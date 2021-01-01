

I wonder what the right wing rags would say if a Supreme Court judge was court on video saying that Brexiters are knuckle dragging gammon faced c*nts. Would they be ok with that as its only a private view? Would they be comfortable with that judge hearing an application that the then Tory government had acted unlawfully when passing Brexit legislation? Of course not, they called them the enemy of the people without any videos, remarks or evidence of bias. Cootes comments are actually worse as they are also racist.



Once he has been fired as a referee Im very happy for Martin Samuels and other so called journalists to give him all the support he needs. Needless to say they wont because to them he is just a tool by which they seek to perpetuate the whole scousers, always the victims myth. Our club is doing the right thing here by saying nothing. Its their problem to clean up and if somehow Coote kept his job (he wont) no other club would tolerate him officiating their games.