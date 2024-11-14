I dont agree with that first line. If a referee has an opinion that all scousers are c*nts, and possibly all Germans given what he said about Jürgen, then they will absolutely not be impartial when refereeing games that affect Liverpool



Exactly - was going to say the same thing. Saying he's entitled to hold an opinion is the same false equivalence bullshit we're seeing all over the reporting of this story.Almost all people are entitled to hold opinions in most situations. But one of the only exceptions to this are those in Coote's exact profession, where holding an opinion about the people you're duty-bound to be impartial about makes you unable to do your job properly. Crazy that people keep stupidly (or deliberately) missing this.He can have an opinion privately and internally about Klopp or whomever in the sport, but only if he absolutely makes sure it doesn't interfere with doing his job right. As soon as he starts expressing that opinion to others, even privately, but definitely publicly, then he's fucked. His opinion immediately makes him unfit to do his exact job.