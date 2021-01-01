« previous next »
David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 04:10:26 pm
Asia is a pretty fucking big place. You must have some imagination to think that ALL Asian hotels have "Guest Relations Officers". Are you talking Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, Iran, Israel, Yemen or Kyrgyzstan? Or any of the other 40+ countries in Asia?

Weird response and obviously not what I meant. 

If youre going to be pedantic Ill qualify:

During the 5 years I lived in 2 south East Asian countries  I saw first hand (and heard anecdotally about) young ladies being employed by hotels in the capacity that we might refer to in the uk as an escort.

Believer

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 07:16:08 pm
I'll leave the "asian" crap aside as it's not new and isn't maybe showing a some of you in a great light in my eyes.

I'm pretty shocked now anytime someone in any sort of "high profile" role (and I hate myself for thinking of these failed teachers and bizzies as part of some celeb set) has something go wrong and bad news to spill out, Caroline Flack is brought up.

Let's have it right. Flack faced years of shite and was dealing with a lot of crap.

Coote and other "exposed" people have been caught acting like a bellend. For me the fact he's caught in these weird situations and it's all flowing out now possibly points to the fact someone has all this "evidence" and has threatened him with black mail.

He could have said " on your way" and they've released it. As a ref in the "best league in the world" he really should have better judgement.

I have a family member who at one time worked not in the armed forces, but linked to a government department. He was always on his guard. Because he knew the implications.

For whatever has gone on with Coote. He's shown himself not suitable for such a position. What he does is of zero concern to me
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 07:53:25 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Good find that.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 07:54:47 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Hopefully a further indication that they've known about his shenanigans for years. Anything that might lead to wider problems for PGMOL would be fantastic.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Wonder what ever came of it?

Nothing? I'm shocked.

PGMOL and Webb need to go.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 08:11:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:09:31 pm
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.
And the trouble with threads like this it just deteriorates in to people wanting to create potential libellous stories, in the absence of other news on the subject, even though 24 hours ago we asked them to think before they post.








Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm
Anything new?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Yesterday at 11:44:16 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm
Anything new?
No.
Coote is still a xenophobic c*nt. 
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 12:12:21 am
Its insane that Webb is getting a pass.

The absolute cavalcade of institutional fuck ups and misconduct from an organisation that has around 70 employees is a disgrace.

Moonlighting for 10k a match in the country that owns Man City
Linesman striking players
Refs organising coke benders at half time
Xenophobic rants direct to camera while getting on the gear
Multitudes of indefensible decisions.
Complete institutional warfare against transparency
Et al et al

Fish rots from the head. Webb has to go.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 12:29:12 am
^
But Gaslight Gary said everything's ok. 🤔
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 02:17:07 am
It's not going to end well for Coote, imho, once the investigation if finished.

As for Webb, he's only been in the job since Aug. 2022. The question is, what did he know and when did he know it?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 03:43:15 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:17:07 am
It's not going to end well for Coote, imho, once the investigation if finished.

As for Webb, he's only been in the job since Aug. 2022. The question is, what did he know and when did he know it?
isnt he an ex copper?, by nature they are an "inquisitive" bunch. theres no way known he didn't/doesn't at least have suspicions .but as has been shown with his little fireside chats with the medal thief, he is more than prepared to turn a blind eye, or at least make shit excuses as there is never ever a consequence.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 04:11:58 am
Quote from: capt k on Today at 03:43:15 am
isnt he an ex copper?, by nature they are an "inquisitive" bunch. theres no way known he didn't/doesn't at least have suspicions .but as has been shown with his little fireside chats with the medal thief, he is more than prepared to turn a blind eye, or at least make shit excuses as there is never ever a consequence.


He is..from South Yorkshire as well... A fine bunch of people
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 07:09:54 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:21:40 pm
There was a poll a few days ago. Couldn't believe it myself

@IanDoyleSport
Just had an email in which research finds Brighton's Fabian Herzeler and Liverpool's Arne Slot are the two most hated Premier League managers online, and Julen Lopetegui of West Ham is the least hated. I mean...

Research finds is funny, like it was a detailed study of some sort, not some 14 year olds submitting 20 votes for Slot
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 07:12:48 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:21:40 pm
There was a poll a few days ago. Couldn't believe it myself

@IanDoyleSport
Just had an email in which research finds Brighton's Fabian Herzeler and Liverpool's Arne Slot are the two most hated Premier League managers online, and Julen Lopetegui of West Ham is the least hated. I mean...
Who did they survey? PL referees?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 07:23:45 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:12:21 am

Refs organising coke benders at half time.

What ????
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 07:50:51 am
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 07:23:45 am
What ????
Its been alleged that he was trying to set up a drugs party at a hotel after hed finished officiating the Spurs v City league cup game a couple of weeks ago. He was apparently sending texts at half time advertising the shindig.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 08:15:58 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:51 am
Its been alleged that he was trying to set up a drugs party at a hotel after hed finished officiating the Spurs v City league cup game a couple of weeks ago. He was apparently sending texts at half time advertising the shindig.

Are refs allowed to have their phones on them?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 08:54:25 am
What happened to the popworld exclusive, was he seen sniffing poppers at garlands with James Pearce?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 09:04:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:15:58 am
Are refs allowed to have their phones on them?


Well it's not as if they can nip out to put their bets on is it. Plus they need to be able to ring sky sports and ask them not to mention it if they accidentally dissallow a perfectly good goal for the German c*nts team.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 09:11:46 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:53:25 pm
Good find that.

Yeh, no articles about what came of the investigation though.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 09:14:48 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:51 am
Its been alleged that he was trying to set up a drugs party at a hotel after hed finished officiating the Spurs v City league cup game a couple of weeks ago. He was apparently sending texts at half time advertising the shindig.

Imagine getting an invitation off of that c*nt to a drugs party, think I'd rather take my chances at a Michael Barrymore pool party
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 09:16:52 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:14:48 am
Imagine getting an invitation off of that c*nt to a drugs party, think I'd rather take my chances at a Michael Barrymore pool party

Yeah travellodge screams seedy and weird as fuck.

Youd want a premier inn at a minimum.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 09:47:01 am
okay, can we all think before we post. You are not an arbiter of truth, all of this is alleged and can you make sure you make that clear in any postings.

Also, one more insinuation of the nature of the ladies profession in those photos will see you have your posting rights removed. They are also innocents in this so treat them as such.

Do not post links that feature stories coming from the fucking rag.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 10:06:36 am
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 09:11:46 am
Yeh, no articles about what came of the investigation though.

Which is bizarre considering Deadman was supposedly sacked for gross misconduct. Him and Coote according to the refereeing forums were rising stars who were being fastracked by the PGMOL. That for me says everything about the lack of transparency. Deadman went from rising star who was in line for promotion to being removed from the select group of referees overnight. The PGMOL even told the Mirror they would never use him again.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 10:07:41 am
This guy has been making an articulate and well-reasoned case for days now and deserves a wider audience. Yet again, he's spot on with everything he says.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Gy6FSzkY8A
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 10:40:15 am
Odegaard handball v us?

Who was on var ?

Webb agreeing it wasn't a penalty is enough to tell everyone how much these c*nts circle the wagons. Stood there on TV in front of the world and said he slipped

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 10:42:15 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:51 am
Its been alleged that he was trying to set up a drugs party at a hotel after hed finished officiating the Spurs v City league cup game a couple of weeks ago. He was apparently sending texts at half time advertising the shindig.
Allegedly, he made the hotel booking just 37 minutes before kick-off, sent his 'mate' confirmation just 11 minutes from kick-off then called his 'mate' about it again at half-time saying "hope you're getting ready", then "went mad" just after the game as his 'mate' decided against attending after all. Coote then, allegedly, demanded the £73.99 booking fee from the 'mate' because he cancelled.

This doesn't sound like a professional concentrating on his job.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 10:49:57 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:40:15 am
Odegaard handball v us?

Who was on var ?

Webb agreeing it wasn't a penalty is enough to tell everyone how much these c*nts circle the wagons. Stood there on TV in front of the world and said he slipped
That was one of the biggest gaslighting operations going. I mean absurdly laughable.

That clip of the incident popped up on my phone this week as I was flicking through YouTube. It was running and I didn't even realize which game it was from. There there's the most blatant handball you will ever see outside of a Harlem Globetrotters game. In my head I'm screaming "handball, penalty" before realizing which game it was and how we were all gaslighted into believing it wasn't handball and a penalty after all.

Mindboggling stuff. Absolutely mindboggling.  :rollseyes
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:05:02 am
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 10:07:41 am
This guy has been making an articulate and well-reasoned case for days now and deserves a wider audience. Yet again, he's spot on with everything he says.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Gy6FSzkY8A
Some of it is depressing to listen to because of the individuals being quoted and the outcome of the games he talks about, but he's spot on throughout.
In particular his point about the amount of poor decisions against us not even being 50/50.
Yuk.

Honestly, I still haven't got over Martin Atkinsons tenure as a Ref.
Yak.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:10:40 am
Said a while ago that these refs were causing me so much stress that I had to emotionally step away . I barely even celebrate a goal anymore.
Weve been gaslighted for years , and theres only so much you can take. When you know your club is being cheated, yet the whole league tells you theyre not being cheated, it becomes difficult to take.
Now it turns out Atleast one of these refs, I highly doubt its only one, actually hates us and is likely to have been officiating games under the influence of drugs, and quite possibly under the influence of shady people. Its all beginning to make sense isnt it.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:11:27 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:42:15 am
Allegedly, he made the hotel booking just 37 minutes before kick-off, sent his 'mate' confirmation just 11 minutes from kick-off then called his 'mate' about it again at half-time saying "hope you're getting ready", then "went mad" just after the game as his 'mate' decided against attending after all. Coote then, allegedly, demanded the £73.99 booking fee from the 'mate' because he cancelled.

This doesn't sound like a professional concentrating on his job.

Regardless of how tawdry that is, Id have thought there would be strict rules about match officials not being allowed access to their phones just before or during a match for obvious reasons? Than itself must be quite a major reason for disciplinary action, regardless of what hes using it for.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:20:09 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:40:15 am
Odegaard handball v us?

Who was on var ?

Webb agreeing it wasn't a penalty is enough to tell everyone how much these c*nts circle the wagons. Stood there on TV in front of the world and said he slipped



Webb said it should have been a penalty.

The feedback we got back afterwards was very clear, the game expects a penalty in this situation and I would agree. As such, this one did not reach the right outcome on that basis.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:22:06 am
The Prem is now a farce. Any game this season where any team considers a dodgy decision has gone against them will have their supporters chanting for the ref to be drug tested - I'm sure we'll have our songs ready. This will not be a good look for the PL or PGMOL. I'm sure Sky will oblige with the volume control though.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:25:08 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:49:57 am
That was one of the biggest gaslighting operations going. I mean absurdly laughable.

That clip of the incident popped up on my phone this week as I was flicking through YouTube. It was running and I didn't even realize which game it was from. There there's the most blatant handball you will ever see outside of a Harlem Globetrotters game. In my head I'm screaming "handball, penalty" before realizing which game it was and how we were all gaslighted into believing it wasn't handball and a penalty after all.

Mindboggling stuff. Absolutely mindboggling.  :rollseyes

To be honest, the Coote and Oliver one at West Ham was nearly as bad.

I thought it was a misread by the VAR, Webb told Sky Sports Micd Up programme. A VAR thats normally really talented and reliable, but gets uber-focused in this situation on De Ligts leg. His leg coming through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball. The balls already past De Ligt as he makes contact with Danny Ings.

And the VAR sees that as a clear foul. I think he was too focused on that aspect. I dont think he should have got involved. I think this is a situation where wed leave the on-field decision as it is, probably whichever way its called. On balance, I dont think its a penalty kick.


That was Oliver the VAR. The referee who thought Doku kicking Macca in the chest was fine but was absolutely determined to give West Ham a penalty. It wasn't a misread he just bullied Coote into giving a penalty. If you were being uber-cynical then Oliver was employed by Abu Dhabi who just happen to be City's traditional rivals and supports Newcastle who are probably United's biggest rivals for a European place this season.

At one point when Coote was at the screen I thought he was going to burst into tears. There was no evidence whatsoever that it was a penalty. That is also one of the problems with Coote's indiscretions it leaves himself wide open to manipulation by anyone who knows or suspects he has issues.

You could see Webb's Police training coming through. Oliver manipulating the VAR process to get the outcome he wanted suddenly became a misread and Oliver being uber-focused on the contact. The best bit though was Webb's insane body language whilst he was gaslighting us. At one stage his hand and arm movements became so bad I thought he was going to take off.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:31:55 am
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 10:07:41 am
This guy has been making an articulate and well-reasoned case for days now and deserves a wider audience. Yet again, he's spot on with everything he says.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Gy6FSzkY8A
Seriously good video that. I love his last point about conspiracy theories- football and more general sport is littered with cheating. The example that always comes to mind is when the match fixing in Italy was uncovered and a few people I was kicking around with said, that wouldnt happen here. Utter bollocks. Its been happening here for years and I just hope Im still about to see it when its finally exposed. Hopefully this is the start.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:33:45 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:11:27 am
Regardless of how tawdry that is, Id have thought there would be strict rules about match officials not being allowed access to their phones just before or during a match for obvious reasons? Than itself must be quite a major reason for disciplinary action, regardless of what hes using it for.

I think a good comparison would be Jury service. As soon as you arrive you have to put your phone in a secure locker and can't even go the toilet whilst the court is sitting. Rules like that are put in place for a reason.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 11:38:23 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:33:45 am
I think a good comparison would be Jury service. As soon as you arrive you have to put your phone in a secure locker and can't even go the toilet whilst the court is sitting. Rules like that are put in place for a reason.

Another one these days is cricketers. Think theyre not allowed acces to their phone during playing hours given the amount of spot fixing opportunities there are.
