Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 65324 times)

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:23:26 am
Quite a few in the media desperate for us to drop it and move on. Very odd behaviour.

Anyway, nothing less than the complete and total destruction of David Coote and everyone associated with him will do at this stage. "Don't destroy the mans career", fuck that. He's a shit corrupt ref. A change of career would be the best thing for him. We're actually doing him a favour. He should be thanking us, along with the rats in the media supporting him.
It's a line I'm sick and tired of reading.

There is only one man responsible for destroying David Coote's career, and that's David Coote.

It's like having your house robbed by a local scumbag, then being told not to ruin the burglars life by seeing him held accountable. I mean what kind of perverse, screwed up world are we living in here?

What is so wrong with people taking responsibility for their actions these days. Also, all those people around Coote while he was embarking on his path of self destruction. Did any of them stop him and say "David, don't destroy your career". Well, it seems not. But now, the onus is on those he's let down, those he's shown his prejudice and hatred against. Those who were on the receiving end of his rampant unprofessionalism that are being told "don't ruin his career". Honestly, you couldn't make it up. it's absolutely insane how people will go all out to defend the indefensible whilst also putting the onus on the victim to go easy on the offender.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:42:16 am
Im nothing if not completely predictable!
I knew you'd say that.  ;)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:51:09 am
What is so wrong with people taking responsibility for their actions these days. Also, all those people around Coote while he was embarking on his path of self destruction. Did any of them stop him and say "David, don't destroy your career". Well, it seems not. But now, the onus is on those he's let down, those he's shown his prejudice and hatred against. Those who were on the receiving end of his rampant unprofessionalism that are being told "don't ruin his career". Honestly, you couldn't make it up. it's absolutely insane how people will go all out to defend the indefensible whilst also putting the onus on the victim to go easy on the offender.

When you ask them then whats the right punishment for his lapse in judgement or error calls, they stay silent or wean away to call this a cancel culture.

Fuck those apologists. Neville, Carra, Keane, Webb included.

He made a choice to do it, he is facing the consequence. And if he takes down PGMOL with him , so be it.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:58:42 am
When you ask them then whats the right punishment for his lapse in judgement or error calls, they stay silent or wean away to call this a cancel culture.

Fuck those apologists. Neville, Carra, Keane, Webb included.

He made a choice to do it, he is facing the consequence. And if he takes down PGMOL with him , so be it.

What did Carragher say mate?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:03:46 am
What did Carragher say mate?
Not enough to suggest that Coote was wrong in what he said/did.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:49:32 am
We werent talking about generalised discriminatory language so that feels like a bit of a straw man. Xenophobia is wrong and should be treated with contempt but lets not pretend there isnt nuance. Some xenophobia carries ethnic connotations that make it cross into the boundaries of racism. Im thinking in particular, slurs against Pakistanis, Indians, Chinese etc. which are racist and xenophobic. For example, my brother in law was called a P*** bastard once (hes French-Moroccan). That slur was based on his appearance and totally racist even though, like coote, the person only mentioned a country.

In the case and context of England-German rivalry this is not the case. Coote, in calling Klopp a German c*nt, was not focusing on any inherent trait or ethnicity. It was a thick headed attack on nationality and, at a push, culture. As an Irishman, I know all about national identity pejoratives and jokes, but I dont think all of it amounts to actual racism.

Edit: just had a quick search on this site, and there are plenty of [insert country] c*nt references on here. As far as I can see, its never been flagged up as racism.

 ??? P*** isn't a country as far as I know!!
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:06:30 am
Not enough to suggest that Coote was wrong in what he said/did.

Thanks mate
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:43:48 am
Just be like KH hate everyone and everything.
;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:07:41 am
Thanks mate
He's basically said, that Coote shouldn't ref in the Prem this season, but doesn't suggest he should be binned off entirely.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:09:27 am
He's basically said, that Coote shouldn't ref in the Prem this season, but doesn't suggest he should be binned off entirely.
I suppose given that Carra had a very public situation where he behaved poorly and could easily have lost his job, its perhaps not that surprising he might think rehabilitation is the best course of action
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
