Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 75402 times)

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm »
Sick of this narrative being pushed (and mainly my fault for opening Twitter) that Coote is some kind of folk hero because he takes coke, called Klopp a c*nt and doesn't like Scousers (just a regular Englishman in other words). Particularly popular among Evertonians funnily enough.

Doesn't help that all the media lackies have rushed to defend him all week.
  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 03:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:16 pm
Only because that is the way they are encouraged to act. Liverpool gets fewer different referees at home than any other team. The idea is that you only get to referee at Anfield if you are a 'strong referee'. How do you show you are a strong referee, well that is easy don't give Liverpool decisions and you get extra bonus points for not giving decisions at the Kop end.

The two referees notorious for being strong and not giving Liverpool decisions are Atkinson and Tierney. The two referees who have broken records for refereeing a team the most times in a season. On both occasions the team involved was Liverpool. It isn't just a strong referee though we also get the weak as piss Stuart Atwell as VAR more often than not. A good example would be against City last season in what was a title decider at the time. We get Michael 'not a foul by Doku' Oliver and Stuart 'I don't really know' Attwell on VAR.

So true. Thing is though, it's such a silly position for them to take. It shows preconceived bias from the first whistle.

The question for me is not how do you show you are a strong referee, but how do you show you are a very good referee? The answer to that one is to simply officiate on what you see unfold in front of you, honestly, fairly and correctly. Then, you are not only a strong referee, you are damn good at your job and not officiating through the lens of preconceptions. Keep doing that, and you become a great and respected referee.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 03:01:45 pm »
I am sure that Coote is 1) lawyered up and 2) been told by PGMOL to keep his mouth shut (and especially don't make new videos :D )

But the deafening silence on his end - to me - speaks volumes.

The one comment he made - it's a fake - was recanted the same day.
  • Comes in any flavour
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 03:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:59:56 pm
Sick of this narrative being pushed (and mainly my fault for opening Twitter) that Coote is some kind of folk hero because he takes coke, called Klopp a c*nt and doesn't like Scousers (just a regular Englishman in other words). Particularly popular among Evertonians funnily enough.

Doesn't help that all the media lackies have rushed to defend him all week.


Is Coke legal the Uk now? Are the Bizzies on the case? If not, why not?
  • Spolier alret!
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:02:06 pm
Is Coke legal the Uk now? Are the Bizzies on the case? If not, why not?

Possession is illegal, no one is going to get done for a video of someone taking it sometime ni the past.
  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:01:45 pm
I am sure that Coote is 1) lawyered up and 2) been told by PGMOL to keep his mouth shut (and especially don't make new videos :D )

But the deafening silence on his end - to me - speaks volumes.

The one comment he made - it's a fake - was recanted the same day.

There are two official enquiries ongoing. Nothing is going to happen until those have been finished.
  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 03:08:24 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:02:06 pm
Is Coke legal the Uk now? Are the Bizzies on the case? If not, why not?

It's widely used recreationally, but you're not likely to be punished for recreational use.

Dealers will go to jail but there'll always be 10 more to take their place. It may as well be legalised, taxed and regulated (along with other drugs) to put the dealers out of commission, but that's another debate.
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:04:52 pm
There are two official enquiries ongoing. Nothing is going to happen until those have been finished.
PGMOL and UEFA, correct?
  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 03:11:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:10:32 pm
PGMOL and UEFA, correct?

Edit.

I understood the Football Association was also looking into it as well.
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 03:14:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:11:22 pm
Edit.

I understood the Football Association was also looking into it as well.
I think I did see that, yes. Dunno if the FA inquiry takes over PGMOL or is separate though.
  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:14:52 pm
I think I did see that, yes. Dunno if the FA inquiry takes over PGMOL or is separate though.

They appear to be two separate ones at the moment.
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:16:14 pm
They appear to be two separate ones at the moment.
Ta jill.
  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 03:19:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:04:52 pm
There are two official enquiries ongoing. Nothing is going to happen
There, that's better.
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 03:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:00:49 pm
So true. Thing is though, it's such a silly position for them to take. It shows preconceived bias from the first whistle.

The question for me is not how do you show you are a strong referee, but how do you show you are a very good referee? The answer to that one is to simply officiate on what you see unfold in front of you, honestly, fairly and correctly. Then, you are not only a strong referee, you are damn good at your job and not officiating through the lens of preconceptions. Keep doing that, and you become a great and respected referee.

Exactly and explains why there were no English referees at the 2018 World Cup and why when you watch a tournament these days the English, referees, assistants and especially VARs are miles behind their contemporaries.

Let that sink in for a moment 17 years after the PGMOL was formed and England became the first country to have full-time professional referees. Then that system couldn't produce a single referee good enough to go to a tournament. At the height of their careers the likes of Atkinson, Moss, Friend, Marriner, Mason and Foy were not deemed good enough to officiate at a World Cup.

Yet they are deemed good enough to run the PGMOL. It is akin to a school getting a really bad OFSTED and poor exam results and then a decade later getting the thickest kids in the school to become teachers.
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:04:51 pm
Possession is illegal, no one is going to get done for a video of someone taking it sometime ni the past.

I suppose it depends on what your occupation is. I imagine it could lead to a charge of misconduct in public office for some people.
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:21:45 pm
Exactly and explains why there were no English referees at the 2018 World Cup and why when you watch a tournament these days the English, referees, assistants and especially VARs are miles behind their contemporaries.

Let that sink in for a moment 17 years after the PGMOL was formed and England became the first country to have full-time professional referees. Then that system couldn't produce a single referee good enough to go to a tournament. At the height of their careers the likes of Atkinson, Moss, Friend, Marriner, Mason and Foy were not deemed good enough to officiate at a World Cup.

Yet they are deemed good enough to run the PGMOL. It is akin to a school getting a really bad OFSTED and poor exam results and then a decade later getting the thickest kids in the school to become teachers.
Every single PGMOL ref is English - bar one Aussie.
  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 03:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:19:22 pm
There, that's better.

No, it isn't and isn't what I said.
  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:30:46 pm
Every single PGMOL ref is English - bar one Aussie.
English c*nts
  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 03:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:18:05 pm
Yes, because they definitely don't have a history of making things up and lying about anything.

Of course that's true. But I'm more making the point that a poster saying people are just making this isn't really accurate. Totally accept how shit the original source is though.
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:30:46 pm
Every single PGMOL ref is English - bar one Aussie.

It is not just them being English.

This is from a few years ago but illustrates the problem.



Firstly they are all white. Secondly, you get clusters of referees. Refereeing is similar to Policing and based on Counties. So you get senior referees bringing through their own proteges. The senior referees then work for the ePGMOL and have a vested interest in protecting and promoting their proteges.

It becomes insular and parochial. I mean how can you have such a proliferation of referees in the North West/Yorkshire and no referees from London and the home counties?
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 03:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:50:13 pm
It is not just them being English.

This is from a few years ago but illustrates the problem.



Firstly they are all white. Secondly, you get clusters of referees. Refereeing is similar to Policing and based on Counties. So you get senior referees bringing through their own proteges. The senior referees then work for the ePGMOL and have a vested interest in protecting and promoting their proteges.

It becomes insular and parochial. I mean how can you have such a proliferation of referees in the North West/Yorkshire and no referees from London and the home counties?
And no women, of course.
  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 04:02:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:53:38 pm
And no women, of course.
Not unless they wear a false beard
  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:04:51 pm
Possession is illegal, no one is going to get done for a video of someone taking it sometime ni the past.

Given that justice works on proving guilt, its a non starter.

It wasnt cocaine it was paracetamol, prove me wrong
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:53:38 pm
And no women, of course.

When you look at the Batam trip and the culture of the PGMOL that may well be through female referees' own choice. To give credit to the PGMOL they had one senior female in the organisation, a certain Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb.
  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:02:36 pm
Not unless they wear a false beard
  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 04:06:48 pm »
