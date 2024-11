Can someone elaborate on this a little...



Since PGMOL is subcontracted by the FA, do they fall under the control of UEFA/FIFA?



How does UEFA investigate this? Do they rely on the FA's investigation? I mean, PGMOL is a private firm- with a contract only with the FA, so they won't just allow UEFA to unvestigate them(well, UEFA can, but their investigation would be limited if PGMOL decides not to cooperate), and does UEFA have the authority to directly intervene?