David Cootes career, certainly at any significant level, is obviously over. He wasnt a particularly good referee but it looks like he needs help. And some new friends. This is a personal and professional humiliation for him and also deeply damaging for the refereeing community. Refs are going to have their decisions questioned even more. PGMOL has a major task on its hands to restore faith in officials. Its not a great generation of refs but its worth remembering that theres never been more simulation and scrutiny and they are human beings.



I figured either Winter or Samuel would come out with something like this. His last sentence completely disregards the fact that Coote's behaviour has opened himself up to the possibility of blackmail and the PGMOL's (lack of) response to it has done no favours to his peers. Player simulation can be addressed by VAR, the public scrutiny can be dealt with first via an overhaul of PGMOL with new oversights and regulations.