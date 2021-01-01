« previous next »
David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2960 on: Today at 12:18:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:12:35 pm
What I cant get my head around is that it would appear Coote has allegedly been using cocaine for at least four years.
Yet none of his colleagues noticed? No one ever suspected he was doing this?
His employers were not made aware by any of people who he was working closely with?
It seems there were a lot of people who knew about his alleged use.
The guy in the video with him. He was sharing that video with a group  friends. The latest video alleging use in a hotel room.
He shares travel up and down the country as well as abroad, with a close knit team, yet not one of them thought he had allegedly had a problem. He went on that holiday to Thailand and was out partying and no one noticed anything untoward. No one in the media got a sniff of the drugs issue (pun intended).
Its like Partygate again. Lots of people knew about it but it was nothing to write about because it wasnt seen as a problem.
Im beginning to feel that Coote does need help, help to clean himself up and then find a new direction and career.
The question has to be asked, who knew and who kept quiet for the 4 years

Cocaine addictsd, if he is one, dont need to use the drug on a daily basis, its not that hard to hide from people.

What is this Thailand thing?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2961 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm
^
It begs the question, is Coote just one bad apple, or is his behaviour indicative of the culture within a compromised, rancid barrel?

It doesn't look like it's the former. Coote would have had to have been extremely discreet for his behaviour not to have been noticed, and we now know he's been far from discreet. If anything, he's been flaunting it.

I've worked with a recreational cocaine user and it becomes obvious very quickly when you socialize with them.


Going on the evidence of how outrageously unprofessional the PGMOL are, it looks like it was known but not addressed. Only a problem now it's been exposed, and even then, most are still excusing it and wiping his arse for him.

It looks like systemic failure within the PGMOL to me.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2962 on: Today at 12:25:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:18:39 pm
Cocaine addictsd, if he is one, dont need to use the drug on a daily basis, its not that hard to hide from people.

What is this Thailand thing?

In some circles doing a line of coke is the equivalent of having a pint. Even if other refs didn't directly partake (and that's a big if) I don't really see it raising many eyebrows. 
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2963 on: Today at 12:29:18 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:12:35 pm
What I cant get my head around is that it would appear Coote has allegedly been using cocaine for at least four years.
Yet none of his colleagues noticed? No one ever suspected he was doing this?
His employers were not made aware by any of people who he was working closely with?
It seems there were a lot of people who knew about his alleged use.
The guy in the video with him. He was sharing that video with a group  friends. The latest video alleging use in a hotel room.
He shares travel up and down the country as well as abroad, with a close knit team, yet not one of them thought he had allegedly had a problem. He went on that holiday to Thailand and was out partying and no one noticed anything untoward. No one in the media got a sniff of the drugs issue (pun intended).
Its like Partygate again. Lots of people knew about it but it was nothing to write about because it wasnt seen as a problem.
Im beginning to feel that Coote does need help, help to clean himself up and then find a new direction and career.
The question has to be asked, who knew and who kept quiet for the 4 years

I'd assume a number of them (particularly those pictured with him alongside those Indonesian prostitutes) are up to the exact same shit that he is.

 
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2964 on: Today at 12:33:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:25:10 am
Coote's a lot more difficult, because the reality is no one will ever trust him professionally ever again. He's made his own position untenable.

Yeah as Rory Smith said on Totally Football, Coote's entire job is about judgment. It doesn't matter what he's given or not given Liverpool, because once the notion that he might be biased has been put into the public sphere his position is untenable.

Which as you say is down to Coote himself. If he isn't stupid enough to be recorded saying and doing these things, this story likely never sees the light of day.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2965 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 11:31:33 am
You have to wonder why they care so much about him? Why are they all feeling the need to go to bat for him? Surely they should feel no more than neutral ambivalence about him and his situation, but there seems to be a united stance to actually save him. Why is that?

(1) Because he was abusing our fans and former manager, whom they hate too; and (2) he is employed by Webb, so the likes of the Nevilles and former United players feel the need to defend Webb/PGMOL, whom they've had a cushy relationship with in the past.

These are establishment footballers defending another establishment of the country's footballing institution. Their stance shouldn't come as a surprise, particularly because they benefited from years of its corruption. They only go full revolutionary when something negatively impacts United.

They are clowns of the highest order.

I watched the Overlap clip - well, for as long as I could stomach - and Carragher's comments were pretty tame. Thank goodness for Ian Wright, who's by far the best pundit in the country, in my opinion. Nobody even comes close to Wright for consistently talking sense.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2966 on: Today at 12:38:27 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:36:22 am
In the Popbitch mailout this week (apologies if this has already been posted):


>> Big Questions <<
Who's being sent off this week?

Just who has it in for Premier League ref David Coote? He's already on a yellow card for slagging off Jurgen Klopp and snorting something suspicious on video. But we hear that the real red card material is being lined up for the weekend...

 :hally
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2967 on: Today at 12:40:30 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:44:44 am
The reason he hasn't been sacked yet is they are going through a process. there are two official enquiries ongoing. Why can people not understand this very simple fact?
this
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2968 on: Today at 12:40:39 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:36:22 am
In the Popbitch mailout this week (apologies if this has already been posted):


>> Big Questions <<
Who's being sent off this week?

Just who has it in for Premier League ref David Coote? He's already on a yellow card for slagging off Jurgen Klopp and snorting something suspicious on video. But we hear that the real red card material is being lined up for the weekend...

Whos says international weekends are boring
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2969 on: Today at 12:41:17 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:35:54 pm
(1) Because he was abusing our fans and former manager, whom they hate too; and (2) he is employed by Webb, so the likes of the Nevilles and former United players feel the need to defend Webb/PGMOL, whom they've had a cushy relationship with in the past.

These are establishment footballers defending another establishment of the country's footballing institution. Their stance shouldn't come as a surprise, particularly because they benefited from years of its corruption. They only go full revolutionary when something negatively impacts United.

They are clowns of the highest order.

I watched the Overlap clip - well, for as long as I could stomach - and Carragher's comments were pretty tame. Thank goodness for Ian Wright, who's by far the best pundit in the country, in my opinion. Nobody even comes close to Wright for consistently talking sense.

Agree on Wright.

Carragher pisses me off because he really does tow the Sky Sports party line. When he said he doesn't think Coote has ever been biased etc, I just can't see how he could reasonably think that, having watched Liverpool games closely.

He'd rather Bury his head in the sand and pretend all refs are professional, doing the best they can, for some strange reason.
