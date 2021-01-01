He didn't, so it's moot. German isn't a race, it's a nationality, culture and ethnicity. Put in different European nationalities and it would be just the same... small-minded xenophobia (the English appear to be specialists in that) but absolutely not racist.
As I said in a previous post, there are plenty of examples of people on here using [nationality] c*nt as a slur (I'll not quote anyone in particular) and it's never once been removed or flagged as racism.
again, it doesnt matter that you think the german c*nt thing is being overstated (its actually being understaded) , its in the FAs own handbook - its discrimnation. WHAT IS DISCRIMINATION?
Discrimination means treating someone less favourably than someone else, because of a particular characteristic in line with the Equality Act 2010. Discriminatory behaviour under FA Rules means conduct or language that is aggravated by ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, faith, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.
Id love to see the reaction if a German referee referred to an English coach as an English c*nt.
Because so many of these idiot pundits and tabloid media, and it seems 1 or 2 here, are missing the point completely by ignoring the German bit, it is a big part of the problem here.