So true. Thing is though, it's such a silly position for them to take. It shows preconceived bias from the first whistle.



The question for me is not how do you show you are a strong referee, but how do you show you are a very good referee? The answer to that one is to simply officiate on what you see unfold in front of you, honestly, fairly and correctly. Then, you are not only a strong referee, you are damn good at your job and not officiating through the lens of preconceptions. Keep doing that, and you become a great and respected referee.



Exactly and explains why there were no English referees at the 2018 World Cup and why when you watch a tournament these days the English, referees, assistants and especially VARs are miles behind their contemporaries.Let that sink in for a moment 17 years after the PGMOL was formed and England became the first country to have full-time professional referees. Then that system couldn't produce a single referee good enough to go to a tournament. At the height of their careers the likes of Atkinson, Moss, Friend, Marriner, Mason and Foy were not deemed good enough to officiate at a World Cup.Yet they are deemed good enough to run the PGMOL. It is akin to a school getting a really bad OFSTED and poor exam results and then a decade later getting the thickest kids in the school to become teachers.