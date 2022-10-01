

Tbf to Sky et al, we don't yet definitively know that the video is real. We've only heard rumours that Coote has acknowledged that it is, nothing verifiable. They can't publicly call his comments racist and that he should be sacked until that is clear. That will be the legal advice they are getting.



Now that doesn't excuse PGMOL from clearing this up very quickly. They ask him if it's real, if it is then they fire him immediately. If he says it is fake, then you do some forensics and condemn him even more if he's lying. This 'investigation' doesn't need to go on for more than a week.



I would strongly advise people not to read twitter or Daily Mail / Telegraph columnists, not unless you actually want to wind yourselves up.