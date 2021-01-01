Apparently, the PGMOL were aware of the Coote video for about 4 years. If this turns out to be true, then the cnuts have some answering to do.



Staggering reports suggest that PGMOL was made aware of a video circulating of David Coote shortly after it was recorded. Coote was allegedly removed from officiating Liverpool matches in the Premier League but later resumed duties in a lesser capacity as a video assistant and fourth official. He was eventually reinstated as a referee for Liverpool in the Premier League, having not officiated a Liverpool match in the league for about four years until he took charge of a game against Brighton at Anfield in March of this year.



Important to note that this is yet to be confirmed by relevant authorities, but it has been verified that Coote, for whatever reason, was not appointed as the main referee for Liverpool games in the Premier League between July 2020 and March 2024.



Will wait for a more authoritative source, but would explain why he suddenly disappeared from our games (despite reffing lots of other high profile matches during the same period).Also means that PGMOL knew his judgement where Liverpool/Klopp were involved was compromised (if they had genuinely believed the video was just banter or some other bullshit, they'd have turned a blind eye like they did with the UAE jollies for Oliver, etc.), yet still let him ref matches involving our competitors. And then presumably decided that with Klopp leaving, Coote could be trusted to now magnanimously set aside his biases and referee us with complete, unfailing impartiality.Really feels like we need to bring in foreign refs who would hopefully be less influenced by local tribalism and the undercurrents of anti-Scouse sentiment and xenophobia that have apologists throughout British society. They might also be less susceptible to the "old boys' club" mentality that PGMOL clearly has at the moment, which quickly turns into a siege mentality as soon as they feel one of their mates has been unfairly treated by the big bad foreign manager.