David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3080 on: Today at 04:55:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:44:46 pm
and its sister establishment - the Fucky Sucky bar

I think they went out of business

Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3081 on: Today at 04:58:02 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:58:27 pm
Employed as guides?

She looks very happy in her work.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3082 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 04:55:30 pm
Couple of lines and he'd be of no use to her anyway.

Coote the droop.

The droop snoote

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YuedQFH8wZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YuedQFH8wZI</a>
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3083 on: Today at 05:04:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:58:02 pm
She looks very happy in her work.

If shes in work, do you not think appearing happy might be in her best interests regardless?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3084 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:49:10 am
Replace that "German" in what he said with any other race from anywhere around the world and what do you think then?

He didn't, so it's moot. German isn't a race, it's a nationality, culture and ethnicity. Put in different European nationalities and it would be just the same... small-minded xenophobia (the English appear to be specialists in that) but absolutely not racist.

As I said in a previous post, there are plenty of examples of people on here using [nationality] c*nt as a slur (I'll not quote anyone in particular) and it's never once been removed or flagged as racism.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3085 on: Today at 05:08:21 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:04:43 pm
If shes in work, do you not think appearing happy might be in her best interests regardless?
Thought you said she was a tour guide?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3086 on: Today at 05:09:30 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:05:57 pm
He didn't, so it's moot. German isn't a race, it's a nationality, culture and ethnicity. Put in different European nationalities and it would be just the same... small-minded xenophobia (the English appear to be specialists in that) but absolutely not racist.

As I said in a previous post, there are plenty of examples of people on here using [nationality] c*nt as a slur (I'll not quote anyone in particular) and it's never once been removed or flagged as racism.
Are you still peddling this?
Using someones nationality in a derogatory way is racist.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3087 on: Today at 05:12:04 pm
The PGMOL are getting their ducks in a row. They knew he hated scousers which is why they took him off of Liverpool games, they didnt however plan on it ever becoming common knowledge. Hopefully more revelations to come.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3088 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:11:18 pm
I did a quick google on PGMOL pensions and came across this about the PGMOL and how it manages itself, and the Coote situation specifically.  very long -   haven't read it all yet but looks good so far ...

https://www.le-grove.co.uk/p/the-pgmol-critique-no-one-wants-to

edit: it is a damn good article!

Not entirely sure why the author seems to have it in for Crouch End but otherwise it's a damn good piece. Sound arguments presented clearly. It's insane that the people running the game aren't already doing most of this.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3089 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:08:21 pm
Thought you said she was a tour guide?

That was Al, however do you think Tour guides hired by the hotel thast's accommodating high profile guests will be required to be happy and accommodating?

Perhaps you dont understand power dynamics
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3090 on: Today at 05:20:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:14:41 pm
That was Al, however do you think Tour guides hired by the hotel thast's accommodating high profile guests will be required to be happy and accommodating?

Perhaps you dont understand power dynamics
:lmao

To be honest, Ive never been on a holiday were the hotel has supplied a pretty tour guide to every single person.
Sh certainly does look very accommodating tho, allowing that fiend behind her to , erm, cuddle her.
