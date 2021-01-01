« previous next »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 01:41:42 pm
Who gives a fuck! Not your fault or mine either.

Personally the darker place hes in the better. I dont say that because I support Liverpool. I say that as a fan of football.

These days everyone has licence to do scumbag acts to innocent people, and then when they get caught, garner sympathy by hiding behind mental health concerns. Its a fucking sick tactic that actually hurts good people with genuine mental health issues.

Coote should be sacked and PGMOL needs urgent reforming. Its really very simple. Short and sweet. They need to stop resisting change in that filthy little organisation.
So PGMOL are investigating this themselves? If there is any hint of blackmail far east betting etc will they investigate that too? Will they be forced to call in the Police? I mean Webb could ask his old colleagues at SYP to take a look and thereby continue to investigate it themselves!
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:43:00 pm
Surprised it's taken this long to be honest. Imagine what the whatsapp group chats are like.

I bet as soon as most of them press "b" bin dippers comes up as the first autofill option. A lot of them hate Liverpool. It's no secret.
I can't be racist, I love James Milner
The stupid c*nt will be in a "dark place" because he was caught, not because he has any remorse or regrets his actions. As the prick sinks, I hope he takes a few down with him.
Match fixing alarm bells should be ringing all over the place. With so much money involved surely the police must investigate.
Quote from: calvin on Today at 01:40:06 pm
Apparently, the PGMOL were aware of the Coote video for about 4 years. If this turns out to be true, then the cnuts have some answering to do.

François Plateau
@francoisplateau

Staggering reports suggest that PGMOL was made aware of a video circulating of David Coote shortly after it was recorded. Coote was allegedly removed from officiating Liverpool matches in the Premier League but later resumed duties in a lesser capacity as a video assistant and fourth official. He was eventually reinstated as a referee for Liverpool in the Premier League, having not officiated a Liverpool match in the league for about four years until he took charge of a game against Brighton at Anfield in March of this year.

Important to note that this is yet to be confirmed by relevant authorities, but it has been verified that Coote, for whatever reason, was not appointed as the main referee for Liverpool games in the Premier League between July 2020 and March 2024.

Haha francois plateau, fucking hell lads.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:29:56 pm
Professionally he needs to be made an example of and never referee professionally again. As a human though he clearly needs help. His World has just come crashing down around him. The PGMOL has a duty of care to make sure he gets the help he needs.
Thing is though, you cannot help people who do not want help or do not even understand that they are in the wrong. Coote is a fully grown adult. A professional. He's hung himself with his own actions and been caught out. If he wants help then first he's got to acknowledge his problem. Other people have to acknowledge it too, rather than rally round defending the indefensible.

He has made his own position untenable. He did that himself. Basically, he's shown that he's an extremely poor professional. He's wealthy enough to arrange any mental health support he now feels he might need due to his own actions. Yes, the PGMOL are an incredibly poor organization, and no doubt Coote is just a symptom of the prevailing culture within it, but he makes his own choices and decisions. Instead of playing the victim he needs to grow up and take responsibility.
Hes made his bed, its time for him to lie in it! No matter how uncomfortable it is!
Quote from: calvin on Today at 01:40:06 pm
Will wait for a more authoritative source, but would explain why he suddenly disappeared from our games (despite reffing lots of other high profile matches during the same period).

Also means that PGMOL knew his judgement where Liverpool/Klopp were involved was compromised (if they had genuinely believed the video was just banter or some other bullshit, they'd have turned a blind eye like they did with the UAE jollies for Oliver, etc.), yet still let him ref matches involving our competitors. And then presumably decided that with Klopp leaving, Coote could be trusted to now magnanimously set aside his biases and referee us with complete, unfailing impartiality.

Really feels like we need to bring in foreign refs who would hopefully be less influenced by local tribalism and the undercurrents of anti-Scouse sentiment and xenophobia that have apologists throughout British society. They might also be less susceptible to the "old boys' club" mentality that PGMOL clearly has at the moment, which quickly turns into a siege mentality as soon as they feel one of their mates has been unfairly treated by the big bad foreign manager.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:13:13 pm
What's the context of this picture?

Deleted the link I shared, as the initial story is from that other paper. If you google Referees Indonesia then it's there, they were at a charity golf event in Indonesia apparently (2019).
There has to be a proper, independent investigation into the conduct of not just Coote, but all referees. Weve all seen the inexplicable decisions. Weve all been gaslighted by PGMOL and the media.
The time of PGMOL investigating themselves and declaring everything to be hunky-dory has to be over. This is serious. The biggest and richest league in the world has , atleast one ref, openly being racist and slating one its premier clubs.
It's such a clusterfuck this.

Referees have to be pretty arrogant at this level, that's not a surprise.

It's also not a surprise that they wouldn't take well to being criticised, justified or not.

It's also not unreasonable to have clubs you do and do not like.

But, for the love of god, you're professionals, being paid well. You eradicate your personal feelings from your profession and get on with it to the best of your ability.

And, you absolutely must be an absolute cretin to put your personal feelings on professional matters on camera.
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 01:53:01 pm
Will wait for a more authoritative source, but would explain why he suddenly disappeared from our games (despite reffing lots of other high profile matches during the same period).

Also means that PGMOL knew his judgement where Liverpool/Klopp were involved was compromised (if they had genuinely believed the video was just banter or some other bullshit, they'd have turned a blind eye like they did with the UAE jollies for Oliver, etc.), yet still let him ref matches involving our competitors. And then presumably decided that with Klopp leaving, Coote could be trusted to now magnanimously set aside his biases and referee us with complete, unfailing impartiality.

Really feels like we need to bring in foreign refs who would hopefully be less influenced by local tribalism and the undercurrents of anti-Scouse sentiment and xenophobia that have apologists throughout British society. They might also be less susceptible to the "old boys' club" mentality that PGMOL clearly has at the moment, which quickly turns into a siege mentality as soon as they feel one of their mates has been unfairly treated by the big bad foreign manager.
Yeah, it's funny how clubs need to scout the whole world for the best players and managers, but apparently the best refs are all found within biking distance from Old Trafford
Quote from: calvin on Today at 01:40:06 pm
That Plateau guy is a major bullshitter. I wouldn't pay any heed to what he says. He makes IndyKaila look like Bob Woodward.
It's a nonsense that the PGMOL are basically investigating themselves. The PL should be getting involved at the very least.
