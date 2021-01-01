I honestly think that this has been way overblown, especially because i could have not remembered in my head a single game where he blatantly f*d us over. Of course social media now brings up all of the bad decisions he did against us, but since i did not remember any of the top of my head, i don't think this is so blatant.
There are other refs (Oliver, Taylor) who worry me way more than Coote has, but all this just reiterates the point i have been making for years. Get foreign refs in ffs. We have foreign players, foreign coaches, staff, owners whatever. Why can we not have foreign refs, when that would make the most sense as they are way less likely to have any previous bias towards clubs or parts of the country.
I really hope this shakes up the corrupt PGMOL though and it is not just done with firing/suspending Coote