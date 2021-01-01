Quite a few in the media desperate for us to drop it and move on. Very odd behaviour.



Anyway, nothing less than the complete and total destruction of David Coote and everyone associated with him will do at this stage. "Don't destroy the mans career", fuck that. He's a shit corrupt ref. A change of career would be the best thing for him. We're actually doing him a favour. He should be thanking us, along with the rats in the media supporting him.



It's a line I'm sick and tired of reading.There is only one man responsible for destroying David Coote's career, and that's David Coote.It's like having your house robbed by a local scumbag, then being told not to ruin the burglars life by seeing him held accountable. I mean what kind of perverse, screwed up world are we living in here?What is so wrong with people taking responsibility for their actions these days. Also, all those people around Coote while he was embarking on his path of self destruction. Did any of them stop him and say "David, don't destroy your career". Well, it seems not. But now, the onus is on those he's let down, those he's shown his prejudice and hatred against. Those who were on the receiving end of his rampant unprofessionalism that are being told "don't ruin his career". Honestly, you couldn't make it up. it's absolutely insane how people will go all out to defend the indefensible whilst also putting the onus on the victim to go easy on the offender.