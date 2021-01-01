« previous next »
David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:55:00 am
I'm not sure on the laws, but I think you can wave play on and go back and still send a player off? By indicating no foul - which Fletch on TNT was totally bemused by - it meant he could let Bailey off with a 100% red card offence.

I think Nunez scoring means that Bailey by definition did not prevent a goal scoring opportunity, so any red card would have to be for a dangerous foul #].

The controversy is he doesnt know Nunez would score and didn't think it was a foul.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:08:32 am
Corruption doesn't come from being a knob, it comes from leaving yourself vulnerable to exposure at best and open to blackmail. That's what Coote has done and what the PGMO seems to have been complicit in. Cootes should never ref again and the PGMO should not be allowed to police themselves.

I recently did an anti-bribery training course at work. It had lots of stuff about behaviour patterns that can be suggestive of a person committing fraud or taking bribes. Those Coote videos are pretty much a bingo card full house of red flags.

For the sake of balance, the course did also point out that these behaviours can sometimes be down to other reasons.  ;)
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:03:32 am
I think Nunez scoring means that Bailey by definition did not prevent a goal scoring opportunity, so any red card would have to be for a dangerous foul #].

The controversy is he doesnt know Nunez would score and didn't think it was a foul.

Gallagher sain on the Ref review thing that Bailey stopped Salah having a goal scoring opportunity, so was DOGSO.  Nunez was irrelevant.

Gallagher also said he would have blown at the foul, no advantage, and sent Bailey off.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Cant keep up with this. Have there been further videos or revelations since the original stuff on Monday?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:11:14 am
Cant keep up with this. Have there been further videos or revelations since the original stuff on Monday?

Seemingly, a video a US note being used to snort a white powder at the EUROs by the said culprit......
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:11:00 am
Gallagher sain on the Ref review thing that Bailey stopped Salah having a goal scoring opportunity, so was DOGSO.  Nunez was irrelevant.

Gallagher also said he would have blown at the foul, no advantage, and sent Bailey off.

Ive not seen that show, the correct  action imowas free kick and red card.
Did DG say he could allow the Nunez goal and a red card, and a red card
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:16:36 am
Ive not seen that show, the correct  action imowas free kick and red card.
Did DG say he could allow the Nunez goal and a red card, and a red card

No, the fact the goal was scored negated the need for a red card.  He did say that it was lucky all round for Coote that Nunez scored, because he had said it was no foul - i got the feeling DG was intimating that VAR couldn't get involved with the 'non' foul if Nunez had missed....but i didn't get that bit....
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:11:00 am
Gallagher sain on the Ref review thing that Bailey stopped Salah having a goal scoring opportunity, so was DOGSO.  Nunez was irrelevant.

Gallagher also said he would have blown at the foul, no advantage, and sent Bailey off.

Gallagher is also a fucking moron. Blowing for a foul when a striker is clean through on goal, red card or no red card, would be absolutely ridiculous.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
I thought Gallagher said hed have blown straight away and given a red and not played advantage to take control of the situation, which seemed mad
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:41:35 am
Some of the jobs i've worked on would have you before a disciplinary board if you moved £5k of your own money from one account to another without telling them.

Probably been said but this just looks like somebodies gravy train has come to a halt, and they're exacting a very brutal revenge.

Christ, your own money between your own accounts ? What profession /industry is that ? Mind-blowing.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:11:00 am
Gallagher sain on the Ref review thing that Bailey stopped Salah having a goal scoring opportunity, so was DOGSO.  Nunez was irrelevant.

Gallagher also said he would have blown at the foul, no advantage, and sent Bailey off.

I feel like the most obvious answer would have been to play advantage and then book Bailey after Darwin scored.

No fucking clue what Coote thinks he saw in order to wave no foul. Coked up to his eyeballs I assume.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Im waiting for the next video showing him taking a bung.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:16:36 am
Ive not seen that show, the correct  action imowas free kick and red card.
Did DG say he could allow the Nunez goal and a red card, and a red card


By definition you can't DOGSO when a goal is then immediately scored, so it couldn't have been a red card unless it was the tackle itself that warranted a red (if that makes sense) when I guess it could have been a goal and a red card.

The right course of action (to any sane person, not necessarily by the book) would have been to give advantage and let a few seconds to play out, see the goal and book Bailey (or red if Nunez had missed). No where in the bingo card of possible actions is pretend it wasn't a clear foul!
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:24:11 am
Gallagher is also a fucking moron. Blowing for a foul when a striker is clean through on goal, red card or no red card, would be absolutely ridiculous.

In his mind, it was black and white that Bailey should have gone for the foul.

But surely the right way would be, play advantage and if the goal is scored, no red card, if the goal is not scored, pull back to the foul, send off the player and villa are down to 10 men for 70 mins.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:27:45 am
Im waiting for the next video showing him taking a bung.
It MAY get worse, yeah! ;D
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:11:00 am
Gallagher sain on the Ref review thing that Bailey stopped Salah having a goal scoring opportunity, so was DOGSO.  Nunez was irrelevant.

Gallagher also said he would have blown at the foul, no advantage, and sent Bailey off.

Which is itself moronic, surely? Play advantage for a few seconds, and if none occurs, blow the whistle and award the foul and card. It's utterly ridiculous to not wait at least a second or two in that position. Rugby has had this down for years, applied consistently, so why is it still apparently entirely down to individual referees in football?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:52:22 am
I remember seeing the online version of a Midlands paper and it said "Wolves have this brilliant new song" first comment under the report was a Scouser going "you've robbed the Firmino song and changed a few words"  ;D

Maybe one of their taxi drivers was working up in Liverpool and brought it back to Wolverhampton with them.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
What winds me up the most is that refs think they are part of the game, a personality, someone to be admired.  The best refs in the world are the ones who you didn't even know were there.

They seem to think they are as important as players these days.  Reminds me of that Roy Keane story about the kitman who thought he was 'one of the boys' e.t.c
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:26:46 am
Christ, your own money between your own accounts ? What profession /industry is that ? Mind-blowing.

I'm sure you can guess the type of industry - its basically to show that you're not receiving stacks of cash from outside sources.  So even though your transferring self to self, you have to show its legit.

For the clearance i had to get, having a 4 hour interview by an ex copper, going through your life with a fine tooth comb isn't much fun.

To show how serious they are about security, they pretty much have a 3 strike and your out rule - 3 strikes could be leaving your laptop unlocked while you pop to the kitchen for a coffee - do that 3 times and you could be frogmarched off site and your clearance revoked.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:22:10 am
No, the fact the goal was scored negated the need for a red card.  He did say that it was lucky all round for Coote that Nunez scored, because he had said it was no foul - i got the feeling DG was intimating that VAR couldn't get involved with the 'non' foul if Nunez had missed....but i didn't get that bit....
That incident is really the best example of how a) incompetent/corrupt  refs can make bad decisions that affect us and b) how we are able to often rise above it and still score goals and win matches.

It doesn't however change the fact it was yet another bad decsion.

The fact we still never hear from PGMOL on how they learn from and improve from these "honest" mistakes just shows their corruption.

Coote is a product of that environment. Someone who thought they were untouchable and could never be caught no matter what they did.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:34:35 am
Maybe one of their taxi drivers was working up in Liverpool and brought it back to Wolverhampton with them.

;D
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:45:15 am
And there we have it. The media spin over the last few days has been a success.

Which media though? I don't watch the MSM, neither do i follow any of the pundits on social media.

I think my point was misunderstood, i have seen all the matches you guys are pointing out to me, but the guy does not stand out, maybe they did not mention his name as much or he tends to ref our games against smaller sides, but i feel like Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor are the two refs who always seem to be in the middle of controversy, kinda like Mike Deen was before.

If it had not have been pointed out in the last few days, i would not have remembered who was on VAR for the Virg injury.

Also i don't think it's so weird that Refs hate certain managers or players. I would probably think most of the refs hate Arteta (for good reasons, because he acts like an absolute tw*t).

This is natural for people. As i have said before, my concern is more that the whole system is corrupt than single refs hating single teams.

I also feel like social media and the media in general is a huge issue (that cannot be fixed) because nowadays EVERY single decision is being talked about for days, months and sometimes even years. Whats the point of being miserable all the time? Right now Arsenal fans stand at the front of this, reposting every single decision they feel they're being hard done by and even Ian Wright (who i usually really like) is still talking about all these decisions.

But us Liverpool fans are not exempt from this rule, the amount of times i heard people bring up old decisions is honestly so tiring. I just hope City finally get done with the charges and relegated, because if we take them out of the equation, i don't think any other of the top teams have been favoured more than the other teams.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:22:10 am
No, the fact the goal was scored negated the need for a red card.  He did say that it was lucky all round for Coote that Nunez scored, because he had said it was no foul - i got the feeling DG was intimating that VAR couldn't get involved with the 'non' foul if Nunez had missed....but i didn't get that bit....

Thats what I said originally, sorry Stew I though DG was saying something  different to me
