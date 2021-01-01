

The foul was on Salah, which denied him a goalscoring chance.



It was just fortune that another Liverpool player was the first to react and pick up the loose ball. But the initial denial of a goalscoring opportunity happened. And should be treated in isolation.



Would you have thought the same 'a goal was scored so it can't be a red' if the ball would have bobbled to the goalie who passed it to an AV player, but the ball was intercepted by a Liverpool player who lashed it into the top corner? At what point would you consider the denial of a goalscoring chance for Salah needs to be looked at in isolation?



But we scoredAnd yes, if we'd scored after any number of daft scenarios I'd have thought the same. Thats just how it works, the reward/punishment is the goal OR the red card. If Martinez had rugby tackled Nunez and the ball had broken to Curtis Jones and John McGinn had leapt on the ball, deliberately handled it and it had squirmed into the net would you want three red cards and a penalty as well as the goal?As far as I'm aware, the only instance where you can get 'double jeopardy' in that sort of situation is if it had been a particularly dangerous tackle on Mo. It wasn't, it was sloppy defending. If we'd conceded a goal like that and then also saw VVD sent off there'd be chaos on here.Again, the disgrace is that this lunatic twat Coote waved off a foul in the first place.