obvious' is, in my view, a good start. Because I can acknowledge that loads of decisions are subjective and a LOT of VAR discussion is about the 'threshold' for VAR to get involved and currently we have one or two people's opinions on that, which isn't enough. I don't care for the excuse I've heard about how much it would cost to have to have about 80 more staff per game. Football is rich enough to have that.

When it comes to going to the monitor...
As soon as there is a review, the 4th official should be at the monitor too and if the game is stopped, the ref should be at the monitor too to discuss it. Not giving his endorsement of a decision already reached without his input.  For example, the Doku on Macca non penalty. Everything pointed to the onfield ref NEVER being told or being aware of the studs to the chest. If he's at the monitor for that whole discussion and play through, he sees it. He might still not change his mind but we can be assured that he is definitely properly informed.

The 'ref above VAR' thing first came to my mind during the Diaz offside. When the VAR operator is saying 'Ollie says stop the match', Ollie is the head of VAR. that is an example of when such an official could step in. He should have had the power in that extreme circumstance to say 'Stop the game' and have that actually happen.

Again, this might all be proved unworkable, but currently there seems to be a massive reticence to actually properly investigate if it WOULD work and improve things.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 18, 2024, 11:46:58 am
So had I, and didnt spot in Robs post.
Cant really remember it that well

It was shit, they still missed blatant offences.

If you went with 2 referees, then you'd actually need 3 - 2 to run about and a third to make the decision - it'll end up like American Football with flags getting thrown :lmao
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 18, 2024, 11:45:01 am
One thing I'm quite sure of is that adding even more incompetent officials isn't the solution!

Agree with RomfordRed, there's very much an attitude of 'this is tradition, don't change it'. I think a big part of the problem though is implementing stuff which isn't able to be implemented lower down the pyramid.

See to me that's not an argument. The PL is a different competition, so it doesn't really matter if the rules are only for the top 1 or 2 tiers. It is also a game that moves much faster than the GM Vauxhall Conference does, so many of those ways to more accurately govern the game would be less neccessary.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Romford_Red on November 18, 2024, 11:49:14 am
I honestly don't know but there needs to be an acknowledgment that they whole way we do it needs a thorough examination. One thing I think WOULD be good is the option to have the ref comms on for the whole game. I mean currently we see bad calls or bad no calls and we get irate. If we can hear the conversations they are having, we might actually understand more why they've given or not given a decision and I think that would help fans.

Officiating is currently handled like it's a clandestine organisation and I think it could benefit from becoming more transparent in a day-to-day way.

The idea I floated of 10 people voting to establish 'clear and obvious' is, in my view, a good start. Because I can acknowledge that loads of decisions are subjective and a LOT of VAR discussion is about the 'threshold' for VAR to get involved and currently we have one or two people's opinions on that, which isn't enough. I don't care for the excuse I've heard about how much it would cost to have to have about 80 more staff per game. Football is rich enough to have that.

When it comes to going to the monitor...
As soon as there is a review, the 4th official should be at the monitor too and if the game is stopped, the ref should be at the monitor too to discuss it. Not giving his endorsement of a decision already reached without his input.  For example, the Doku on Macca non penalty. Everything pointed to the onfield ref NEVER being told or being aware of the studs to the chest. If he's at the monitor for that whole discussion and play through, he sees it. He might still not change his mind but we can be assured that he is definitely properly informed.

The 'ref above VAR' thing first came to my mind during the Diaz offside. When the VAR operator is saying 'Ollie says stop the match', Ollie is the head of VAR. that is an example of when such an official could step in. He should have had the power in that extreme circumstance to say 'Stop the game' and have that actually happen.

Again, this might all be proved unworkable, but currently there seems to be a massive reticence to actually properly investigate if it WOULD work and improve things.

Another good post, this potentially deserves a separate thread. The clear and obvious error thing is a major problem.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: aussie_ox on November 18, 2024, 03:44:33 am
Already getting a bit boring hearing every sordid detail of Coonte's private life.   Yeah he said something stupid on camera.   He should own that, take his punishment then come back in the EFL once it's all forgotten about provided he hasn't committed any actual crimes.
Nah, he's made his professional position untenable. His job absolutely depends on trust, integrity, judgement and impartiality. Coote fails on all counts.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Romford_Red on November 18, 2024, 11:52:10 am
See to me that's not an argument. The PL is a different competition, so it doesn't really matter if the rules are only for the top 1 or 2 tiers. It is also a game that moves much faster than the GM Vauxhall Conference does, so many of those ways to more accurately govern the game would be less neccessary.

It wouldnt matter to me either, but it'd be a huge pushback.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Well I didn't expect the judgement on professional misconduct and competency to boil down to a person's boredom tolerance and short term memory.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: jacobs chains on November 18, 2024, 12:15:16 pm
Well I didn't expect the judgement on professional misconduct and competency to boil down to a person's boredom tolerance and short term memory.
Exactly. Our boredom threshold should not be remotely relevant to the case.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November 18, 2024, 08:58:25 am
Agreed, but it wasn't "borderline xenophobic". It was xenophobic. There's no good reason to put "German" in front of "c*nt" other than to link the abusive word to the nationality of the target. If the word before "German" was "Chinese"/"Indian"/"Black"/"Gay" etc. we would have no difficulty in understanding what was intended by the slur, and it's the same here.
Betancur just got a 7-week ban for using a racial slur.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: darragh85 on November 18, 2024, 10:21:46 am
His impartiality and integrity are gone. He has been compromised plain and simple. How do we know he hasn't been blackmailed for the past 4 years? What about the rest of them ? This seems to be the culture amongst these arrogant narcissistic c*nts.

Regarding my earlier post about this blowing over. That's just what I expect nowadays with these c*nts. Seem to be able to do as they like and are above any sort of retribution.
yep, what we've seen so far may well be the tip of the iceberg.

PGMOL can't just brush him aside and say "all good, move along now".  they have to do all they can to find out what that video was intended to be used for (it is damned suspicious) and also if his referee mates have been up to similar bullshit that puts them in a compromising position.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2024, 11:42:09 am
Fucking hell, forgot all about that abomination they had with linos behind the bye line.  ;D

me too.  turned out to be nonsense but tbf at least it showed some willingness to address issues.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 11:50:43 am
It was shit, they still missed blatant offences.

If you went with 2 referees, then you'd actually need 3 - 2 to run about and a third to make the decision - it'll end up like American Football with flags strops getting thrown :lmao
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Romford_Red on November 18, 2024, 11:52:10 am
See to me that's not an argument. The PL is a different competition, so it doesn't really matter if the rules are only for the top 1 or 2 tiers. It is also a game that moves much faster than the GM Vauxhall Conference does, so many of those ways to more accurately govern the game would be less neccessary.
it's not a good argument, but it is one that's used.  agree, that thinking is way past its useful date.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: classycarra on November 18, 2024, 10:05:00 am
he's not used a "racial slur", let's not be silly.

what he's said and done was plenty bad enough, we don't need to exaggerate it for effect - it speaks for itself. and as you say, he;s not going to referee in our league again

The context is that the FA are treating it as an aggravated breach the same as Bentancur.

"aggravated breach... as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin".
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 12:23:37 pm
yep, what we've seen so far may well be the tip of the iceberg.

PGMOL can't just brush him aside and say "all good, move along now".  they have to do all they can to find out what that video was intended to be used for (it is damned suspicious) and also if his referee mates have been up to similar bullshit that puts them in a compromising position.

Of course they would do just that. Webb and co would definitely be complicit in attempting to cover up their ineptitude.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: mattD on November 18, 2024, 01:06:25 pm
Of course they would do just that. Webb and co would definitely be complicit in attempting to cover up their ineptitude.
well they could, of course - we'll have to wait and see if they "would / will".
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
There's a Refs & VAR thread for such chat.
PM a Mod or post in feedback when Coote news emerges.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c99r2vmg3n9o

Coote welfare 'important' for PGMOL as probe continues
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:20:34 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c99r2vmg3n9o

Coote welfare 'important' for PGMOL as probe continues

I hope the footballing authorities see sporting integrity of equal importance.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:20:34 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c99r2vmg3n9o

Coote welfare 'important' for PGMOL as probe continues

By all means have his welfare in mind...provided the fucker never gets anywhere near refereeing at the top level ever again.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Concern for David Coote's welfare is all well and good but it's time that he was held accountable for his actions. He is the architect of his own downfall.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
If it ends up being revealed that the PGMOL knew about the video ages ago then they should have been better at looking after his welfare for this entire time!

They've had the entire international break to sort stuff out, can't go on much longer surely?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
I'm very much in support of supporting Coote through the process. No need to make him a scapegoat for all of PGMOL failings, nor should anyone vilify the man beyond need for what he has done. Go through the process (sure it will be a good one) and deliver the verdict. We can all see where we're at afterwards.
