David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2880 on: Today at 01:31:34 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:39 am


What the actual fuck?

Never trust anyone who smiles with their teeth

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2881 on: Today at 02:31:41 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
This is the problem with "clear and obvious". Its easy for the VAR to hide behind the excuse if they don't want to give the decision. On the otherhand, if they decide that its worth their while to overturn it, they will and they will normally have the evidence to do so.

This is where any manipulation of decisions can occur and I'm actually surprised that this system has been allowed to stay in place. The difference between the VAR process and DRS in cricket is night and day in terms of clear communication and going through every step in a concise and thorough way. Mistakes will always still occur from time to time but it will be far less common.

This is exactly what I've been saying for years! But it's by design from the referees. They want the clear and obvious to be able to hide whatever decision they feel like making behind an appearance of "objectivity" from the "good process" of VAR. As long as PMGOL runs it this will never change. It is open to interpretation whether they are using it just to cover their own, to get away with obvious biases, for blatant cheating or for corruption.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2882 on: Today at 03:38:08 am
I know its wrong but I feel so much schadenfreude watching this arseholes downfall and by extension the PGMOL. The game has been long due for an overhaul in professionalism and accountability.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2883 on: Today at 04:01:32 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
I don't know whether this has been posted already, apologies if it has.
This is 100% spot on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ</a>

Nice one.

The tv and radio pundits get told the talking points. They just follow orders.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2884 on: Today at 05:51:35 am
1. Sack Webb
2. Ref mics live to broadcast provider, like every other sport on the planet.
3. Independent oversight, ex-players, ex-managers - police wont police themselves.


They refuse transparency because theyre corrupt or incompetent or both.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2885 on: Today at 06:31:05 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:39 am


What the actual fuck?
"Do not demonise [Klopp]..."
Proceeds to demonising Klopp.
"Latent malevolence", my word!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2886 on: Today at 06:39:24 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm
+1.

How has Coote who was right behind the incident or Tierney not picked up on that.
Probably couldnt see it from 8 miles high
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2887 on: Today at 07:36:22 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:31:05 am
"Do not demonise [Klopp]..."
Proceeds to demonising Klopp.
"Latent malevolence", my word!

After bully boy Ferguson was indulged for decades by media and refs. How many referees careers did he ruin?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2888 on: Today at 07:54:53 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:31:05 am
"Do not demonise [Klopp]..."
Proceeds to demonising Klopp.
"Latent malevolence", my word!

Those no marks will be telling us he was in league with Harry and Meghan to destroy Welsby and the PGMOL next
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2889 on: Today at 08:10:32 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:31:05 am
"Do not demonise [Klopp]..."
Proceeds to demonising Klopp.
"Latent malevolence", my word!

The op-eds and punditry on this story is genuinely the craziest I've ever seen in football.

- Yer man does a video clearly showing his bias. Remember boys, his entire career depends upon him not declaring and showing bias.
- Then we've seen him snorting beak while away on a work project. So very poor character choices and more incredible hubris to film it. And it's demonstrably not just in his private life too.
- Some worrying (as yet unproven) allegations of underage grooming.
- Now reports of him arranging parties to do drugs WHILE working on a game the other week.

But Klopp smiles with his teeth instead of his eyes, so...

It's honestly unbelievable.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2890 on: Today at 08:22:46 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
I think pushing the xenophobia button is honestly a bit hysterical here. Especially in England where, in football terms, its quite acceptable to hate the Germans. Its practically engrained in your culture.

its not racial abuse either - calling it that trivialises racist abuse.
Nah. It's just inaccurate, that's all. All forms of discriminatory language have to be treated equally. We can't have a sliding scale; racism is the worst, then sexism... but disabled people are a bit weird and make me feel uncomfortable so they should be somewhere in the middle... and let trans people be last because there aren't many of them.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2891 on: Today at 08:34:35 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
I think pushing the xenophobia button is honestly a bit hysterical here. Especially in England where, in football terms, its quite acceptable to hate the Germans. Its practically engrained in your culture.

its not racial abuse either - calling it that trivialises racist abuse.

Fucking hell. It's not bad because it's the Germans and we hate them? Insane take
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2892 on: Today at 08:36:40 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:10:32 am
The op-eds and punditry on this story is genuinely the craziest I've ever seen in football.

- Yer man does a video clearly showing his bias. Remember boys, his entire career depends upon him not declaring and showing bias.
- Then we've seen him snorting beak while away on a work project. So very poor character choices and more incredible hubris to film it. And it's demonstrably not just in his private life too.
- Some worrying (as yet unproven) allegations of underage grooming.
- Now reports of him arranging parties to do drugs WHILE working on a game the other week.

But Klopp smiles with his teeth instead of his eyes, so...

It's honestly unbelievable.
I guess its not just Coote and his mate who hate Scousers and Germans.
It is absolutely fucking outrageous.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2893 on: Today at 08:41:45 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
I think pushing the xenophobia button is honestly a bit hysterical here. Especially in England where, in football terms, its quite acceptable to hate the Germans. Its practically engrained in your culture.

its not racial abuse either - calling it that trivialises racist abuse.
Is it really acceptable to hate Germans ?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2894 on: Today at 08:46:27 am
Ian Ladyboy is one of the worst journalists around and should be banned from RAWK. He hated Klopp and that piece is nothing but a backhanded slap against Klopp again.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2895 on: Today at 08:50:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:41:45 am
Is it really acceptable to hate Germans ?

Just dont mention the war. I mentioned it once but I think I got away with it
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2896 on: Today at 08:50:47 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:46:27 am
Ian Ladyboy is one of the worst journalists around and should be banned from RAWK. He hated Klopp and that piece is nothing but a backhanded slap against Klopp again.
I thought we didnt post stuff from that paper anyway
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2897 on: Today at 09:04:29 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:54:53 am
Those no marks will be telling us he was in league with Harry and Meghan to destroy Welsby and the PGMOL next

Whatever did happen to Elton. Very mysterious.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2898 on: Today at 09:09:03 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:04:29 am
Whatever did happen to Elton. Very mysterious.
I knew youd go there  :D
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2899 on: Today at 09:12:54 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:04:29 am
Whatever did happen to Elton. Very mysterious.

He's a bitter blue that hates the redshite cartel. Have seen him on a few of those Twitter open chat things. Funny as fuck.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2900 on: Today at 09:13:56 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:50:02 am
Just dont mention the war. I mentioned it once but I think I got away with it

Do you not know who Eric Hitchmough is?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2901 on: Today at 09:17:54 am
Ignore the bollocks about Jurgen, people are just trying to get their digs in now he's gone and isn't going to respond (becausehe is above that). You only have to ask players and staff from 3 clubs what they thought of him. They would want to go to war for him because he would go to war for them. It's strange that only he gets criticised for his petulant, nasty side when its a trait among nearly every successful manager, yet others do worse than him yet have no redeeming qualities like Jurgen has.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2902 on: Today at 09:22:30 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 04:06:08 pm
I would think it can't be denying a goalscoring opportunity if we then scored five seconds later :D

The scandal is that he didn't think it was a foul and waved it off.


The foul was on Salah, which denied him a goalscoring chance.

It was just fortune that another Liverpool player was the first to react and pick up the loose ball. But the initial denial of a goalscoring opportunity happened. And should be treated in isolation.

Would you have thought the same 'a goal was scored so it can't be a red' if the ball would have bobbled to the goalie who passed it to an AV player, but the ball was intercepted by a Liverpool player who lashed it into the top corner? At what point would you consider the denial of a goalscoring chance for Salah needs to be looked at in isolation?



UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2903 on: Today at 09:23:26 am
Quite a few in the media desperate for us to drop it and move on. Very odd behaviour.

Anyway, nothing less than the complete and total destruction of David Coote and everyone associated with him will do at this stage. "Don't destroy the mans career", fuck that. He's a shit corrupt ref. A change of career would be the best thing for him. We're actually doing him a favour. He should be thanking us, along with the rats in the media supporting him.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2904 on: Today at 09:25:50 am
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:23:26 am
Quite a few in the media desperate for us to drop it and move on. Very odd behaviour.

Anyway, nothing less than the complete and total destruction of David Coote and everyone associated with him will do at this stage. "Don't destroy the mans career", fuck that. He's a shit corrupt ref. A change of career would be the best thing for him. We're actually doing him a favour. He should be thanking us, along with the rats in the media supporting him.

Desperate for who to drop it?

Maybe I've missed it, but there's nothing to suggest any of this is to do with Liverpool or anyone connected to Liverpool is there?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2905 on: Today at 09:35:16 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:22:30 am

The foul was on Salah, which denied him a goalscoring chance.

It was just fortune that another Liverpool player was the first to react and pick up the loose ball. But the initial denial of a goalscoring opportunity happened. And should be treated in isolation.

Would you have thought the same 'a goal was scored so it can't be a red' if the ball would have bobbled to the goalie who passed it to an AV player, but the ball was intercepted by a Liverpool player who lashed it into the top corner? At what point would you consider the denial of a goalscoring chance for Salah needs to be looked at in isolation?

But we scored :D

And yes, if we'd scored after any number of daft scenarios I'd have thought the same. Thats just how it works, the reward/punishment is the goal OR the red card. If Martinez had rugby tackled Nunez and the ball had broken to Curtis Jones and John McGinn had leapt on the ball, deliberately handled it and it had squirmed into the net would you want three red cards and a penalty as well as the goal?

As far as I'm aware, the only instance where you can get 'double jeopardy' in that sort of situation is if it had been a particularly dangerous tackle on Mo. It wasn't, it was sloppy defending. If we'd conceded a goal like that and then also saw VVD sent off there'd be chaos on here.

Again, the disgrace is that this lunatic twat Coote waved off a foul in the first place.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2906 on: Today at 09:36:58 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:25:50 am
Desperate for who to drop it?

Maybe I've missed it, but there's nothing to suggest any of this is to do with Liverpool or anyone connected to Liverpool is there?
Think he means to drop pressure against Coote and PGMOL, Barney.
I say fuck it- we're a pressing team, we have a pressing culture as supporters.
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2907 on: Today at 09:39:14 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:36:58 am
Think he means to drop pressure against Coote and PGMOL, Barney.
I say fuck it- we're a pressing team, we have a pressing culture as supporters.

Who is pressuring Coote and the PGMOL?  Liverpool fans are understandably annoyed about it all, but it's not like we're creating petitions or coordinating leaflet campaigns.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
