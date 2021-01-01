« previous next »
Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 78717 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 06:03:37 pm »
It would be a great experiment just for fun to take every female black ref and lino in the country and fill the roster with them and just turn them loose at the weekend.

I think they probably do well better than this bunch of misfits.

EDIT  the analysis people were looking for was done by Paul tomkins and its pretty comprehensive.

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/highlights-refs-vars-and-proving
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm by Bobinhood »
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline the_red_pill

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 06:04:11 pm »
Can someone elaborate on this a little...

Since PGMOL is subcontracted by the FA, do they fall under the control of UEFA/FIFA?

How does UEFA investigate this? Do they rely on the FA's investigation? I mean, PGMOL is a private firm- with a contract only with the FA, so they won't just allow UEFA to unvestigate them(well, UEFA can, but their investigation would be limited if PGMOL decides not to cooperate), and does UEFA have the authority to directly intervene?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Draex

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 06:37:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:41:08 pm
The homer effect is not something PT invented or first observed. It's existed for years.

Fair point, it was the first time I'd read it via Paul.
Offline Irishred1

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 06:48:22 pm »
Hopefully Tierney has a similar video released so we will not have to deal with him again either
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm »
Whatever the investigation  throws up he will be sacked and that will be the end of him in that profession. Im sure there will be some sycophantic agency that will get him in the big brother house or the jungle and he can tell the nation his sob story and how it wasnt his fault.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline stoa

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:04:11 pm
Can someone elaborate on this a little...

Since PGMOL is subcontracted by the FA, do they fall under the control of UEFA/FIFA?

How does UEFA investigate this? Do they rely on the FA's investigation? I mean, PGMOL is a private firm- with a contract only with the FA, so they won't just allow UEFA to unvestigate them(well, UEFA can, but their investigation would be limited if PGMOL decides not to cooperate), and does UEFA have the authority to directly intervene?

They will probably start by trying to trace Coote's steps in Germany. Ask other officials, who were working with him on that day or staying in the same hotel, when they got back there or whether they have seen him that day/evening. They could also look at their old ref reports, if there was something about Coote that had come up, but just didn't ring a bell. They can also ask PGMOL/the FA for cooperation. The have ways to get them to cooperate. At the end of the day, Uefa also needs refs and they could just decide to not appoint English refs, when there's doubt about one of them and how much was known to the English FA/ref organisation. They'll probably want to know from PGMOL about Coote's disciplinary record, other stuff about his behaviour and whether PGMOL knew anything about any allegations or rumours.
Offline Tobez

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm »


I live in Belgium, and I am mildly concerned by the dude screaming in the corner heading in my direction...
Offline JRed

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:22:45 pm
They will probably start by trying to trace Coote's steps in Germany. Ask other officials, who were working with him on that day or staying in the same hotel, when they got back there or whether they have seen him that day/evening. They could also look at their old ref reports, if there was something about Coote that had come up, but just didn't ring a bell. They can also ask PGMOL/the FA for cooperation. The have ways to get them to cooperate. At the end of the day, Uefa also needs refs and they could just decide to not appoint English refs, when there's doubt about one of them and how much was known to the English FA/ref organisation. They'll probably want to know from PGMOL about Coote's disciplinary record, other stuff about his behaviour and whether PGMOL knew anything about any allegations or rumours.
All they need to do is review Cootes past decisions in games,  and they will know he mustve been on drugs!
Online stewy17

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:31:50 pm
In jury cases, it's about convincing 12 people.

If they don't believe you're snorting paracetamol, it doesn't really matter what it is.

This absolutely is not the case, thankfully. Would lead to many, many miscarriages of justice.

It is not the job of a jury to decide which evidence should be permissible and considered. A video of someone sniffing a white powder is exactly that, you cant just ask a jury to decide what that powder is.
Offline kavah

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm


I live in Belgium, and I am mildly concerned by the dude screaming in the corner heading in my direction...

ha ha - who is that? Does he live on Jersey?
Offline In the Name of Klopp

« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 07:40:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:04:11 pm
Can someone elaborate on this a little...

Since PGMOL is subcontracted by the FA, do they fall under the control of UEFA/FIFA?

How does UEFA investigate this? Do they rely on the FA's investigation? I mean, PGMOL is a private firm- with a contract only with the FA, so they won't just allow UEFA to unvestigate them(well, UEFA can, but their investigation would be limited if PGMOL decides not to cooperate), and does UEFA have the authority to directly intervene?

I'm guessing maybe bc Coote is a UEFA/FIFA referee, ergo under UEFA regulations?
Offline Samie

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm »
He was on VAR duty during a UEFA competition, it falls under their jurisdiction.  Also since UEFA are a part of FIFA, they are keeping a close eye on procedings.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 07:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm


I live in Belgium, and I am mildly concerned by the dude screaming in the corner heading in my direction...

Whos the bald fella from Maghull/Ormskirk?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm
ha ha - who is that? Does he live on Jersey?
Aussie Jarred "Toady" Gilett. He lives with Karl and Susan Kennedy
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm
ha ha - who is that? Does he live on Jersey?
He's just coming up out of the channel for his last breath.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 08:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
Aussie Jarred "Toady" Gilett. He lives with Karl and Susan Kennedy

If hes a waif and stray with no parents of his own hes more likely to live with Pippa in the Summer Bay Caravan Park, or Irene in the Beach House.
Offline Irishred1

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:06:21 pm
If hes a waif and stray with no parents of his own hes more likely to live with Pippa in the Summer Bay Caravan Park, or Irene in the Beach House.
Irene is back on the grog
Offline Tobez

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
Aussie Jarred "Toady" Gilett. He lives with Karl and Susan Kennedy

You leave Toadie Rebecchi out of this, the man is a saint. Even after Dee died, he soldiered on...
Offline JRed

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:06:21 pm
If hes a waif and stray with no parents of his own hes more likely to live with Pippa in the Summer Bay Caravan Park, or Irene in the Beach House.
Yer flamin Galah, he lives in Yabbie Creek!
Offline Anthony

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm
Irene is back on the grog

Allegedly - just because it's on video doesn't mean it's true...
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
Allegedly - just because it's on video doesn't mean it's true...
It might have been water in a vodka bottle
Offline CHOPPER

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
Yer flamin Galah, he lives in Yabbie Creek!

Woolabra Wonga
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 09:10:50 pm »
As Skippy would say, tut tut
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 09:12:59 pm »
It's always the ones you most suspect just need a Prince harry style picture in nazi regalia to complete the set
Offline CHOPPER

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3264 on: Yesterday at 09:18:10 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:10:50 pm
As Skippy would say, tut tut

Skippy never went, tut tut, mate.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3265 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:33:19 pm by capt k »
JFT 96

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3266 on: Yesterday at 09:36:14 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:18:10 pm
Skippy never went, tut tut, mate.

He did in the 70s.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3267 on: Yesterday at 09:42:16 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
This absolutely is not the case, thankfully. Would lead to many, many miscarriages of justice.

It is not the job of a jury to decide which evidence should be permissible and considered. A video of someone sniffing a white powder is exactly that, you cant just ask a jury to decide what that powder is.

No one said its the job of a jury to decide what is permissable.
If I'm in the dock and charged with inhaling a kilo of toot, it's the prosecutions job to convince the jury that I'm guilty of it.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

« Reply #3268 on: Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm »
If there's doubt about one then there's doubt about all. And with UEFA now looking over PGMOL's shoulder, it will be even harder for them to try and bury this - unless UEFA agree to let them.

But whilst the English game might have a low opinion of Liverpool FC, we're European Royalty. And UEFA has it's own axe to grind against Abu Dhabi FC. If it looks like the English game has been manipulated through bias to LFC's detriment, then it's a whole can of worms.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3269 on: Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm


I live in Belgium, and I am mildly concerned by the dude screaming in the corner heading in my direction...

That looks really old, some of them have retired!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3270 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:42:16 pm
No one said its the job of a jury to decide what is permissable.
If I'm in the dock and charged with inhaling a kilo of toot, it's the prosecutions job to convince the jury that I'm guilty of it.

If the only evidence iagainst you is a video, then you wont end up in the dock.3
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 07:25:05 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
If the only evidence iagainst you is a video, then you wont end up in the dock.3

Also if he was in Germany what jurisdiction does the CPS have ?
Offline mullyred94

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 07:31:58 am »
What does the other allegations mean?

The boogar sugar or what?

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 09:24:17 am »
So the great big News of the World type reveal.?
Online keyop

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 09:49:30 am »
I'm surprised he hasn't been sacked yet. Usually when someone is suspended pending an investigation, it's because of an accusation or complaint. But the video was clear as day and he's not denying it.

Maybe it needs to go through an HR process or they're working out a severance deal, but it's gross misconduct whichever way you look at it, which is usually instant dismissal in an organisation (well, any 'normal' organisation). Any subsequent investigation would then be to find out the full extent of the problem.

No doubt Coote has plenty of dirt on the PGMOL, so maybe they're in damage limitation mode and busy deleting emails and whatsapps. I'd certainly expect him gone this week before the fixtures resume and a public statement from the PGMOL. Otherwise the league resumes after the break with plenty of questions around the credibility of referees how they officiate matches.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online rob1966

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:50:02 pm
Whos the bald fella from Maghull/Ormskirk?

That's Mike Dean
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 10:03:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:59 am
That's Mike Dean

Bloody hell, is that his catfish photo?

Hes from the Wirral
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 10:15:01 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:03:13 am
Bloody hell, is that his catfish photo?

Hes from the Wirral

 ;D ;D

Robert Jones is from the Wirral as well so presumably they had to shift Dean up a bit. ;)

Unless it was Dean himself he loves a bit of self-promotion.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3278 on: Today at 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm
That looks really old, some of them have retired!

Yep. Pat Partridge is in there
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline classycarra

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3279 on: Today at 10:26:06 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:49:30 am
I'm surprised he hasn't been sacked yet. Usually when someone is suspended pending an investigation, it's because of an accusation or complaint. But the video was clear as day and he's not denying it.

Maybe it needs to go through an HR process or they're working out a severance deal, but it's gross misconduct whichever way you look at it, which is usually instant dismissal in an organisation (well, any 'normal' organisation). Any subsequent investigation would then be to find out the full extent of the problem.

No doubt Coote has plenty of dirt on the PGMOL, so maybe they're in damage limitation mode and busy deleting emails and whatsapps. I'd certainly expect him gone this week before the fixtures resume and a public statement from the PGMOL. Otherwise the league resumes after the break with plenty of questions around the credibility of referees how they officiate matches.
it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.

i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.

i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)
