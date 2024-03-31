Just watched that Overlap bollocks. Interesting that the only two defending Coote are Ex united players.



Wright & Carragher spot on. Keane & Neville making themselves look like complete & utter knobheads. Especially since the coke stuff has come out.



Keane claiming to have not watched the clip is really disappointing. He talks so much about professionalism and its 'HIS JOB'. He is getting paid extremely well to sit and talk shit about football for an hour and he can't even be bothered to watch a one minute clip to prepare for talking about the biggest story of the week.