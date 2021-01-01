What the actual fuck?
This is the problem with "clear and obvious". Its easy for the VAR to hide behind the excuse if they don't want to give the decision. On the otherhand, if they decide that its worth their while to overturn it, they will and they will normally have the evidence to do so.This is where any manipulation of decisions can occur and I'm actually surprised that this system has been allowed to stay in place. The difference between the VAR process and DRS in cricket is night and day in terms of clear communication and going through every step in a concise and thorough way. Mistakes will always still occur from time to time but it will be far less common.
I don't know whether this has been posted already, apologies if it has.This is 100% spot on. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ</a>
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]