Let's be honest, we all know what's going to happen next. There will be a few games where we get fair decisions, we may even get the odd 50/50 given our way. The Nevilles and Dermot Gallaghers will be shouting about how this just proves that refs are honest and everyone is treated fairly and there is no bias. Give it a month or 2 until the shit dies down and everything will be back to how it was.