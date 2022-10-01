Teels you all about that league if they are willing to pay millions for a ref who's clearly morally compromised.
As I said yesterday though, why offer him a job? He's finished with the PL, I think UEFA/FIFA or Collina will see to that, so what does he offer? He can't affect games, he can't um and ahh on VAR while ignoring whats on screen, so whats the point?
I mean, if I wanted to influence Premier League games, I'd stick 3 PL refs on an A380/Boeing 777 in First Class, put them up in say the Emirates Palace hotel, have them ref games in a league my family created and still run and pay them £20k each for 90 mins work
I'd just be careful which plane I put them on