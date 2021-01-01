Absolute panic stations at PGMOL right now. If this useless c*nt has said and done all these things on camera, who else has he implicated?



PGMOL have brought this onto themselves. As some of us have been saying for years, their corruption might not involve money changing hands or outright matchfixing, but it did involve mates covering up for mates, breeding unaccountability, and rewarding incompetence.Coote should have been sacked after Pickford assaulted Van Dijk. Honest mistake or not, it was clear then that he was unfit to be a professional referee. The same with England after the fiasco at Spurs. Instead, they made it clear that refs could get away with anything, and once you allow mistakes to pile up, it's only natural that people will start questioning whether they were all just honest mistakes after all. And if you send out a message to referees that they can get away with honest mistakes, no matter how bad they are, you're essentially sending out a message that they can also get away with dishonest ones, as long as there's no evidence they weren't honest.Get rid of incompetent referees from the start, and it won't matter whether they were just incompetent, biased or coŕrupt.