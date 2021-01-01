« previous next »
Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 80336 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 10:31:13 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:26:06 am
it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.

i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.

i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)

He'll more than likely resign himself, book himself into a clinic for treatment and that will be the end of it.

PGMOL probably don't want it coming out that they may have known about it, i.e., no Liverpool matches officiated for 2+years or that this behaviour could be systemic amongst other officials.

Online Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:26:06 am
it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.

i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.

i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)

Yeah not investigating first and then giving the employee a chance to reply is just an open door for a claim of unfair dismissal. In this case the PGMOL taking their time is almost certainly going to allow for further developments to strengthen their case.

The interesting bit for me will be in regard to what happened in 2017 when Coote was allegedly suspended but then allowed to continue as a referee. If Coote admitted something in 2017 that is relevant to this case then we may get into duty of care to employees territory.
Online Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:31:13 am
He'll more than likely resign himself, book himself into a clinic for treatment and that will be the end of it.

PGMOL probably don't want it coming out that they may have known about it, i.e., no Liverpool matches officiated for 2+years or that this behaviour could be systemic amongst other officials.



That may work in terms of employment but the FA and UEFA will still want to investigate and almost certainly want to ban him. The other question is City. I bet their lawyers will be all over this and will be linking it back to the Premier league who own a third of the PGMOL.
Offline norecat

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 11:01:25 am »
Listening to The Totally Football Show and their is sympathy for Coote. I find this head scratching. Also an attempt to downplay the seriousness of what he has done. All human beings have opinions about one another whether they articulate them or not. But Coote in his language has shown a nasty streak against Jurgen and Liverpool. The podcast did acknowledge that he is most likely finished as a referee.

The leaking of these videos shows that someone had it in for him. Which means he has pissed someone off whether that is drug related or not is not clear at this stage. But the use of cocaine etc leaves someone open to the charge of operating at a diminished capacity. You have to wonder is it recreational use or the use of a person in the grip of addiction.

I simply can't see how their can be sympathy for him. I get Carragher not joining in the pile in after his spitting shame.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:26:06 am
it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.

i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.

i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)

Great post.

For my sins I was often dragooned into carrying out disciplinary and grievance investigations for the local authority I worked for. Gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, preparing a report and then submitting it to an independent panel takes time. Admittedly I had a full time job as well and no doubt PGMOL will have drafted in £200 hour lawyers to do the work but it still takes time.

And you point about the NHS is right. Dodgy surgeons suspended for years until they reach their pension etc.
Offline darragh85

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
They will just ride this out and wait for it to blow over.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 01:22:15 pm »
Surely the bookies are pressuring the police to investigate this.
Online Draex

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:22:15 pm
Surely the bookies are pressuring the police to investigate this.

I wouldnt bet on it.
Online John C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 01:28:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:16:28 pm
They will just ride this out and wait for it to blow over.
That's absolutely not an option and quite an unusual thing to suggest.
Offline Samie

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 01:31:04 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:16:28 pm
They will just ride this out and wait for it to blow over.

How have you worked this one out? Considering UEFA have supended him and investigating him getting high on thier dime and FIFA saying they are keeping an eye on UEFA's and FA's handling of this case.  ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 01:36:34 pm »
I agree with Classycarra on this. My opinion is that in terms of an "investigation", the case is already effectively closed. What is likely going on behind the scenes is the legal "I" dotting and "T" crossing.

It's in everybody's interest that this is resolved quickly, although obviously different institutions want to move on from this for very different reasons. For example, Coote might be liable for civil action from LFC, as might PGMOL if it comes to light that they knew of this situation (which they almost certainly did - we just don't have any evidence for it).

The invested parties will be looking to cover their backs.
Online SamLad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:36:34 pm
My opinion is that in terms of an "investigation", the case is already effectively closed.

that's impossible to say with any certainty.

it all depends on where the Coote investigation leads e.g. to other refs behaviour / activities, potential links to crime groups etc.  and with several entities doing the investigating, the analysis could take a long time.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
There'll have to be outcomes made public by Thursday you would think. By the time the Internationals are over. If it goes into next weekend with no answers there will be chaos at a lot of the PL games.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 01:58:11 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 01:56:02 pm
There'll have to be outcomes made public by Thursday you would think. By the time the Internationals are over. If it goes into next weekend with no answers there will be chaos at a lot of the PL games.

Why should it effect other PL games?
Online SvenJohansen

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:58:11 pm
Why should it effect other PL games?

Doesn't this affect other clubs? Surely other fans have questions about other referees. They're not all against LFC. Okay maybe not chaos but still there's a fallout.
Online John C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 02:07:43 pm
Doesn't this affect other clubs? Surely other fans have questions about other referees. They're not all against LFC. Okay maybe not chaos but still there's a fallout.
Unless the Refs do something mad like go on strike all the games will carry on as usual. The only difference being the PGMOL will be shitting themselves in case there's a horrendous decision. Perhaps they'll be less insouciant if one is made now.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 02:16:36 pm »
There still has to be an answer soon. Some idea about what is being said and done about it.
Online John C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 02:24:25 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 02:16:36 pm
There still has to be an answer soon. Some idea about what is being said and done about it.
There needs to be a conclusion about the existing investigation in due course. That does not effect any other referees, its personal to one referee only. For the PGMOL to even hint that it impinges or impacts other Refs will give rise to a theory that there is a generic problem. They'll never permit that.

And re the Coote investigation, we'll eventually be told he's left his role (we all anticipate anyway), but I doubt there'll be an open report.
Online markedasred

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:54:09 am
That may work in terms of employment but the FA and UEFA will still want to investigate and almost certainly want to ban him. The other question is City. I bet their lawyers will be all over this and will be linking it back to the Premier league who own a third of the PGMOL.
If what he said had been about them he would be paraded around the streets of Abu Dhabi as a hero, for giving them a victim card to play.
Online rob1966

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 02:43:38 pm »
Wonder if we've got any of Taylor, Tierney, Atwell or Hooper lined up to ref our game?
Offline keyop

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 01:56:02 pm
There'll have to be outcomes made public by Thursday you would think. By the time the Internationals are over. If it goes into next weekend with no answers there will be chaos at a lot of the PL games.
I agree - at the very least you'd expect a holding statement from the PGMOL, even if there's no information about the investigation or any announcement of him 'leaving by mutual consent'.

They'd be leaving themselves wide open going into another weekend of football, with question marks hanging over their organisation's integrity and impartiality - even with Coote suspended. The scrutiny on games will be massive from fans, clubs and the media, and I'd be surprised if they don't break radio silence - and at least acknowledge the conduct and remarks were not representative of the views or behaviour of the other officials (even though this can't be proven currently).
Online Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm »
The PGMOL are unlikely to make any statement until the investigation is completed. To do so could prejudice the employment case against Coote and even more so any cases by the FA, UEFA or even a Police investigation.

The PGMOL will have to make a case against Coote and then allow him to reply to that case. One of the major principles of law is that if you expect further breaches to come to light then you should wait and include them in any proceedings. Failing to do so risks an abuse of process or a breach of the double jeopardy rule.

So for me any formal proceedings may take a while.
Online Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:35:31 pm
Thx. It makes sense. I assume the FA can only ban him from English football. Any punishment from European competitions has to come from UEFA.

No it is the PGMOL/FA who nominate him for the UEFA list.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm
He was on VAR duty during a UEFA competition, it falls under their jurisdiction.  Also since UEFA are a part of FIFA, they are keeping a close eye on procedings.

Thx. It makes sense. I assume the FA can only ban him domestically. Any punishment from European competitions has to come from UEFA.
Online SamLad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 01:56:02 pm
There'll have to be outcomes made public by Thursday you would think. By the time the Internationals are over. If it goes into next weekend with no answers there will be chaos at a lot of the PL games.
poor decision by ref produces "the referee's a cokehead!" chants.
Online SamLad

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 04:01:36 pm »
you'd like to think that if - and by god this is a BIG IF - PGMOL decide to actually evaluate whether Coote has deliberately made decisions that affected us negatively, they'd have to look at every game he's reffed where the outcome directly affected us eg MC, Arse, etc games.

just saying "all is fine - he hasn't given a lot of bad decisions against LFC in their games" is nonsense.
Online John C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 04:08:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:01:36 pm
you'd like to think that if - and by god this is a BIG IF - PGMOL decide to actually evaluate whether Coote has made decisions that affected us negatively, they'd have to look at every game he's reffed where the outcome directly affected us eg MC, Arse, etc games.

just saying "all is fine - he hasn't given a lot of bad decisions against LFC in their games" is nonsense.
Unless he declares he has in an investigation (which I doubt) then they won't evaluate it. They'll deal with the issue in front of them and won't delve in to something that would be more than a can-of-worms.
Online JRed

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 04:13:24 pm »
Didnt we all say that after Klopp complained about Coote for the Pickford assault, that Coote and his mates had punished us repeatedly with inexplicable decisions? This surely has to be investigated , not by PGMOL as we know how that would end up. There needs to be an independent investigation into the officials in the PL. They simply cannot be as bad at their job as they appear to be. There is something else at play.
Offline classycarra

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 04:28:15 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:52:17 pm
I agree - at the very least you'd expect a holding statement from the PGMOL, even if there's no information about the investigation or any announcement of him 'leaving by mutual consent'.

They'd be leaving themselves wide open going into another weekend of football, with question marks hanging over their organisation's integrity and impartiality - even with Coote suspended. The scrutiny on games will be massive from fans, clubs and the media, and I'd be surprised if they don't break radio silence - and at least acknowledge the conduct and remarks were not representative of the views or behaviour of the other officials (even though this can't be proven currently).
i wouldn't expect that, personally.

also, i'm not really seeing how 'making a statement' would resolve any question marks about impartiality or reduce the level of scrutiny of refs that weekend. if people have huge question marks about an organisation's integrity, are they going to be quelled by a bland PR statement that says nothing meaningful - find that doubtful, personally.

there's no reason or upside for PMGOL (and their legal counsel) to adding any empty/holding statement to their current responses to media queries (suspension and confirmation there's an investigation), only risks (from an organisational perspective). a statement will come with a resolution, which is unlikely to be within four days - and again, if that's not within four days, that doesn't indicate/mean anything.
Online rushyman

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 04:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:48:36 pm
Im still haunted by that home game v Leicester, it was a pivotal moment

I am

You can't not give that

It's all pretty evident now to me. We've been done

This league if we didn't already know it, is a total fucking farce
Online Red Beret

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 04:39:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:47:32 pm
that's impossible to say with any certainty.

it all depends on where the Coote investigation leads e.g. to other refs behaviour / activities, potential links to crime groups etc.  and with several entities doing the investigating, the analysis could take a long time.

That's why I said "My opinion is..." ;)

The investigation is effectively done, because there's nothing to really investigate. There's no way Coote keeps his job without it looking like LFC are being pistol whipped by a giant dick of contempt by PGMOL, even if they do have backing from the media and the indifference of supporters who hate LFC as much as Coote clearly does.

What you're describing are the conclusions to be drawn from the investigation and any recommended changes that need to be implemented - along with, as I said, assembling legal protections for both Coote and PGMOL that can insulate them from potential action. And I guess it will largely be centred on how to stop officials incriminating themselves like a thick idiot.
