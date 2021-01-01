I dont think anyone has actually said they are prostitutes? Its quite clear that all those middle-aged guys just all got lucky in the couple of days they were there. They are an attractive bunch of guys after all.
I dont think anyone has actually said they are prostitutes?
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.
He's had a bad week hasn't he
Asia is a pretty fucking big place. You must have some imagination to think that ALL Asian hotels have "Guest Relations Officers". Are you talking Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, Iran, Israel, Yemen or Kyrgyzstan? Or any of the other 40+ countries in Asia?
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721
Anything new?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
It's not going to end well for Coote, imho, once the investigation if finished.As for Webb, he's only been in the job since Aug. 2022. The question is, what did he know and when did he know it?
isnt he an ex copper?, by nature they are an "inquisitive" bunch. theres no way known he didn't/doesn't at least have suspicions .but as has been shown with his little fireside chats with the medal thief, he is more than prepared to turn a blind eye, or at least make shit excuses as there is never ever a consequence.
There was a poll a few days ago. Couldn't believe it myself@IanDoyleSportJust had an email in which research finds Brighton's Fabian Herzeler and Liverpool's Arne Slot are the two most hated Premier League managers online, and Julen Lopetegui of West Ham is the least hated. I mean...
Refs organising coke benders at half time
.
What ?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Its been alleged that he was trying to set up a drugs party at a hotel after hed finished officiating the Spurs v City league cup game a couple of weeks ago. He was apparently sending texts at half time advertising the shindig.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]