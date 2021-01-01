I agree - at the very least you'd expect a holding statement from the PGMOL, even if there's no information about the investigation or any announcement of him 'leaving by mutual consent'.
They'd be leaving themselves wide open going into another weekend of football, with question marks hanging over their organisation's integrity and impartiality - even with Coote suspended. The scrutiny on games will be massive from fans, clubs and the media, and I'd be surprised if they don't break radio silence - and at least acknowledge the conduct and remarks were not representative of the views or behaviour of the other officials (even though this can't be proven currently).
i wouldn't expect that, personally.
also, i'm not really seeing how 'making a statement' would resolve any question marks about impartiality or reduce the level of scrutiny of refs that weekend. if people have huge question marks about an organisation's integrity, are they going to be quelled by a bland PR statement that says nothing meaningful - find that doubtful, personally.
there's no reason or upside for PMGOL (and their legal counsel) to adding any empty/holding statement to their current responses to media queries (suspension and confirmation there's an investigation), only risks (from an organisational perspective). a statement will come with a resolution, which is unlikely to be within four days - and again, if that's not within four days, that doesn't indicate/mean anything.