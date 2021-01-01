« previous next »
it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.

i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.

i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)

He'll more than likely resign himself, book himself into a clinic for treatment and that will be the end of it.

PGMOL probably don't want it coming out that they may have known about it, i.e., no Liverpool matches officiated for 2+years or that this behaviour could be systemic amongst other officials.

it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.

i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.

i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)

Yeah not investigating first and then giving the employee a chance to reply is just an open door for a claim of unfair dismissal. In this case the PGMOL taking their time is almost certainly going to allow for further developments to strengthen their case.

The interesting bit for me will be in regard to what happened in 2017 when Coote was allegedly suspended but then allowed to continue as a referee. If Coote admitted something in 2017 that is relevant to this case then we may get into duty of care to employees territory.
He'll more than likely resign himself, book himself into a clinic for treatment and that will be the end of it.

PGMOL probably don't want it coming out that they may have known about it, i.e., no Liverpool matches officiated for 2+years or that this behaviour could be systemic amongst other officials.



That may work in terms of employment but the FA and UEFA will still want to investigate and almost certainly want to ban him. The other question is City. I bet their lawyers will be all over this and will be linking it back to the Premier league who own a third of the PGMOL.
Listening to The Totally Football Show and their is sympathy for Coote. I find this head scratching. Also an attempt to downplay the seriousness of what he has done. All human beings have opinions about one another whether they articulate them or not. But Coote in his language has shown a nasty streak against Jurgen and Liverpool. The podcast did acknowledge that he is most likely finished as a referee.

The leaking of these videos shows that someone had it in for him. Which means he has pissed someone off whether that is drug related or not is not clear at this stage. But the use of cocaine etc leaves someone open to the charge of operating at a diminished capacity. You have to wonder is it recreational use or the use of a person in the grip of addiction.

I simply can't see how their can be sympathy for him. I get Carragher not joining in the pile in after his spitting shame.
it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.

i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.

i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)

Great post.

For my sins I was often dragooned into carrying out disciplinary and grievance investigations for the local authority I worked for. Gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, preparing a report and then submitting it to an independent panel takes time. Admittedly I had a full time job as well and no doubt PGMOL will have drafted in £200 hour lawyers to do the work but it still takes time.

And you point about the NHS is right. Dodgy surgeons suspended for years until they reach their pension etc.
They will just ride this out and wait for it to blow over.
Surely the bookies are pressuring the police to investigate this.
Surely the bookies are pressuring the police to investigate this.

I wouldnt bet on it.
They will just ride this out and wait for it to blow over.
That's absolutely not an option and quite an unusual thing to suggest.
Has he been sacked yet ?
They will just ride this out and wait for it to blow over.

How have you worked this one out? Considering UEFA have supended him and investigating him getting high on thier dime and FIFA saying they are keeping an eye on UEFA's and FA's handling of this case.  ;D
I agree with Classycarra on this. My opinion is that in terms of an "investigation", the case is already effectively closed. What is likely going on behind the scenes is the legal "I" dotting and "T" crossing.

It's in everybody's interest that this is resolved quickly, although obviously different institutions want to move on from this for very different reasons. For example, Coote might be liable for civil action from LFC, as might PGMOL if it comes to light that they knew of this situation (which they almost certainly did - we just don't have any evidence for it).

The invested parties will be looking to cover their backs.
