Author Topic: David Coote is a...  (Read 41711 times)

Paul JH

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1960 on: Today at 04:28:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:24:21 pm
Why does anyone clicks on anything anymore. 99% of the time the title or taglines are misleading and the other 1% is probably shote as well. If everyone stopped engaging with these outlets and reports something might change (I know I doubt it either).

Case in point the other week - Headline "Teen Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas scores overhead kick for Stoke against Bristol!" ... its' barely knee height, let along overhead. Add OVERHEAD and ! and you have your engagement.
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Barneylfc∗

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1961 on: Today at 04:28:45 pm
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 04:19:57 pm
Look how quickly the agenda changed with the Robbo incident. It immediately went from shock, utter disbelief and hell never officiate again to Robbos a big baby and deserved it in less than 24hours.

This is what concerns me that this will eventually also be brushed under the carpet.

I hope as a fanbase we dont allow that to happen. Weve been had off on so many occasions previously but to allow these comments about Germans and Scousers is a step too far. Im also pleased the club and Klopp have chosen not to comment as this could potentially mean they have lawyers on it behind the scenes and do not want to jeopardise anything by commenting.

It already has went that way. Mike Dean was on basically saying it's going to be up to Coote whether he wants to referee again.

"Klopp doesn't manage in the league anymore, and he definitely likes Arne Slot, so lets all move on from this. David is really sorry this video surfaced, but wants to get on with his career now.

If he does it again, he'll be sorry he got caught again."
Kashinoda

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1962 on: Today at 04:29:20 pm
It's all fucking ridiculous.

He hasn't been filmed in secret, he made the video. If anyone in any line of work was caught vehemently slagging off their clients, stakeholders or customers you'd be collecting your P45 the following day.

CraigDS

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1963 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:29:20 pm
If anyone in any line of work was caught vehemently slagging off their clients, stakeholders or customers you'd be collecting your P45 the following day.

Bingo. Nothing more needs to be said.
owens_2k

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1964 on: Today at 05:02:05 pm
There's absolutely zero chance he refs in this country again.

Any sense of impartiality and a ref is done.  Not only can it impact their judgement in a way that is detrimental but it can also subconsciously force them to completely swing the other way and give decisions in favour in an attempt to not be biased.

For example an examiner who ended up marking their childs GCSE coursework may actually mark it more strictly in an attempt to not be biased.

I see that he didn't ref us for 4 years at one point? Are there any other refs who went that long without refereeing a game we were involved in? Apart from the obvious ones who cant
Baby Huey

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1965 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:29:29 am
I'm glad he's quiet for now - he doesnt need to add his voice until more comes out / the PGMOL make more of a decision.  Else it will just be shot down by "well obviously Carragher would say that hes from Liverpool".  I don't think he has anything to gain by adding his pennys worth.  Let the rest of the journos and presenters circle the wagons.
I've no idea as to what has happened to re Coote. I'll read through the pages after your post. That said.

I think the club, former players, local politicians and fans need to make sure the narrative is not changed by those in the media. Anti-Scouse is given outside the boundaries of the city, and you can guarantee that it'll be "victims again". We need to challenge the push by the commentariat to paint this as a "professional" referee making a mistake.

Once a narrative takes hold it's difficult to combat. I can hear Carragher saying, " we've all made mistakes, myself included, do we want to hound a man from his livelihood, for a mistake".

I'd like to think casual xenophobia would end in the sack...this country and the attitude to Liverpool and Scousers in general though, who knows.
Kennys from heaven

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1966 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm
Problem as I see it is that even if he never refs us again, if he remains in the PL, he can still directly influence games that can harm us - same could be said for all the PGMOL as they'll stick together like shit to a rope.

How we ever got to a stage where this is even being thought of, let alone said, shows how far the game of football has dropped. The game is a cesspit from top to bottom and this is just one of a number of issues not just here, but globally that has surfaced over the decades.

Whether he's corrupt, incompetent or whatever you care to call it, is now completely moot, as the basic truth is: There is absolutely ZERO faith in him or any other official at the top level anymore. He's fucked it for officials everywhere. That's a huge shame as I used to ref football and my son does so on a Saturday morning for a few quid, but even he said he's not going to carry on as the abuse he gets. All of that is DIRECTLY attributable to those aloof and elitist wankers who for some obscure reason, are used as the barometer for football.

The only reason why ANYONE is saying (and I still can't fathom why anyone would think this anyway?!?!?!) "It doesn't matter - it's only Liverpool and he's only saying what we all think, yeah, right??" is something I just can't fathom. What he has done is completely fucking tear to shreds any last vestiges of support any sane (and I use that term correctly) fan  have anymore. Couple that with the fact that he must be think as treacle to be filmed saying that anyway.

The guys a Grade A wankstain.



 
Baby Huey

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1967 on: Today at 05:43:23 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:10:07 am
International week. The main protagonists on SKY will be nowhere to be seen, except on that Overlap pish. Not that it usually stops them spouting their shite on Twitter, obviously

I honestly think some stories like this get leaked to coincide with that in mind with no games this weekend to talk about. Also gives the authorities time to let it burn itself out, in their minds And who actually gives a shiny shit about international football just now.
In this moment you only have pick up the phone and face time people. All of those at Sky will have been told, don't pass an opinion on this. Remember how Neville changed his tune about that goal at Spurs over the course of half time?
soupyc123

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1968 on: Today at 05:46:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:25:27 pm
No, because the first option is basically a death sentence to his career. Admit you can't handle the big teams and you won't progress. Plus he was given the role of the 4th official in 13 Liverpool games since the 20/21 season.

I think this is the super important part. Referee has issue with the manager, so you stick him on the touchline beside the manager instead. Would be very contradictory, if they've known about his hate for Klopp and done that, its worse. Basically stuck him there knowing he'd wind Klopp up.
Fromola

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1969 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:34:40 pm
Neville would be saying very different things if you replaced the Liverpool references with Manchester / United ones.

He's as biased as Cootes is and his opinion on this means fuck all.

Here is Neville thanking Riley for that Arsenal-Man United game in 2004: https://xcancel.com/ArseCannonPics/status/1856276474321346849

Neville was a Ferguson discipline, he knows all about influencing referees. If it's against Liverpool he's all for it.

All this 'Coote shouldn't lose his job' is a ruse so that if and when he does, they can hope that PGMOL punish us for it.
Son of Spion

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1970 on: Today at 05:50:32 pm
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 04:07:07 pm
Honestly Im convinced that this media narrative is about rescuing whats left of Cootes career. Yes he made a mistake while under the influence but look hes a good guy! One of us! Still good to ref elsewhere ( after a hefty secret payout to keep his mouth shut about whatever else he knows). Id not be surprised if he ends up reffing in the middle east or far east.

Its untenable for him to return to the premier league simply because every game he refs will be scrutinized and every controversy will leave him open to accusations of bias. They cant keep covering for him every single time indefinitely.
Yes, whether you back him, like too many have, or you condemn him, like all right-thinking observers should, his position is still completely untenable.

Regardless of what the tribal wankers across the country are currently saying, they'd still be suspicious of him when officiating their club. Deep down they all know he can't be trusted. Any contentious decision against their clubs would be screamed at as bias. Any contentious decision in their favour would be screamed at as biased by the opposition. Everything he does would be relentlessly scrutinized. It would be an absolute circus.

He's nailed his colours to the mast and shown the world he is biased, prejudiced and vindictive. Such people, given any sort of power, will always abuse it and use it to get at those they feel slighted by. Today it's Liverpool. Tomorrow it could and would be some other club, some other manager or some other fanbase.

Another thing is for certain. If this video is just the tip of the cultural iceberg amongst the PGMOL, then every single fan, manager, club and lover of the game should be very concerned indeed. If such bias is tolerated in those circles, which the current mass excusing of Coote's actions would suggest, then every club is fair game. Those laughing today will be crying at some point in the season, and they'll fully deserve to be crying too, because currently they are applauding and laughing at appallingly unprofessional bad practice whilst stupidly believing it will only ever affect those dastardly Scousers.
4pool

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1971 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm
The Prime Minister of Football has finally spoken...( sorry if it's already been posted but i'm 10 pages behind..lol)



Today, speaking on The Overlap US Podcast on YouTube, transcribed via LFC Transfer Room on X, the former Manchester United player finally gave his thoughts and seemingly defended Coote.



"He's called Jurgen Klopp the C-word, which is obviously an aggressive word, but I didn't see anything within his words that he had influenced Liverpool in the wrong way or was trying to do Liverpool over."



Neville continued to say that he doesn't believe the referee should lose his job over his recent comments about Liverpool and Klopp.



"I don't feel like he should lose his career and lose everything he has worked his entire life for.



"I don't feel he has crossed that line, that line I feel he would've crossed if he said 'I'm not going to give Liverpool another decision again."
