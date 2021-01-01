Do we have to play in this league anymore? That Super League doesn't sound any worse than this. May be a case of careful what you wish for, as a league dominated by the likes of Real Madrid, but would it be much worse than this?



This has really opened my eyes to just how brazenly corrupt the English game is. I mean I knew it was bad, but not as horribly corrupt as this has shown it to be.



Once the government get their act together there's a chance that there will be a touch more fairness with money distributed to the lower leagues in the football pyramid, but that's about all they'll do about it.



I wonder what certain clubs like ours will want to do about it. Surely they must be waiting to see if the 115 charges against City are successful and then make their power grab. But if not then there's always another alternative. Even if it's playing in a Super League with only a handful of other teams.