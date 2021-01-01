It's such a clusterfuck this.
Referees have to be pretty arrogant at this level, that's not a surprise.
It's also not a surprise that they wouldn't take well to being criticised, justified or not.
It's also not unreasonable to have clubs you do and do not like.
But, for the love of god, you're professionals, being paid well. You eradicate your personal feelings from your profession and get on with it to the best of your ability.
And, you absolutely must be an absolute cretin to put your personal feelings on professional matters on camera.