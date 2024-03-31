« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 57396 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,457
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 04:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:11:21 pm
If what's already been revealed doesn't warrant instant dismissal due to gross misconduct...I'm not sure what does.....


It very probably does but they will still have to follow their own processes which will include an investigation into what we already know and whatever else there might be.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,196
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 04:21:18 pm »
Just watched that Overlap bollocks. Interesting that the only two defending Coote are Ex united players.

Wright & Carragher spot on. Keane & Neville making themselves look like complete & utter knobheads. Especially since the coke stuff has come out.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 04:22:25 pm »
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,025
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 04:23:00 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,324
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 04:25:53 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:51:07 pm
Natalie Sawyer supports Everton and is married to Sam Matterface. Enough said.

Not sure where you get that but her Wiki page (ok, I know) says she supports Brentford.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natalie_Sawyer#:~:text=Sawyer%20is%20a%20fan%20of%20Brentford.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,457
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:51:07 pm
Natalie Sawyer supports Everton and is married to Sam Matterface. Enough said.
Pretty sure their marriage was over some time ago
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Saul Goodman

  • Superfluous apostrophe's are us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
  • Better call Saul!
    • Better Call Saul.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:21:18 pm
Just watched that Overlap bollocks. Interesting that the only two defending Coote are Ex united players.

Wright & Carragher spot on. Keane & Neville making themselves look like complete & utter knobheads. Especially since the coke stuff has come out.

Keane claiming to have not watched the clip is really disappointing. He talks so much about professionalism and its 'HIS JOB'. He is getting paid extremely well to sit and talk shit about football for an hour and he can't even be bothered to watch a one minute clip to prepare for talking about the biggest story of the week.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm »
Quote
Liverpool FC Forum / Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Brighton
« on: March 31, 2024, 02:52:11 pm »
Being refereed by the gimp out of a 80s German piss porn video.

Oh David. If only this was the worst people thought of you.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,252
  • Never Forget
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:35:30 pm
It's an intense process - I did it at 30, in the U.S.

Failed mine in UK. Made a bad decision at 23 and it followed me.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,324
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:11:21 pm
If what's already been revealed doesn't warrant instant dismissal due to gross misconduct...I'm not sure what does.....

From the Gov.UK website;

 You can be dismissed for gross misconduct without your employer going through the normal disciplinary procedures. This can happen if, for example, youre violent towards a colleague, customer or property.

Your employer should always investigate the circumstances before making a dismissal, even in possible gross misconduct cases.

So PGMOL have to carry out an investigation.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,071
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:58:22 pm
Fair enough mate and as I said a worthy discussion just didnt want it to derail the main story here

Yeah didn't intend it to be a "war on drugs" post

Anyway, Cootes still a c*nt
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 04:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on Today at 04:27:55 pm
Keane claiming to have not watched the clip is really disappointing. He talks so much about professionalism and its 'HIS JOB'. He is getting paid extremely well to sit and talk shit about football for an hour and he can't even be bothered to watch a one minute clip to prepare for talking about the biggest story of the week.

That prick will think such things are beneath him
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,196
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 04:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on Today at 04:27:55 pm
Keane claiming to have not watched the clip is really disappointing. He talks so much about professionalism and its 'HIS JOB'. He is getting paid extremely well to sit and talk shit about football for an hour and he can't even be bothered to watch a one minute clip to prepare for talking about the biggest story of the week.

Neville repeatedly asking "So you don't think he should referee ever again?!" despite nobody saying that, was really grating on me too.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 04:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on Today at 04:27:55 pm
Keane claiming to have not watched the clip is really disappointing. He talks so much about professionalism and its 'HIS JOB'. He is getting paid extremely well to sit and talk shit about football for an hour and he can't even be bothered to watch a one minute clip to prepare for talking about the biggest story of the week.


Let's face it, Keane and his United colleagues were a major factor in the decline of respect for referees. There is a little chicken and egg between players and referees and Keane especially played the role of an egg for a long while.


Coote is the most obvious example of a chicken, which is not too far from a Coot when you think about it.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 