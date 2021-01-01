Listening to The Totally Football Show and their is sympathy for Coote. I find this head scratching. Also an attempt to downplay the seriousness of what he has done. All human beings have opinions about one another whether they articulate them or not. But Coote in his language has shown a nasty streak against Jurgen and Liverpool. The podcast did acknowledge that he is most likely finished as a referee.



The leaking of these videos shows that someone had it in for him. Which means he has pissed someone off whether that is drug related or not is not clear at this stage. But the use of cocaine etc leaves someone open to the charge of operating at a diminished capacity. You have to wonder is it recreational use or the use of a person in the grip of addiction.



I simply can't see how their can be sympathy for him. I get Carragher not joining in the pile in after his spitting shame.