Already getting a bit boring hearing every sordid detail of Coonte's private life. Yeah he said something stupid on camera. He should own that, take his punishment then come back in the EFL once it's all forgotten about provided he hasn't committed any actual crimes.



Fine if people don't want to hear the private life stuff. But even if you take the drug use (allegedly while on work trips and organising some of it during games) and alleged other, potentially worse, stuff out of it, then the bit he said on camera alone should mean he's fucked.He didn't just "something stupid on camera" - he publicly said something that renders him unable to do his job properly.And saying he should just come back to the EFL suggests a way back to the PL. Like, maybe if there's a cast iron guarantee that EFL is his ceiling, but you know as well as I do, that would be used as a gateway back to the top flight again. And he should never be allowed near a PL game again.