Problem as I see it is that even if he never refs us again, if he remains in the PL, he can still directly influence games that can harm us - same could be said for all the PGMOL as they'll stick together like shit to a rope.



How we ever got to a stage where this is even being thought of, let alone said, shows how far the game of football has dropped. The game is a cesspit from top to bottom and this is just one of a number of issues not just here, but globally that has surfaced over the decades.



Whether he's corrupt, incompetent or whatever you care to call it, is now completely moot, as the basic truth is: There is absolutely ZERO faith in him or any other official at the top level anymore. He's fucked it for officials everywhere. That's a huge shame as I used to ref football and my son does so on a Saturday morning for a few quid, but even he said he's not going to carry on as the abuse he gets. All of that is DIRECTLY attributable to those aloof and elitist wankers who for some obscure reason, are used as the barometer for football.



The only reason why ANYONE is saying (and I still can't fathom why anyone would think this anyway?!?!?!) "It doesn't matter - it's only Liverpool and he's only saying what we all think, yeah, right??" is something I just can't fathom. What he has done is completely fucking tear to shreds any last vestiges of support any sane (and I use that term correctly) fan have anymore. Couple that with the fact that he must be think as treacle to be filmed saying that anyway.



The guys a Grade A wankstain.







