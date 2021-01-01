« previous next »
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:16:27 pm
Still on Thread Reader too:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1856799390620680326.html?utm_campaign=topunroll
let's bear in mind that - like Rob posted - the word "alleged" needs to be used at this point.  it's the internet, folks.
Re: David Coote is a...
Webb needs to go.

Corrupt rat.
Re: David Coote is a...
"hookers".  let's slow things down eh?

Well what would you call them ?

They aren't their wives are they ? It's an old photo and is pretty much generally accepted what they were up to

Unless of course you are not happy with the terminology which I apologise for. Ladies of the night/Sex Workers
Re: David Coote is a...
Fair doo's mate, and yeah the bolded bit is unfortunately going to be very true. I can't see anything getting Webb out, nothing they fail at seems to ever make any difference.

Wouldn't surprise me if Coote has sent messages that implicate other people from the PGMOL .it also wouldn't surprise me if the others in Indonesia have been compromised. They were stupid enough to allow someone to photograph them with the party girls. Anything is possible.
Re: David Coote is a...
The posters who won't let the prostitution allegation go have got the thread locked for the night unless another Mod is staying up.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Absolute panic stations at PGMOL right now. If this useless c*nt has said and done all these things on camera, who else has he implicated?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Absolute panic stations at PGMOL right now. If this useless c*nt has said and done all these things on camera, who else has he implicated?

Hopefully, and burn the PGMOL down and start again.

As much as Webb has been lauded in some quarters (mostly by the media it must be said, particularly Sky who are happy he chose them to do all the Micd up stuff with), hes been terrible for the game imo. The amount of incompetence under his watch, with more tools than ever before that should have helped, is beyond astounding.

This latest stuff with Coote and the directive you can see seeping through in Nevilles take just sums us how the power & influence in this game is all out of kilter.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Many of us have been saying PGMOL needs ripping up and starting again , for a very long time.
If its ever going to happen, surely it is now.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Absolute panic stations at PGMOL right now. If this useless c*nt has said and done all these things on camera, who else has he implicated?

PGMOL have brought this onto themselves. As some of us have been saying for years, their corruption might not involve money changing hands or outright matchfixing, but it did involve mates covering up for mates, breeding unaccountability, and rewarding incompetence.

Coote should have been sacked after Pickford assaulted Van Dijk. Honest mistake or not, it was clear then that he was unfit to be a professional referee. The same with England after the fiasco at Spurs. Instead, they made it clear that refs could get away with anything, and once you allow mistakes to pile up, it's only natural that people will start questioning whether they were all just honest mistakes after all. And if you send out a message to referees that they can get away with honest mistakes, no matter how bad they are, you're essentially sending out a message that they can also get away with dishonest ones, as long as there's no evidence they weren't honest.

Get rid of incompetent referees from the start, and it won't matter whether they were just incompetent, biased or coŕrupt.
Re: David Coote is a...
Stinks of high level collusion..can see a whole house of cards falling after this has all come to light.

Don't think it's organised collusion or anything like that they just hate us that much they are willing to look the other way even when we have a referee on camera using xenophobic language. The hilarious thing is these idiots will stand behind their "kick it out" campaigns etc... without any self awareness whatsoever. They are just plain thick.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Many of us have been saying PGMOL needs ripping up and starting again , for a very long time.
If its ever going to happen, surely it is now.

These type of organisations invariably round the wagons instead of enact change. If change is to come about they'll be dragged into it kicking and screaming.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
More common sense from this fella

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DdHKcJKl8w
Re: David Coote is a...
I still cannot get my kids to believe that we had two rugby pitches, 3 or 4 footy pitches, tennis courts, two gyms, a running track with long and triple jump runs and a swimming pool. Wasn't Grammar, it was Ruffwood Comprehensive in Kirkby

I remember playing cricket at St Kevins. The field was so big Im sure there were wildebeest over the other side.
