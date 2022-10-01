« previous next »
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 11:12:52 am »
Letting Pickford get away with assault and drawing the lines incorrectly for Hendo's winner were definitely just honest mistakes from a guy who risked his career calling Klopp a c*nt on camera  :lmao

The wilful ignorance from some people in this country beggars belief. Only those dirty Italian foreigners could ever cheat or be corrupt. Not our good old English lads taking brown envelopes in the UAE.
Online clinical

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 11:15:59 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:02:15 pm
He'll end up going to the middle east and reffing there

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Saudi Arabia could offer an escape route for David Coote  should the under-fire referee end up with the sack.

[@MikeKeegan_DM]

He'll be paid a fortune for being a twat. Incredible but not surprising
Online Kekule

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:59 am
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Saudi Arabia could offer an escape route for David Coote  should the under-fire referee end up with the sack.

[@MikeKeegan_DM]

He'll be paid a fortune for being a twat. Incredible but not surprising

They'll be queueing up to call Klopp a c*nt now.
Online the_red_pill

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:59 am
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Saudi Arabia could offer an escape route for David Coote  should the under-fire referee end up with the sack.

[@MikeKeegan_DM]

He'll be paid a fortune for being a twat. Incredible but not surprising
Teels you all about that league if they are willing to pay millions for a ref who's clearly morally compromised.
Offline classycarra

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 11:19:00 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:17:07 am
After has been around for at least 10 years 😂😂
longer than that. very much the language of guys with 1/4 length zip tops and tim sherwood-type windbreakers. the fun lads at the accountants. 'going to an afters' is the kind of thing you'd expect to hear from someone like David Coote ;D
Online stewy17

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 11:19:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:59 am
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Saudi Arabia could offer an escape route for David Coote  should the under-fire referee end up with the sack.

[@MikeKeegan_DM]

He'll be paid a fortune for being a twat. Incredible but not surprising

The circus rolls on.
Online Jm55

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 11:19:55 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:59 am
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Saudi Arabia could offer an escape route for David Coote  should the under-fire referee end up with the sack.

[@MikeKeegan_DM]

He'll be paid a fortune for being a twat. Incredible but not surprising

Given that he clearly likes a bevvie, at the very least, he may want to rethink Saudi Arabia as his choice of country of residence.

If he thinks hes in trouble here hell be in for a fucking shock if something similar happens whilst hes over there.
Online Draex

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 11:22:48 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:17:07 am
After has been around for at least 10 years 😂😂

Well yeah "after party" literally where you went after clubbing.



Coote and his mate clearly haven't been anywhere but sat in.
Online the_red_pill

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 11:23:14 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:19:32 am
The circus rolls on.
Even though the whole world's burning down, fuck it- let the circus resume!
Online rob1966

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 11:27:02 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:18:35 am
Teels you all about that league if they are willing to pay millions for a ref who's clearly morally compromised.

As I said yesterday though, why offer him a job? He's finished with the PL, I think UEFA/FIFA or Collina will see to that, so what does he offer? He can't affect games, he can't um and ahh on VAR while ignoring whats on screen, so whats the point?

I mean, if I wanted to influence Premier League games, I'd stick 3 PL refs on an A380/Boeing 777 in First Class, put them up in say the Emirates Palace hotel, have them ref games in a league my family created and still run and pay them £20k each for 90 mins work

I'd just be careful which plane I put them on  ;)

Offline Schmarn

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 11:31:12 am »

Tbf to Sky et al, we don't yet definitively know that the video is real.  We've only heard rumours that Coote has acknowledged that it is, nothing verifiable.  They can't publicly call his comments racist and that he should be sacked until that is clear.  That will be the legal advice they are getting.

Now that doesn't excuse PGMOL from clearing this up very quickly. They ask him if it's real, if it is then they fire him immediately.  If he says it is fake, then you do some forensics and condemn him even more if he's lying.  This 'investigation' doesn't need to go on for more than a week.

I would strongly advise people not to read twitter or Daily Mail / Telegraph columnists, not unless you actually want to wind yourselves up. 
Online BoRed

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 11:31:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:27:02 am
As I said yesterday though, why offer him a job?

It could just be a payoff for a job well done. Just like when politicians get consultancy positions after years of channelling taxpayers' money into private pockets.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 11:34:13 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:31:12 am
Tbf to Sky et al, we don't yet definitively know that the video is real.  We've only heard rumours that Coote has acknowledged that it is, nothing verifiable.  They can't publicly call his comments racist and that he should be sacked until that is clear.  That will be the legal advice they are getting.

Now that doesn't excuse PGMOL from clearing this up very quickly. They ask him if it's real, if it is then they fire him immediately.  If he says it is fake, then you do some forensics and condemn him even more if he's lying.  This 'investigation' doesn't need to go on for more than a week.

I would strongly advise people not to read twitter or Daily Mail / Telegraph columnists, not unless you actually want to wind yourselves up. 
But all the stories are about how poor old Coote cracked under immense pressure from mean old Klopp. Now, either they think the video is real and have come up with a bullshit line, or they believe the video is not real, in which case the stories about cracking under pressure should not be published.

They have adopted the stance they believe the video is real and they have adopted the tone that they believe Coote is more sinned against than sinning. Which is surreal.
Online A Complete Flop

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 11:34:51 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:31:12 am
Tbf to Sky et al, we don't yet definitively know that the video is real.  We've only heard rumours that Coote has acknowledged that it is, nothing verifiable.  They can't publicly call his comments racist and that he should be sacked until that is clear.  That will be the legal advice they are getting.

Now that doesn't excuse PGMOL from clearing this up very quickly. They ask him if it's real, if it is then they fire him immediately.  If he says it is fake, then you do some forensics and condemn him even more if he's lying.  This 'investigation' doesn't need to go on for more than a week.

I would strongly advise people not to read twitter or Daily Mail / Telegraph columnists, not unless you actually want to wind yourselves up.

I'm beginning to think they don't fire him at all even if it's proved real. Their friends in the media are already doing their dirty work for them laying down the narrative.
Online Eeyore

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 11:37:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:27:02 am
As I said yesterday though, why offer him a job? He's finished with the PL, I think UEFA/FIFA or Collina will see to that, so what does he offer? He can't affect games, he can't um and ahh on VAR while ignoring whats on screen, so whats the point?

I mean, if I wanted to influence Premier League games, I'd stick 3 PL refs on an A380/Boeing 777 in First Class, put them up in say the Emirates Palace hotel, have them ref games in a league my family created and still run and pay them £20k each for 90 mins work

I'd just be careful which plane I put them on  ;)



Thats Etihad for you, even the Airport is empty.
Online Craig S

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 11:37:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:21:52 am
The Burnley game was at an empty Anfield, so while not restricted to home, we were still not allowed to gather anywhere



You were allowed to meet friends. I watched this match in the Dispensary with my mates in town.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 11:42:43 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:12:52 am
Letting Pickford get away with assault and drawing the lines incorrectly for Hendo's winner were definitely just honest mistakes from a guy who risked his career calling Klopp a c*nt on camera  :lmao

The wilful ignorance from some people in this country beggars belief. Only those dirty Italian foreigners could ever cheat or be corrupt. Not our good old English lads taking brown envelopes in the UAE.

Half zenophobia, half curruption.  They need to keep the gravy train going.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:31:49 am
It could just be a payoff for a job well done. Just like when politicians get consultancy positions after years of channelling taxpayers' money into private pockets.

Golden handshake.
Online rob1966

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 11:43:07 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:37:56 am
You were allowed to meet friends. I watched this match in the Dispensary with my mates in town.

Like I said mate, I cannot remember what was what, as I live in Trafford and due to the Trafford Centre and the inbred fuckwits in Rochdale and Bury, we were stuck into our own mini lockdown for what seemed like a year, not supposed to leave Greater Manchester. For my birthday, to get around it, I put the missus in the car, went into to work in Cheshire to collect new uniform (I was Ok to go to work and drive around the country, but I couldn't go to town ffs) and then went to Lymm for a meal.
Online rob1966

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 11:43:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:43:02 am
Golden handshake.

Did they piss on him while shaking hands?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 11:44:23 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:34:13 am
But all the stories are about how poor old Coote cracked under immense pressure from mean old Klopp. Now, either they think the video is real and have come up with a bullshit line, or they believe the video is not real, in which case the stories about cracking under pressure should not be published.

They have adopted the stance they believe the video is real and they have adopted the tone that they believe Coote is more sinned against than sinning. Which is surreal.

It's called victim blaming.  Happens a lot, nowadays.  Look at the world we now live in.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 11:45:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:43:45 am
Did they piss on him while shaking hands?

 ;D
