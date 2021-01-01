Completely agree. Sky sports , amongst others, have dumbed down to the level of some knobhead , pissed up fan spouting shit in the pub whilst watching a match. This c*nt openly incited a riot live on sky sports. He literally shows his hatred of us on air , during a game , saying he wants anyone to win but us.
They have gone way, way too far. Imagine the likes of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Motson et al listening to the shite these c*nts come out with nowadays.
It's bizarre how the standard of football has improved so much over the years and the sport has become absolutely massive, yet the media around it has declined to such an alarming degree. The sport has gone upmarket, but the media around it has become little more than a circus in a cesspit. Horribly unprofessional and little more than social media type commenting.
I agree about Neville. He's put forward as a knowledgeable broadcaster and voice of the game, yet he comes across like some uneducated dickhead in the pub after a few beers. Quality commentators from days gone by must be revolving in their graves. Imagine it being 2024, but the quality of sports media being worse than it's ever been.
Neville was an average footballer. He was a terrible manager. He's also little more than a fan being given a suit to wear and a platform to push his bias and his employers agendas. He's a product up a horribly dumbed down society. He panders to the unthinking and the prejudiced. Sadly, in this bizarrely perverted world we live in, his face fits.
Gary Gaslight. The spokesman for the stupid.