I'll leave the "asian" crap aside as it's not new and isn't maybe showing a some of you in a great light in my eyes.



I'm pretty shocked now anytime someone in any sort of "high profile" role (and I hate myself for thinking of these failed teachers and bizzies as part of some celeb set) has something go wrong and bad news to spill out, Caroline Flack is brought up.



Let's have it right. Flack faced years of shite and was dealing with a lot of crap.



Coote and other "exposed" people have been caught acting like a bellend. For me the fact he's caught in these weird situations and it's all flowing out now possibly points to the fact someone has all this "evidence" and has threatened him with black mail.



He could have said " on your way" and they've released it. As a ref in the "best league in the world" he really should have better judgement.



I have a family member who at one time worked not in the armed forces, but linked to a government department. He was always on his guard. Because he knew the implications.



For whatever has gone on with Coote. He's shown himself not suitable for such a position. What he does is of zero concern to me