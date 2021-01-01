^

It begs the question, is Coote just one bad apple, or is his behaviour indicative of the culture within a compromised, rancid barrel?



It doesn't look like it's the former. Coote would have had to have been extremely discreet for his behaviour not to have been noticed, and we now know he's been far from discreet. If anything, he's been flaunting it.



I've worked with a recreational cocaine user and it becomes obvious very quickly when you socialize with them.





Going on the evidence of how outrageously unprofessional the PGMOL are, it looks like it was known but not addressed. Only a problem now it's been exposed, and even then, most are still excusing it and wiping his arse for him.



It looks like systemic failure within the PGMOL to me.