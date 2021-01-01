« previous next »
David Coote is a...

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2000 on: Today at 06:38:58 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:32:52 pm
And what about Klopp? I didn't see him describing Klopp during his dark days like that. When his mom passed, when we were losing because of daft decisions? When opposition supporters and everyone were laughing at him over the Spurs debacle?
Honestly, that is pathetic!

Funny how nobody likes PL refs, nobody can stand them and thinks they're woeful at best (if not corrupt). But every single media figure has closed ranks to speak up for him. And most fans back him because it's only Scousers.
Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2001 on: Today at 06:45:35 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:22:47 pm
Completely agree. Sky sports , amongst others, have dumbed down to the level of some knobhead , pissed up fan spouting shit in the pub whilst watching a match. This c*nt openly incited a riot live on sky sports. He literally shows his hatred of us on air , during a game , saying he wants anyone to win but us.
They have gone way, way too far. Imagine the likes of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Motson et al listening to the shite these c*nts come out with nowadays.
It's bizarre how the standard of football has improved so much over the years and the sport has become absolutely massive, yet the media around it has declined to such an alarming degree. The sport has gone upmarket, but the media around it has become little more than a circus in a cesspit. Horribly unprofessional and little more than social media type commenting.

I agree about Neville. He's put forward as a knowledgeable broadcaster and voice of the game, yet he comes across like some uneducated dickhead in the pub after a few beers. Quality commentators from days gone by must be revolving in their graves. Imagine it being 2024, but the quality of sports media being worse than it's ever been.

Neville was an average footballer. He was a terrible manager. He's also little more than a fan being given a suit to wear and a platform to push his bias and his employers agendas. He's a product up a horribly dumbed down society. He panders to the unthinking and the prejudiced. Sadly, in this bizarrely perverted world we live in, his face fits.

Gary Gaslight. The spokesman for the stupid.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

petercormack

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2002 on: Today at 06:46:49 pm
Do we have to play in this league anymore? That Super League doesn't sound any worse than this. May be a case of careful what you wish for, as a league dominated by the likes of Real Madrid, but would it be much worse than this?

This has really opened my eyes to just how brazenly corrupt the English game is. I mean I knew it was bad, but not as horribly corrupt as this has shown it to be.

Once the government get their act together there's a chance that there will be a touch more fairness with money distributed to the lower leagues in the football pyramid, but that's about all they'll do about it.

I wonder what certain clubs like ours will want to do about it. Surely they must be waiting to see if the 115 charges against City are successful and then make their power grab. But if not then there's always another alternative. Even if it's playing in a Super League with only a handful of other teams.
Baby Huey

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2003 on: Today at 06:52:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:22:47 pm
Completely agree. Sky sports , amongst others, have dumbed down to the level of some knobhead , pissed up fan spouting shit in the pub whilst watching a match. This c*nt openly incited a riot live on sky sports. He literally shows his hatred of us on air , during a game , saying he wants anyone to win but us.
They have gone way, way too far. Imagine the likes of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Motson et al listening to the shite these c*nts come out with nowadays.
And now the BBC have a reality show to find the "next football expert". Courtesy of our licence fee. It's risible.

lfc_col

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2004 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:22:47 pm
Completely agree. Sky sports , amongst others, have dumbed down to the level of some knobhead , pissed up fan spouting shit in the pub whilst watching a match. This c*nt openly incited a riot live on sky sports. He literally shows his hatred of us on air , during a game , saying he wants anyone to win but us.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nbvu7zkXGtY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nbvu7zkXGtY</a>
Hazell

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2005 on: Today at 06:55:49 pm
Whilst this thread is about Coote and his comments, can I also just take the opportunity and join in to say Neville is a massive cock.
rob1966

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2006 on: Today at 06:58:20 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:33:57 pm
She probably sat the 11+ To get to a grammar school. One of the few benefits of the system was it enabled working class kids to go to a school out of their area.
I remember being in 7th heaven when I went to grammar school. Grass field to play footie on, and a swimming pool, and a gym to play 5a side in.
My inner city junior school had a yard and a playground on the roof. We had to go to a crappy dilapidated cold swimming baths once in a blue moon, and a 30 minute bus ride to play football on grass once a fortnight if we were in top year. Used to change on the bus, and quite often it didnt turn up.
Posh? Nah.
And I met a load of kids from Anfield as well who used to travel to our school.


I still cannot get my kids to believe that we had two rugby pitches, 3 or 4 footy pitches, tennis courts, two gyms, a running track with long and triple jump runs and a swimming pool. Wasn't Grammar, it was Ruffwood Comprehensive in Kirkby
rob1966

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2007 on: Today at 07:00:37 pm
Quote from: petercormack on Today at 06:46:49 pm
Do we have to play in this league anymore? That Super League doesn't sound any worse than this. May be a case of careful what you wish for, as a league dominated by the likes of Real Madrid, but would it be much worse than this?

This has really opened my eyes to just how brazenly corrupt the English game is. I mean I knew it was bad, but not as horribly corrupt as this has shown it to be.

Once the government get their act together there's a chance that there will be a touch more fairness with money distributed to the lower leagues in the football pyramid, but that's about all they'll do about it.

I wonder what certain clubs like ours will want to do about it. Surely they must be waiting to see if the 115 charges against City are successful and then make their power grab. But if not then there's always another alternative. Even if it's playing in a Super with only a handful of other teams.

I got loads on here for saying we should fuck the PL off. Saw them for what they are during the covid season and its gotten worse - I'd love us to collapse the PL.

My preferred line now is back to the EFL, fucking the PGMOL, Sky and TNT off in the process
Kashinoda

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2008 on: Today at 07:04:54 pm
To be fair to Neville. *hides*

He came out and defended Carragher, who should have honestly been fired. It would be weird of him to take any other stance on this.
Garlicbread

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2009 on: Today at 07:08:58 pm
Seems like The S*n got a video of him snorting coke during Euro 2024.
Rush 82

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2010 on: Today at 07:09:54 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:52:44 pm
Do you remember this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L7kpdSeMFHg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L7kpdSeMFHg</a>

I knew of the guy (mate of mates). Good bloke. Had a bad day, lost his cool and said some stuff he shouldn't have. None of it xenophobic. The 'Sling em under a train' was not serious, just exhasperation.

It became a shitstorm in the media. Boris, who was London Mayor at the time, even chimed in. He was sacked and things were so bad for him from the public, that he had to have a new identity created for him by the authorities.

Tell how what he did was worse than what Coote did.
Yep - when the outrage is moving in the direction the media, opportunistic politicians and people on socials want, they don't care that they destroy someone's life.
exiledintheUSA

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2011 on: Today at 07:10:30 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:08:58 pm
Seems like The S*n got a video of him snorting coke during Euro 2024.

Helps with the gaslighting.

"How could that c*nt Klopp, and LFC, pick on a man that is struggling with addiction."

Oh, and bigger picture, someone clearly has a ton of shit on him, I'd bet it's a betting syndicate.
Garlicbread

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2012 on: Today at 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:10:30 pm
Helps with the gaslighting.

"How could that c*nt Klopp, and LFC, pick on a man that is struggling with addiction."

Oh, and bigger picture, someone clearly has a ton of shit on him, I'd bet it's a betting syndicate.

Seems like there's gonna be more yeah:

marios_moustache

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2013 on: Today at 07:16:19 pm
Cue the "I have an addiction and I need help" line (excuse the pun)
FlashingBlade

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2014 on: Today at 07:16:42 pm
''Its just a weee bit o' Charlie''
Samie

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2015 on: Today at 07:19:16 pm
I see it's been already said but Coote is fucked. Been smoking coke and shit for yars it seems.  ;D
Samie

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2016 on: Today at 07:20:55 pm
Kekule

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2017 on: Today at 07:21:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:52:17 pm
The Prime Minister of Football has finally spoken...( sorry if it's already been posted but i'm 10 pages behind..lol)



Today, speaking on The Overlap US Podcast on YouTube, transcribed via LFC Transfer Room on X, the former Manchester United player finally gave his thoughts and seemingly defended Coote.



"He's called Jurgen Klopp the C-word, which is obviously an aggressive word, but I didn't see anything within his words that he had influenced Liverpool in the wrong way or was trying to do Liverpool over."



Neville continued to say that he doesn't believe the referee should lose his job over his recent comments about Liverpool and Klopp.



"I don't feel like he should lose his career and lose everything he has worked his entire life for.



"I don't feel he has crossed that line, that line I feel he would've crossed if he said 'I'm not going to give Liverpool another decision again."

Haha. Do you reckon Neville actually applies that standard to his life?

Well yes honey she did look the worse for wearand then called me an arrogant manc c*nt right to my face, which was obviously aggressiveand yesyes youre right she did say she fucking hates the kidsand you and the house as well, yes.  But to be fair to her she didnt actually say she wasnt going to look after them properly did she? I think that saying that would have crossed the line. So  I dont think its fair to stop her babysitting.

Twat.
MD1990

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2018 on: Today at 07:21:54 pm
wonder will talksport still feel sorry for him.
he seems an idiot and not a trustworthy referee at all
billz

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2019 on: Today at 07:23:52 pm
Snorting a celebratory line after being assistant VAR in the Germany v Spain game look another controversial handball ignored. Geezer hates Germans.
Kashinoda

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2020 on: Today at 07:26:10 pm
I mean half the country is on coke.

Why does he allow himself to be filmed so often :lmao :lmao
Kopenhagen

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2021 on: Today at 07:26:23 pm
Neville is a disgrace. He can't even hide it anymore. Absolutely shameless, like most people in public life these days.

Shame on you.
