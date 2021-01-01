That was one of the biggest gaslighting operations going. I mean absurdly laughable.



That clip of the incident popped up on my phone this week as I was flicking through YouTube. It was running and I didn't even realize which game it was from. There there's the most blatant handball you will ever see outside of a Harlem Globetrotters game. In my head I'm screaming "handball, penalty" before realizing which game it was and how we were all gaslighted into believing it wasn't handball and a penalty after all.



Mindboggling stuff. Absolutely mindboggling.



To be honest, the Coote and Oliver one at West Ham was nearly as bad.I thought it was a misread by the VAR, Webb told Sky Sports Micd Up programme. A VAR thats normally really talented and reliable, but gets uber-focused in this situation on De Ligts leg. His leg coming through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball. The balls already past De Ligt as he makes contact with Danny Ings.And the VAR sees that as a clear foul. I think he was too focused on that aspect. I dont think he should have got involved. I think this is a situation where wed leave the on-field decision as it is, probably whichever way its called. On balance, I dont think its a penalty kick.That was Oliver the VAR. The referee who thought Doku kicking Macca in the chest was fine but was absolutely determined to give West Ham a penalty. It wasn't a misread he just bullied Coote into giving a penalty. If you were being uber-cynical then Oliver was employed by Abu Dhabi who just happen to be City's traditional rivals and supports Newcastle who are probably United's biggest rivals for a European place this season.At one point when Coote was at the screen I thought he was going to burst into tears. There was no evidence whatsoever that it was a penalty. That is also one of the problems with Coote's indiscretions it leaves himself wide open to manipulation by anyone who knows or suspects he has issues.You could see Webb's Police training coming through. Oliver manipulating the VAR process to get the outcome he wanted suddenly became a misread and Oliver being uber-focused on the contact. The best bit though was Webb's insane body language whilst he was gaslighting us. At one stage his hand and arm movements became so bad I thought he was going to take off.