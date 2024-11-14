« previous next »
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2600 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:01:56 pm
Apparently so. He made the line and asked the rest of the lads to move back 10 yards.
So he had the line all to himself. Greedy fucker
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2601 on: Today at 02:12:59 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:42:11 pm
Listen lads, I warn you, for the sake of your blood pressures, DON'T watch the Overlap discussion of it ... just don't.

Carra, Ian Wright, spot on. But guess which two think he should be allowed back to ref in the Premier League after a brief suspension?

 ::)

Neville's argument for it is so beyond clueless and tribal, that he's pretty much losing any and all credibility he even had (which was barely any anyway) to chat about football in this country.

Yeah. Hes a clueless twat with his own selfish agenda. Having Neville all over football coverage is as bad as when Nigel Frottage was constantly given undeserved air time during brexit  and ever since.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2602 on: Today at 02:14:38 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:20 pm
salah-1" border="0


Here is the Salah one a minute later. He is goal side and clearly getting pulled back. That was 10 yards from the assistant referee.

Dont know why I missed the Darwin one but I definitely remember that one. So blatant. And the fact that the assistant was so close and had a perfect view made it all the more annoying. It gave me a horribly familiar sinking feeling - I just knew at that point it was going to be one of those days so it was absolutely no surprise when C**te waved no foul for the next assault on Salah a few minutes later.

We were so fortunate Nunez managed to get to the ball and put it away. Anger to elation in a matter of seconds. I was celebrating getting one over that fecker as much as the goal itself.

Not a huge surprise to discover subsequently that he really is a proper wrongun.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2603 on: Today at 02:18:19 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:42:11 pm
Listen lads, I warn you, for the sake of your blood pressures, DON'T watch the Overlap discussion of it ... just don't.

Carra, Ian Wright, spot on. But guess which two think he should be allowed back to ref in the Premier League after a brief suspension?

 ::)

Neville's argument for it is so beyond clueless and tribal, that he's pretty much losing any and all credibility he even had (which was barely any anyway) to chat about football in this country.

I wouldn't put myself through watching that gobshite if you paid me.

He's still getting reactions off people though so.....
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2604 on: Today at 02:19:03 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:01:56 pm
Apparently so. He made the line and asked the rest of the lads to move back 10 yards.

:wellin
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2605 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm
David Coote is absolutely entitled to hold an opinion. But to voice it and allow it be recorded was reckless. Plus his language was deeply offensive. He does look spaced out in the video shared. It isn't a witch hunt to hold someone to account for their actions. It's simply the joys of being an adult living in a society which has rules and regulations about what is proper and appropriate. His refereeing career is most likely over to which I say good.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 02:00:14 pm
I'd hazard a guess that alcohol destroys many more people and their families.

irrelevant even if accurate (probably is imo).  doesn't = coke is fine does it?

Quote from: Golyo on Today at 02:00:14 pm
More to the point it is addiction and being too ashamed to ask for help that causes most of the suffering.
the suffering begins coz ppl use the thing.  being too ashamed for help continues the problem but doesn't cause it.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:22:10 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:14:12 pm
I'd be interested to know what the view is in Germany about this?
From the most recent Guardian article:

[the white powder video was] after the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between Spain and hosts Germany, for which Coote was a supporting VAR official

Just had a quick scout on Kicker, Frankfurter Allgemeine, die Zeit, die Welt and couldn't find a single mention. Only an article way down the page on Bild (and need a shower after dipping my toe into that rag), but it won't let me read it due to my adblocker. Doesn't seem to be a huge issue, which I find strange after what Coote called Jürgen. Will keep an eye on this to see if it comes up now that the coke-snorting video has come out.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm
Quote from: norecat on Today at 02:20:11 pm
David Coote is absolutely entitled to hold an opinion. But to voice it and allow it be recorded was reckless. Plus his language was deeply offensive. He does look spaced out in the video shared. It isn't a witch hunt to hold someone to account for their actions. It's simply the joys of being an adult living in a society which has rules and regulations about what is proper and appropriate. His refereeing career is most likely over to which I say good.
I dont agree with that first line. If a referee has an opinion that all scousers are c*nts, and possibly all Germans given what he said about Jürgen, then they will absolutely not be impartial when refereeing games that affect Liverpool
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:24:16 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:01:56 pm
Apparently so. He made the line and asked the rest of the lads to move back 10 yards.
good line. (edit can't believe I typed that :) )

does anyone have a real answer?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:25:04 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:53:05 am
And for Reds of my age it's a place filed with the fondest memories. Up until last year, when I sold our family home there was a piece of their pitch, still growing in our garden all these years later. ;D
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:54:51 am
Wonderful.
Was it mentioned in the estate agents blurb?
 :)
Some real gems in here ;D
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2611 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:21:01 pm
irrelevant even if accurate (probably is imo).  doesn't = coke is fine does it?
the suffering begins coz ppl use the thing.  being too ashamed for help continues the problem but doesn't cause it.
Both of golyos point are fair and I wouldnt say irrelevant. But i personally dont think this is the thread for that debate. Im sure there is one for what is a legitimate debate to be had.

Lets not derail what this is about though
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2612 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 02:22:10 pm
Just had a quick scout on Kicker, Frankfurter Allgemeine, die Zeit, die Welt and couldn't find a single mention. Only an article way down the page on Bild (and need a shower after dipping my toe into that rag), but it won't let me read it due to my adblocker. Doesn't seem to be a huge issue, which I find strange after what Coote called Jürgen. Will keep an eye on this to see if it comes up now that the coke-snorting video has come out.

Yeah I've talked about this loads with my German mate and not once has he said anything about being bothered by xenophobia, just that he thinks Coote is a twat.  I don't think Germans are remotely bothered about some no mark official from England chatting shit while coked off his tits.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2613 on: Today at 02:29:04 pm
Time and again we usually find people who defend in indefensible have similar skeletons in their closet. Add that to their deep hatred of Liverpool and you have the perfect storm. Rent-a-gobs digging themselves into a deeper hole with every passing day.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2614 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:11:27 pm
I'd be surprised if referees aren't VERY careful with everyone, because I'm sure we're not alone in certain refs giving more shit decisions against us than others.

There's already been more than a few articles and comments about it being understandable that a referee didn't like Jurgen Klopp.
the response should be "And that Mr Mourinho and Mr Ferguson were so beloved by refs".
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:31:31 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:05:44 pm
I think when it first came out I expected him to be reffing Premier league after a short/season long suspension (without involvement in any Liverpool games or games that could directly influence Liverpool). Same as Darren England.

The white powder video I expected him to never ref in the Premier league again and relegated to lower league football (after a significant stint in rehab)

This morning he needs to be suspended to ensure he hasn't committed a criminal/safeguarding offence and in all likelyhood should never ref again.

I am very surprised he hasn't publicly checked in to The Priory or similar rehab facility.

The last line I am guessing will eventually happen but no one knows what his mental health is like at the moment. I do agree with some of the journalists, that should be considered as well.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2616 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:25:18 pm
Both of golyos point are fair and I wouldnt say irrelevant. But i personally dont think this is the thread for that debate. Im sure there is one for what is a legitimate debate to be had.

Lets not derail what this is about though
agreed duvva.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2617 on: Today at 02:33:35 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:01:56 pm
Apparently so. He made the line and asked the rest of the lads to move back 10 yards.

Very, very well played.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2618 on: Today at 02:38:50 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:04:28 pm
Untitled" border="0


The Nunez one after 2 minutes.

Left arm around his chest, right hand grabbing Nunez's right arm and his right foot inside Nunez's right ankle.


Nah, he just loves him as much as we do.


Funny how such things are tolerated in football, they have let these things get too far and are scared of awarding too many penalties. What they don't take it into consideration is that this type of holding would stop if they stamped on it. They'd rather give penalties for ridiculous handballs than wrestling.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2619 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 01:54:33 pm
I dont think either of those things are true (any more). Shes a celebrity Brentford fan these days.


Can that actually be a thing?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2620 on: Today at 02:40:28 pm
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2621 on: Today at 02:41:01 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:42:11 pm
Listen lads, I warn you, for the sake of your blood pressures, DON'T watch the Overlap discussion of it ... just don't.

Carra, Ian Wright, spot on. But guess which two think he should be allowed back to ref in the Premier League after a brief suspension?

 ::)

Neville's argument for it is so beyond clueless and tribal, that he's pretty much losing any and all credibility he even had (which was barely any anyway) to chat about football in this country.

I'd say ratboys position is compromised as i suspect he has skeletons in his closet about his hatred of Liverpool and scousers. If they ever surfaced, he'd look like a complete hypocrite.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2622 on: Today at 02:43:08 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:40:28 pm
UEFA have opened their own investigation into Coote
https://apnews.com/article/english-referee-coote-investigation-uefa-b7dc25df4352097a88047eb3513b790a
good that they're on it.  might help keep PGMOL honest.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2623 on: Today at 02:49:17 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
Yep. Its almost like whoever is leaking this is making an example of him. For someone else.

We will never know how deep this goes  ;D

Quote
In the murky underworld of Premier League officiating, Howard Webb secretly runs The Offside Operation, a dark web betting empire where every questionable call is worth its weight in gambling gold. With a network of under-the-table referees at his disposal, Webb controls the flow of the game from the shadows.

A rift has developed within the refereeing cartel. Webbs loyal enforcer, Dermot, has caught wind of rumors circulating that some referees are considering spilling the beans on the operation. Theyve long grown weary of David Coote, the cartels notorious loose cannon. Known as The Whistleblower, Coote was once Webbs top earner, but his recent anticstainted by personal biases and reckless behaviorhave made him a liability, risking exposure of the entire operation.

To send a clear message, Dermot leaks a video of Coote to social media. The timing is perfect. Just as the public begins to speculate whether VAR is part of some larger conspiracy, the footage appears, depicting Cootes crude comments and dubious behavior. The video not only shifts suspicion away from Webbs empire but also paints Coote as a rogue bad apple, reassuring the public and eliminating The Whistleblower from the ranks.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2624 on: Today at 02:51:45 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:01:56 pm
Apparently so. He made the line and asked the rest of the lads to move back 10 yards.

:lmao
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2625 on: Today at 02:55:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:06:48 pm
Awful German Scouser drives upstanding official towards substance abuse?

There's a massive irony evident this week in how it's almost embedded into English culture now that Scousers are 'always the victims and it's never their fault', yet virtually every fucker out there is absolving Coote of any responsibility for anything he's done or said, and are painting him as some kind of victim.

It's straight out of the Johnson/Trump playbook. No wonder the world is in such a terrible state.

He said I was a liar
Thats why Coote cant stand him?
The truth hurts
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2626 on: Today at 02:55:55 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:02:39 pm
Well fuckin train em up to be refs.
;D
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2627 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:55:05 pm
He said I was a liar
Thats why Coote cant stand him?
The truth hurts
Couldve been worse, Jurgen couldve called him a drugged up cheat.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2628 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:23:27 pm
I dont agree with that first line. If a referee has an opinion that all scousers are c*nts, and possibly all Germans given what he said about Jürgen, then they will absolutely not be impartial when refereeing games that affect Liverpool

Exactly - was going to say the same thing. Saying he's entitled to hold an opinion is the same false equivalence bullshit we're seeing all over the reporting of this story.

Almost all people are entitled to hold opinions in most situations. But one of the only exceptions to this are those in Coote's exact profession, where holding an opinion about the people you're duty-bound to be impartial about makes you unable to do your job properly. Crazy that people keep stupidly (or deliberately) missing this.

He can have an opinion privately and internally about Klopp or whomever in the sport, but only if he absolutely makes sure it doesn't interfere with doing his job right. As soon as he starts expressing that opinion to others, even privately, but definitely publicly, then he's fucked. His opinion immediately makes him unfit to do his exact job.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2629 on: Today at 03:07:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:56:19 pm
Couldve been worse, Jurgen couldve called him a drugged up cheat.

Thats the thing isnt it?
According to the Mirror, he  lied to his employers by saying the video was fake. Then admitted it, and now another video emerges
Yet he got upset when Jurgen called him a liar.
I find it hard to accept that his colleagues didnt know of his (alleged) drug use.
Worked in a company where one of the business development (sales) was on a works night out with a large number of the staff. He seemed in a lively mood and it was obvious why when came back from the gents with snow on his nose. It was right round the company in days, even those who werent on the night out knew what transpired.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2630 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:55:05 pm
He said I was a liar
Thats why Coote cant stand him?
The truth hurts
Jurgen, a man who is used to studying people and seeing right through them- cause it's his job, was of course right about the man. Twat denied the leaked video at first and then when he and PGMOL saw it couldn't be brushed of as "AI" ... he admitted it was him.
He's a liar and a cheat!
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2631 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:40:28 pm
UEFA have opened their own investigation into Coote
https://apnews.com/article/english-referee-coote-investigation-uefa-b7dc25df4352097a88047eb3513b790a

Going to be interesting to see if they pick English refs in the next few rounds of the Champions league/Europa/conference league
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2632 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:35:56 am
I'm sure you can guess the type of industry - its basically to show that you're not receiving stacks of cash from outside sources.  So even though your transferring self to self, you have to show its legit.

For the clearance i had to get, having a 4 hour interview by an ex copper, going through your life with a fine tooth comb isn't much fun.

To show how serious they are about security, they pretty much have a 3 strike and your out rule - 3 strikes could be leaving your laptop unlocked while you pop to the kitchen for a coffee - do that 3 times and you could be frogmarched off site and your clearance revoked.

Talking about who you've slept with etc.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2633 on: Today at 03:14:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:25:18 pm
Yeah I've talked about this loads with my German mate and not once has he said anything about being bothered by xenophobia, just that he thinks Coote is a twat.  I don't think Germans are remotely bothered about some no mark official from England chatting shit while coked off his tits.

I don't suppose many Germans will be even remotely surprised at an English person expressing this kind of view. File under "not news".
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2634 on: Today at 03:15:02 pm
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2635 on: Today at 03:16:22 pm
^^^^

 :lmao :lmao :wellin
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2636 on: Today at 03:18:37 pm
Still no fucker pulling up "we all hate Scousers" line by the Nottingham c*nt (yeah sack me) by the media etc? 

I'm not a Scouser but anyone has a derogatory word about Scousers/Liverpool fans and I'll fly in (and i've nearly got a good kicking but because i'm little c*nt that couldn't twat a fly i have probably got away with this).
