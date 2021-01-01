« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote is a...  (Read 38859 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 01:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:56:59 pm
The irony of this being could you imagine the level of outrage if a German referee was caught calling Harry Kane an 'English c*nt'?
He is a c*nt tho
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 01:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 06:54:48 am
Steadman from Anfield as well the garden houses as we called them.

No way, I read she wet to a grammar school in Childwall so assumed South Liverpool posh.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,288
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:05:28 pm
Fair play to this Arsenal fan. A reminder that 1. this isn't only a Liverpool problem and 2. the biggest weapon these pricks have is football tribalism.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kF7QiVEVDjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kF7QiVEVDjA</a>
Good video that. Cheers
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,904
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 01:19:28 pm »
It will be interesting to see how referees and VAR officiate our games in the coming months.

Whilst I wouldn't want any preferential treatment or 'overcorrecting', I imagine any other referees with biases will be thinking twice about letting their heart rule their head, as the scrutiny on their performances will be massive.

However bad this video makes them look (and whatever Coote's punishment might be), they'll have to start getting the big decisions right. I'm expecting more refs to go to the monitor (and longer VAR checks), as they won't want to face the heat of any fuck ups or perceived bias. I imagine the abuse from fans at the game will also go up a notch after any controversial decisions, which will be analysed to death in post-match interviews and shows. Journos will also no doubt be asking questions at press conferences trying to draw opinion.

There are plenty of clubs other than us with an axe to grind with officials, so hopefully it's a combined effort to get to the bottom of this, rather than just us fighting our corner (as it always seems to be). As others have said, this is not the time for tribalism, it's the time to come together as clubs and force the FA/Premier League clean up the game.

It certainly shines a different light on the fines dished out to the managers and clubs who've questioned match officials in the past. The FA will have a hard time defending the integrity of the officials after this incident.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 