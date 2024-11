I wonder what the right wing rags would say if a Supreme Court judge was court on video saying that Brexiters are knuckle dragging gammon faced c*nts. Would they be ok with that as it’s only a private view? Would they be comfortable with that judge hearing an application that the then Tory government had acted unlawfully when passing Brexit legislation? Of course not, they called them “the enemy of the people” without any videos, remarks or evidence of bias. Coote’s comments are actually worse as they are also racist.



Once he has been fired as a referee I’m very happy for Martin Samuels and other so called journalists to give him all the support he needs. Needless to say they won’t because to them he is just a tool by which they seek to perpetuate the whole “scousers, always the victims” myth. Our club is doing the right thing here by saying nothing. It’s their problem to clean up and if somehow Coote kept his job (he won’t) no other club would tolerate him officiating their games.