Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 71962 times)

tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:51:39 pm
I dont think anyone has actually said they are prostitutes?

Its quite clear that all those middle-aged guys just all got lucky in the couple of days they were there. They are an attractive bunch of guys after all.

But weird to claim no one has said they were protitutes and then allude to that exact thing in the next paragraph.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 07:04:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:51:39 pm
I dont think anyone has actually said they are prostitutes?
Many times on this thread.
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 07:09:31 pm »
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:09:31 pm
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.

I blame the internet.
afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 07:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
He's had a bad week hasn't he

Capon? No, I'd say he's in rare form...
Jshooters

  Occasionally inspirational
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 04:10:26 pm
Asia is a pretty fucking big place. You must have some imagination to think that ALL Asian hotels have "Guest Relations Officers". Are you talking Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, Iran, Israel, Yemen or Kyrgyzstan? Or any of the other 40+ countries in Asia?

Weird response and obviously not what I meant. 

If youre going to be pedantic Ill qualify:

During the 5 years I lived in 2 south East Asian countries  I saw first hand (and heard anecdotally about) young ladies being employed by hotels in the capacity that we might refer to in the uk as an escort.

Bincey

  Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm »
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721
red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  J.F.T.97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 07:16:08 pm »
I'll leave the "asian" crap aside as it's not new and isn't maybe showing a some of you in a great light in my eyes.

I'm pretty shocked now anytime someone in any sort of "high profile" role (and I hate myself for thinking of these failed teachers and bizzies as part of some celeb set) has something go wrong and bad news to spill out, Caroline Flack is brought up.

Let's have it right. Flack faced years of shite and was dealing with a lot of crap.

Coote and other "exposed" people have been caught acting like a bellend. For me the fact he's caught in these weird situations and it's all flowing out now possibly points to the fact someone has all this "evidence" and has threatened him with black mail.

He could have said " on your way" and they've released it. As a ref in the "best league in the world" he really should have better judgement.

I have a family member who at one time worked not in the armed forces, but linked to a government department. He was always on his guard. Because he knew the implications.

For whatever has gone on with Coote. He's shown himself not suitable for such a position. What he does is of zero concern to me
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 07:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Good find that.
decosabute

  ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 07:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Hopefully a further indication that they've known about his shenanigans for years. Anything that might lead to wider problems for PGMOL would be fantastic.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3130 on: Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Wonder what ever came of it?

Nothing? I'm shocked.

PGMOL and Webb need to go.
John C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 08:11:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:09:31 pm
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.
And the trouble with threads like this it just deteriorates in to people wanting to create potential libellous stories, in the absence of other news on the subject, even though 24 hours ago we asked them to think before they post.








decosabute

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm »
Anything new?
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 11:44:16 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm
Anything new?
No.
Coote is still a xenophobic c*nt. 
harleydanger

  7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
Its insane that Webb is getting a pass.

The absolute cavalcade of institutional fuck ups and misconduct from an organisation that has around 70 employees is a disgrace.

Moonlighting for 10k a match in the country that owns Man City
Linesman striking players
Refs organising coke benders at half time
Xenophobic rants direct to camera while getting on the gear
Multitudes of indefensible decisions.
Complete institutional warfare against transparency
Et al et al

Fish rots from the head. Webb has to go.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 12:29:12 am »
^
But Gaslight Gary said everything's ok. 🤔
4pool

  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 02:17:07 am »
It's not going to end well for Coote, imho, once the investigation if finished.

As for Webb, he's only been in the job since Aug. 2022. The question is, what did he know and when did he know it?
