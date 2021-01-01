to be honest when I see 76 pages of posts on what is essentially a story of man takes coke, says stupid stuff, gets suspended from his job and (almost certainly) fired I do wonder whether some people might have a little bit too much time on their hands. Don't the kids say to "go out and touch grass"?
It is an assumption yes, but SE Asian women are generally conservative. The chances of middle aged white blokes going on a short trip and managing to pull attractive women who are a lot younger than them within a few days are quite small.
If anyone has ever been to a "disco" in SE Asia, it becomes apparent what the ladies in the club are there for. Especially when there are rooms, they can take you to for personal one on one time. Once in the room, it's clear what that one on one time is.
Red Mongoose is an expert in SE Asian affairs, someone PM him and get him here.
Well, its officially the weekend
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
The area the referees went out in isn't that kind of place. I think just because the area has bars named Hot Spot, Foreplay, Cock & Bull, Fat Willy's and Dirty Dick's. People are jumping to the wrong conclusion.
Milner isn't Scouse though...
You've left out the Sucky Fucky bar.
Bangkok night life suit you back in the day?
The area the referees went out in isn't that kind of place. I think just because the area has bars named Hot Spot, Foreplay, Cock & Bull, Fat Willy's and Dirty Dick's. People are jumping to the wrong conclusion.
and its sister establishment - the Fucky Sucky bar
Where could one find these discos and clubs exactly? Just curious.
Al, you'd bore the shit out of them with FSG talk though. I know you consider it foreplay but that's only you mate.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]