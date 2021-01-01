Good post.While I still think they'll basically have to fire him, I feel a bit more concern they could try to ride it out. As you say, the number of absolutely awful op-eds that sympathise with Coote and point out Klopp's faults on the sideline has been really amazing to me today - even in a world where we're all worn down by this shit, it's been a step up from even the usual amount of gaslighting.If they did try to keep him though, I really don't think we'd put up with it as a club. We've been soft touches too many times in my opinion, but this would be a step too far, and I think we'd complain in a massive way and go to war on it. We were sound over Hatzidakis elbowing Robbo in the face (still absolutely insane to write that) and didn't kick up a fuss. We were sound when they completely fucked up and didn't award us a goal that even they had decided was legal.I'm quite sure we would absolutely not be sound with this.That's why I still think, that even if Webb really wants to keep him (and being the boy's club it is, he probably does), he won't have a choice in the matter.