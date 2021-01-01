It will be interesting to see how referees and VAR officiate our games in the coming months.



Whilst I wouldn't want any preferential treatment or 'overcorrecting', I imagine any other referees with biases will be thinking twice about letting their heart rule their head, as the scrutiny on their performances will be massive.



However bad this video makes them look (and whatever Coote's punishment might be), they'll have to start getting the big decisions right. I'm expecting more refs to go to the monitor (and longer VAR checks), as they won't want to face the heat of any fuck ups or perceived bias. I imagine the abuse from fans at the game will also go up a notch after any controversial decisions, which will be analysed to death in post-match interviews and shows. Journos will also no doubt be asking questions at press conferences trying to draw opinion.



There are plenty of clubs other than us with an axe to grind with officials, so hopefully it's a combined effort to get to the bottom of this, rather than just us fighting our corner (as it always seems to be). As others have said, this is not the time for tribalism, it's the time to come together as clubs and force the FA/Premier League clean up the game.



It certainly shines a different light on the fines dished out to the managers and clubs who've questioned match officials in the past. The FA will have a hard time defending the integrity of the officials after this incident.