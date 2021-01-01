« previous next »
He didn't, so it's moot. German isn't a race, it's a nationality, culture and ethnicity. Put in different European nationalities and it would be just the same... small-minded xenophobia (the English appear to be specialists in that) but absolutely not racist.

As I said in a previous post, there are plenty of examples of people on here using [nationality] c*nt as a slur (I'll not quote anyone in particular) and it's never once been removed or flagged as racism.

again, it doesnt matter that you think the german c*nt thing is being overstated (its actually being understaded) , its in the FAs own handbook - its discrimnation.

WHAT IS DISCRIMINATION?
Discrimination means treating someone less favourably than someone else, because of a particular characteristic in line with the Equality Act 2010. Discriminatory behaviour under FA Rules means conduct or language that is aggravated by ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, faith, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.

Id love to see the reaction if a German referee referred to an English coach as an English c*nt.

Because so many of these idiot pundits and tabloid media, and it seems 1 or 2 here, are missing the point completely by ignoring the German bit, it is a big part of the problem here.
I dont think anyone has actually said they are prostitutes?

Its quite clear that all those middle-aged guys just all got lucky in the couple of days they were there. They are an attractive bunch of guys after all.

But weird to claim no one has said they were protitutes and then allude to that exact thing in the next paragraph.
I dont think anyone has actually said they are prostitutes?
Many times on this thread.
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.

I blame the internet.
He's had a bad week hasn't he

Capon? No, I'd say he's in rare form...
Asia is a pretty fucking big place. You must have some imagination to think that ALL Asian hotels have "Guest Relations Officers". Are you talking Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, Iran, Israel, Yemen or Kyrgyzstan? Or any of the other 40+ countries in Asia?

Weird response and obviously not what I meant. 

If youre going to be pedantic Ill qualify:

During the 5 years I lived in 2 south East Asian countries  I saw first hand (and heard anecdotally about) young ladies being employed by hotels in the capacity that we might refer to in the uk as an escort.

Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721
I'll leave the "asian" crap aside as it's not new and isn't maybe showing a some of you in a great light in my eyes.

I'm pretty shocked now anytime someone in any sort of "high profile" role (and I hate myself for thinking of these failed teachers and bizzies as part of some celeb set) has something go wrong and bad news to spill out, Caroline Flack is brought up.

Let's have it right. Flack faced years of shite and was dealing with a lot of crap.

Coote and other "exposed" people have been caught acting like a bellend. For me the fact he's caught in these weird situations and it's all flowing out now possibly points to the fact someone has all this "evidence" and has threatened him with black mail.

He could have said " on your way" and they've released it. As a ref in the "best league in the world" he really should have better judgement.

I have a family member who at one time worked not in the armed forces, but linked to a government department. He was always on his guard. Because he knew the implications.

For whatever has gone on with Coote. He's shown himself not suitable for such a position. What he does is of zero concern to me
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Good find that.
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Hopefully a further indication that they've known about his shenanigans for years. Anything that might lead to wider problems for PGMOL would be fantastic.
Seems he's been investigated before (in 2017) for alleged misconduct, if you believe The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Wonder what ever came of it?

Nothing? I'm shocked.

PGMOL and Webb need to go.
That's the trouble with the threads like this it just deteriorates, as people go round and round in circles before falling into all too derogatory statements.
And the trouble with threads like this it just deteriorates in to people wanting to create potential slanderous stories, in the absence of other news on the subject, even though 24 hours ago we asked them to think before they post.
