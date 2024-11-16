« previous next »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3320 on: Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:24:14 pm
But if the pope dies we're winning the European Cup for the 7th time Chops...

Surely its more palatable to hope for a Wales Grand Slam,, although there is probably more chance of a Ken and Dierdre wedding than that
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3321 on: Yesterday at 05:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 16, 2024, 05:48:36 pm
Im still haunted by that home game v Leicester, it was a pivotal moment

The foul on Naby that wasnt given? And I think Maguire could have been sent off before he equalised? Tried to block it out!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:36:17 pm
The foul on Naby that wasnt given? And I think Maguire could have been sent off before he equalised? Tried to block it out!

Kyle Walker being a twat on twitter too
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 05:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm
Kyle Walker being a twat on twitter too

About that game? Or just in general!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3324 on: Yesterday at 05:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:38:22 pm
About that game? Or just in general!
;D
both, but specificly that game


Offline SamLad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm
Diaz should as he's from Columbia.
no he isn't.
Offline SamLad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 05:50:14 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 05:29:38 pm
The way things are going, more chance of him coming out!
I thought the Pope had to marry Deidre Barlow?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3327 on: Yesterday at 05:58:20 pm »
Just caught up with 'The Overlap'.

I despair. :(
Offline CHOPPER

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3328 on: Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:50:14 pm
I thought the Pope had to marry Deidre Barlow?

Bang Tracey, marry Ken, is the 2024 edition.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3329 on: Yesterday at 06:05:02 pm »
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3330 on: Yesterday at 06:09:57 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3331 on: Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
Surely its more palatable to hope for a Wales Grand Slam,, although there is probably more chance of a Ken and Dierdre wedding than that
there's absolutely no chance of a Wales Grand Slam after what I've just witnessed, so fingers crossed for the Pope
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3332 on: Yesterday at 06:49:10 pm »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3333 on: Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm
there's absolutely no chance of a Wales Grand Slam after what I've just witnessed, so fingers crossed for the Pope

I know  :'(
Offline John C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3334 on: Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
PGMOL could defuse the situation a little bit by announcing that all refs will be drug tested before kick-off on Saturday, but somehow I don't see that happening.
I don't think it will ever happen.
Drug tests are for performance enhancement which isn't applicable for Refs and indeed if it was we'd encourage the fuckers to take LSD if it enhanced their performance :)
Offline John C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 06:54:44 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 05:19:15 pm
Its a bloody good job in these dark times - we have both religious churches, the police forces of England and Wales, the Fire bobbies, the royal family, the previous and new governments, the BBC and! The This Morning team, to act as a moral compass for the nation.

I havent been this upset and shocked, since I found out Jan Leeming, liked it wrong.

:lmao :wellin :lmao :lmao
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 06:56:04 pm »
What did Jan Leeming do? Was she a mate of Frank Boughs? :D
Offline Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3337 on: Yesterday at 07:50:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
I don't think it will ever happen.
Drug tests are for performance enhancement which isn't applicable for Refs and indeed if it was we'd encourage the fuckers to take LSD if it enhanced their performance :)

FIFA wanted to bring in drug testing for Referees in 2012 but it never happened.
Offline SamLad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3338 on: Yesterday at 09:07:03 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm
Bang Tracey, marry Ken, is the 2024 edition.
damn.  hard to keep up.  ta.
Offline SamLad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3339 on: Yesterday at 09:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:49:10 pm
oh yes he is
ooooooooooh no he isn't.
Offline rob1966

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3340 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
I don't think it will ever happen.
Drug tests are for performance enhancement which isn't applicable for Refs and indeed if it was we'd encourage the fuckers to take LSD if it enhanced their performance :)


Agree on that point, but a lot of companies frown on drug use full stop - I was one of the drugs testers at work when office based - so they could do it. Also, being stoned will affect your performance on field or, more likely, in Stockley Park, where they can snort a line before KO and at HT
Offline JRed

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3341 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm

Agree on that point, but a lot of companies frown on drug use full stop - I was one of the drugs testers at work when office based - so they could do it. Also, being stoned will affect your performance on field or, more likely, in Stockley Park, where they can snort a line before KO and at HT
Im sure thats frowned upon at Stockley Park. They wont want to have an incident where they should be checking a goal and end up wrongly disallowing it by doing the wrong lines.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3342 on: Yesterday at 09:19:19 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm
Bang Tracey, marry Ken, is the 2024 edition.
Met the original tracey at the krazy house years ago. Me an my brother were with her all night having a laugh with her an her mates at a Korn gig. Shes proper sound
Offline SP

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3343 on: Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
I don't think it will ever happen.
Drug tests are for performance enhancement which isn't applicable for Refs and indeed if it was we'd encourage the fuckers to take LSD if it enhanced their performance :)

Pilots can be breathalysed and drug tested. It is justifiable for any profession where judgements can have enormous financial consequences.
Offline MBL?

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
Pilots can be breathalysed and drug tested. It is justifiable for any profession where judgements can have enormous financial consequences.
The banking sector looking down at their feet after reading this.
Offline rob1966

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
Im sure thats frowned upon at Stockley Park. They wont want to have an incident where they should be checking a goal and end up wrongly disallowing it by doing the wrong lines.

:wellin
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3346 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
Im sure thats frowned upon at Stockley Park. They wont want to have an incident where they should be checking a goal and end up wrongly disallowing it by doing the wrong lines.

Ketamine?
Offline aussie_ox

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 03:43:15 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
PGMOL could defuse the situation a little bit by announcing that all refs will be drug tested before kick-off on Saturday, but somehow I don't see that happening.

If anything drug use might actually enhance the performance of some of these guys.......
Offline aussie_ox

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 03:44:33 am »
Already getting a bit boring hearing every sordid detail of Coonte's private life.   Yeah he said something stupid on camera.   He should own that, take his punishment then come back in the EFL once it's all forgotten about provided he hasn't committed any actual crimes. 
Online decosabute

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 06:24:15 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 03:44:33 am
Already getting a bit boring hearing every sordid detail of Coonte's private life.   Yeah he said something stupid on camera.   He should own that, take his punishment then come back in the EFL once it's all forgotten about provided he hasn't committed any actual crimes.

Fine if people don't want to hear the private life stuff. But even if you take the drug use (allegedly while on work trips and organising some of it during games) and alleged other, potentially worse, stuff out of it, then the bit he said on camera alone should mean he's fucked.

He didn't just "something stupid on camera" - he publicly said something that renders him unable to do his job properly.

And saying he should just come back to the EFL suggests a way back to the PL. Like, maybe if there's a cast iron guarantee that EFL is his ceiling, but you know as well as I do, that would be used as a gateway back to the top flight again. And he should never be allowed near a PL game again.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 06:27:46 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:24:15 am
Fine if people don't want to hear the private life stuff. But even if you take the drug use (allegedly while on work trips and organising some of it during games) and alleged other, potentially worse stuff out of it, then the bit he said on camera alone should mean he's fucked.

He didn't just "something stupid on camera" - he said something that renders him unable to do his job publicly.

And saying he should just come back to the EFL suggests a way back to the PL. Like, maybe if there's a cast iron guarantee that EFL is his ceiling, but you know as well as I do, that would be used as a gateway back to the top flight again. And he should never be allowed near a PL game again.

There is definitely a precedent for referees doing bad shit and finding a way back. Look at Bobby Madley; we never saw video coverage but he admitted he sent a video of him mocking disabled people, moved to Norway for a while to referee non league games. Got back to the UK when it had settled down and now hes refereeing at the top of the Championship and done some Premier League stuff.
