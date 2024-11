Seems odd a Liverpool fan has sat on this for so long.



Must admit, I'm somewhere torn between the lines (no pun intended). I must say, I'm shocked that refs are not drug tested? Think this definitely happens now as a consequence. Not sure all this proves that referees are corrupt.. but it certainly doesn't help. Btw for the record I don't think referees are corrupt, however.. Coote has always done some terrible things and some baffling decisions against us. It's hard to not put a compelling case against him that he allows his own biases to influence decisions on a massive level. That Everton game still gets me every time.