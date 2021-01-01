« previous next »
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:55:53 pm
Who did Ronaldo boot recently when the Liverpool players was on the floor? Yellow card.

Curtis
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:03:05 pm
I've taken all sorts of drugs, been at random house parties and gaffs, but not once did it make me xenophobic or racist.

Vino veritas.

This, 100 times over. The only people who would use the drugs use/setting as an excuse are people whove never taken them or been at an afters.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:03:05 pm
I've taken all sorts of drugs, been at random house parties and gaffs, but not once did it turn me into a xenophobe or racist.

Vino veritas.

Yep. There's a lot of ignorance about cocaine as well, in my experience it turns c*nts into bigger c*nts, but sound people on coke are at worst a bit annoying.
Re: David Coote is a...
Apparently both Coote and his mate are devastated.
They wont be devastated about making the video, only about what will happen to their careers now theyve been outed.
Tough shit, theyve both got it coming.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:05:07 pm
This, 100 times over. The only people who would use the drugs use/setting as an excuse are people whove never taken them or been at an afters.

Exactly. Inhibitions can be lowered to reveal non-dominant thoughts, but it won't change your base principles/beliefs.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:09:23 pm
Apparently both Coote and his mate are devastated.
They wont be devastated about making the video, only about what will happen to their careers now theyve been outed.
Tough shit, theyve both got it coming.

Well neither have actually apologised, so they cant be that upset.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:03:05 pm
I've taken all sorts of drugs, been at random house parties and gaffs, but not once did it turn me into a xenophobe or racist.

Vino veritas.

Quite.

This idea hes been harshly done because he was drunk is just madness. Id probably agree with that if hed just said he was a bit of a c*nt but to call him German c*nt and then have his mate declare that they hate scousers and make no effort to interject - theres no coming back from it and he wont be coming back from it.

Re: David Coote is a...
Let me tell you Peabee's bus has all sorts of narcotics...
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:11:41 pm
Well neither have actually apologised, so they cant be that upset.
Just upset at being exposed.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:55:53 pm
Who did Ronaldo boot recently when the Liverpool players was on the floor? Yellow card.
Jones,  at OT.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:59:59 pm
Tomkins has listed them.



So 5 inexcusably awful objective decisions in 16 matches against us suddenly get written off as 'honest mistakes' by Absolute c*nts McNulty.

Isn't it 6 ?? (2 in the Everton game ?)

I'm just scrolling through the thread catching up so maybe someone else has asked.
Re: David Coote is a...
This time tomorrow Coote will be at the palace receiving a gong for services to sporting integrity, and Klopp will be being hunted by interplod.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:05:07 pm
This, 100 times over. The only people who would use the drugs use/setting as an excuse are people whove never taken them or been at an afters.
I've taken them once and I lost time, so I dunno what happened during that time, but I have to also admit that Reality is for people who can't handle drugs!
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:26:59 pm
I've taken them once and I lost time, so I dunno what happened during that time, but I have to also admit that Reality is for people who can't handle drugs!

Or reality is for people cant handle drugs and people who can handle drugs and drugs dont turn you in a to an unprofessional xenophobic c*nt, you already are one before you take them (not you, Coote).
Re: David Coote is a...
Anyway I thought we should have had a pen in about the second minute.
Re: David Coote is a...
the guy in the video with Coote will probably get a harsher punishment than Coote does.
Re: David Coote is a...
As a related thing...

Do match officials undergo testing for substance abuse? Because they really should.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:38:07 pm
As a related thing...

Do match officials undergo testing for substance abuse? Because they really should.
PGMOL have a good process - Webb calls each one of them personally every month or so to ask them if they've taken any illegal substances, and notes down their responses in a book.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:39:53 pm
PGMOL have a good process - Webb calls each one of them personally every month or so to ask them if they've taken any illegal substances, and notes down their responses in a book.

 ;D

Probably true.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:03:05 pm
I've taken all sorts of drugs, been at random house parties and gaffs, but not once did it turn me into a xenophobe or racist.

Vino veritas.

Two boring c*nts sat on a sofa, no music, sounds the worse comedown ever..
Re: David Coote is a...
Its been pointed out, quite correctly, that this video was recorded 4years ago. For it to come out now raises the question that he could quite plausibly have been blackmailed for 4years. Betting groups, for example, would make a fortune of compromised PL referees.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:32:36 pm
Anyway I thought we should have had a pen in about the second minute.

I don't remember this, what exactly happened?
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:48:49 pm
I don't remember this, what exactly happened?
I think it was Darwin, someone charged into his back so hard it knocked him over, didn't look like a dive to me but only showed once on my stream.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:42:41 pm
Two boring c*nts sat on a sofa, no music, sounds the worse comedown ever..

Someone has been to my parties.  :D
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 08:55:59 pm

Good post.
While I still think they'll basically have to fire him, I feel a bit more concern they could try to ride it out. As you say, the number of absolutely awful op-eds that sympathise with Coote and point out Klopp's faults on the sideline has been really amazing to me today - even in a world where we're all worn down by this shit, it's been a step up from even the usual amount of gaslighting.

If they did try to keep him though, I really don't think we'd put up with it as a club. We've been soft touches too many times in my opinion, but this would be a step too far, and I think we'd complain in a massive way and go to war on it. We were sound over Hatzidakis elbowing Robbo in the face (still absolutely insane to write that) and didn't kick up a fuss. We were sound when they completely fucked up and didn't award us a goal that even they had decided was legal.
I'm quite sure we would absolutely not be sound with this.

That's why I still think, that even if Webb really wants to keep him (and being the boy's club it is, he probably does), he won't have a choice in the matter.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:52:14 pm
Someone has been to my parties.  :D

Hello Rick :wave
Re: David Coote is a...
Might have been dealt with already, but this almost certainly seems to be from October 2020, so full covid restrictions, and they're even taking the piss about it in the video - can he get in legal trouble for clearly breaking rules for gathering and social distancing if they can confirm the date of the video?
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:13:53 pm
Let me tell you Peabee's bus has all sorts of narcotics...

I'll release the vids of you and the grannies in 4 years.
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:55:48 pm
Might have been dealt with already, but this almost certainly seems to be from October 2020, so full covid restrictions, and they're even taking the piss about it in the video - can he get in legal trouble for clearly breaking rules for gathering and social distancing if they can confirm the date of the video?

Not a chance, the fucking PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson set the tone for social distancing, like they'd bother with it now
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:56:29 pm
I'll release the vids of you and the grannies in 4 years.

Fucking hell, samie is Wayne Rooney?????
Re: David Coote is a...
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:57:40 pm
Fucking hell, samie is Wayne Rooney?????

Wayne Rooney wishes mate.  :o
Re: David Coote is a...
The only thing i'd take from Wayne is his football talent...and maybe his missus.
