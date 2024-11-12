« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote is a...  (Read 30697 times)

Online KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 05:57:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:41:00 pm
Mad thing I've found living in Manchester, Everton and Scousers are two different things - it's only us who are Scousers

Because Everton are a harmless feeder club. They also take United rejects/has beens off them. Phil Neville was their bleedin captain.

If Everton were a big club and a threat to them, like us, it would be a different story.


The most cringeworthy thing that has happened on a football pitch on Merseyside was the warm send off to Moyes at Goodison wishing him good luck as he was about to take over Man U.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/22504433

An emotional David Moyes bids Everton & Goodison Park farewell

And at Goodison on Sunday there was no sense of bitterness or disappointment, only good will, thanks and ultimately tears for those to whom this club means everything.

"It has been emotional," was how Moyes described it. "From the moment I arrived today, it has been like that."

The stewards had got the ball rolling, lining up and clapping him as he arrived. Others shook his hand, wished him luck and thanked him - there were no dissenting voices, not one. The scenes at the final whistle were more akin to a club that had won a trophy than one about to lose a valued manager.


Here's one of the many banners wishing him well:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-2607631/Manchester-United-boss-David-Moyes-deserves-warm-welcome-Everton-says-Martinez.html

Image under the caption: Firm favourite: The Evertonians were sad to see Moyes leave and wished him well on his new job at United

Five of them holding up a Goodbye and Good luck banner (look at the woman on the far left crying).


Imagine that happening at Anfield? Obviously not given we are a big club who are rivals to United and have not done any business with them in 60 years.
Logged

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 05:58:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:03:28 pm
All the Mancs, Red and Blue, I've met since moving here refer to Liverpool fans as Scousers. 

Everton fans are Everton 👍

I once had a debate about the term bin dippers  after a bitter called us it on twitter , he didnt know the origins of the term
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,357
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 06:00:49 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:55:33 pm
Spoiler
Beatles track...
[close]

I believe they were from Liverpool?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 06:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:53:50 pm
Exactly. There can't be any bias at all against LFC because an Everton fan has told us that Coote made "honest mistakes", so that's that cleared up. Nothing says "honest mistakes" more than a video where a referee launches into a racist diatribe against a manager and calls the club and that manager c*nts repeatedly, eh? Obviously, someone like that would never ever ever allow those very strong feelings of hatred to affect his judgement on the pitch.

The state of journalism in this country beggars belief.

As I keep saying to people, 95% of football writing is not journalism, it's shitty opinion columns. Whether it's from good papers/sites or bad ones, most of the writing is just dickheads giving their 'takes'.

In this case, McNulty the well-known bitter blue twat has just reached into his hole, pulled out a load of shite opinions, and declared them as fact. And it's all just to have a pop at Liverpool.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,997
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:50:52 pm
prior posts mentioned walrus.

I Am The Walrus lyrics.

try to contain yourself!

That's my afternoon spent trying to figure out why the fuck Nick was calling Samuel Mrs. Robinson...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:53:50 pm
Exactly. There can't be any bias at all against LFC because an Everton fan has told us that Coote made "honest mistakes", so that's that cleared up. Nothing says "honest mistakes" more than a video where a referee launches into a racist diatribe against a manager and calls the club and that manager c*nts repeatedly, eh? Obviously, someone like that would never ever ever allow those very strong feelings of hatred to affect his judgement on the pitch.

The state of journalism in this country beggars belief.

He should really be called Honest McNulty,the absolute c*nt
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 06:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:37:15 pm
Tomkins loses credibility for me in calling United's goal in the 1-1 an 'objectively awful' decision. Origi feels some contact and hurls himself to the ground, it's very soft and you can go either way with it. I've never understood why anyone ever brings it up, it's not like we're lacking for bullshit calls ;D

It was a clear foul ffs :lmao
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 06:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 05:23:09 pm
Youre a miserable bastard though. I take that as high praise.
so you damn well should.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 06:14:01 pm »
Why are these journalists so determined to give Coote the benefit of the doubt, but happy to throw in the mix a predictable dig at Jurgen Klopp? How is this really anything to do with Klopp?  McNulty saying of Jurgen that even his biggest admirers would admit was confrontational? Absolutely unnecessary comment.

It should really anger these people that as a professional referee Coote has been so rude, disparaging and downright vulgar about Jurgen Klopp. This is one of the greatest managers of all time who deliberately sets out teams to actually play football in a fair way, and not roll around on the floor conning referees. Furthermore Klopp actively discouraged players arguing too much with decisions and even at his most angry tried to be balanced. How many times have some of us rued the lack of complaining on the field. Not a dark art in sight with Jurgen Klopp. He really should be lauded by referees and journalists alike. He should be one of their best friends. But instead hes insulted, disrespected and maligned by the likes of Coote, a small minded, vindictive and cowardly little man. And so called journos then sympathise with the culprit? Its bizarre

Why so vitriolic about Jurgen? Can only conclude that theyre intimidated by him when hes rightly called them out for terrible performances because it surely cant be anything to do with how he is as a person. Maybe its because hes smarter than they are. More successful? Happier? Taller?

We know who the c***s are and Jurgen is most definitely not one of them
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm »
Dermot Gallagher was on Sky earlier, said Coote looked in a 'state' be that alcohol or something else.  My guess is that he's going to seek help regarding 'issues,' garner sympathy, and then return as some sort of prodigal son in around a years time at which time this will be swept under the rug.  Be funny as fuck if Tuchel kicks off over the 'Geman C***t' comments though, puts the FA in a tough spot then.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 06:22:41 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:06:25 pm
That's my afternoon spent trying to figure out why the fuck Nick was calling Samuel Mrs. Robinson...

I thought it was a really obtuse Marilyn Monroe referenc for a good couple of hours. Then I thought of Samuel jumping out of a cake..
Logged

Online semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 06:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:53:50 pm
Exactly. There can't be any bias at all against LFC because an Everton fan has told us that Coote made "honest mistakes", so that's that cleared up. Nothing says "honest mistakes" more than a video where a referee launches into a racist diatribe against a manager and calls the club and that manager c*nts repeatedly, eh? Obviously, someone like that would never ever ever allow those very strong feelings of hatred to affect his judgement on the pitch.

The state of journalism in this country beggars belief.

The best bit is when Phil had his own similar moment last year
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,980
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 06:45:11 pm »
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 05:51:44 pm
When sacked he will get a nice full time gig in Saudi probabaly making better money.

Doubt it as he cannot influence PL games, so he's of no use to them
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 06:45:29 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:22:41 pm
I thought it was a really obtuse Marilyn Monroe referenc for a good couple of hours. Then I thought of Samuel jumping out of a cake..

Surely eating his way out?
Logged

Online semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 06:49:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:45:11 pm
Doubt it as he cannot influence PL games, so he's of no use to them

Thats a point a lot of people overlook about them reffing over there, they arent being hired for their reffing skills
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 06:50:25 pm »
https://www.sky.com/tv-guide/20241112/4101-1/402/Efaa-65

Wonder what will be said, if anything.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,231
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 06:50:37 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:33:42 pm
The best bit is when Phil had his own similar moment last year



He was lucky whoever hacked him didn't think to change the password and allowed him straight back into his account. ;D ;D

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 