David Coote is a...

Quote from: Rimsky
Coote shows in the second video that he understands the first video could finish him. So the question is, how much did he value his job and what would he do to protect it?

The fact that Coote had this hanging over his head for years is great motive for doing nefarious shit in the matches he was involved in.  And that affects all teams, not just us.

Crazy shit!
This is the sinister thing. Someone has had leverage over a Premier League official for a number of years. Who knows how the effect of that has played out for numerous clubs in that time. He was compromised years ago, and has officiated since then and up to the present day.
Quote from: Draex
You'd hope (probably a fools hope) this is a watershed moment and the PMGOL use Coote as a scapegoat about bias and how it's not happening going forward and it stops, they have the power to do this.

You would hope. That hope vanishes VERY quickly when you see who they employ

Howard Webb   Chief Refereeing Officer
Kevin Friend   Select Group 2 Manager
Martin Atkinson   Select Group 1 Coach
Lee Mason   Referee Coach
Andre Marriner   Football Insights Coach

The problem with it having been an issue for so long is that those referees are now referee managers and referee coaches. There's no solution to the problem that involves continuing to hire referees from this country. There's been too long to allow too many biases to take hold.
I see the Abu Dhabi shill Samuels was defending Coote. Completely unsurprising. He didnt even think Coote comments were borderline xenophobic ?
Unsurprisingly this situation has given rise to the usual bile being spouted about Liverpool FC/Scousers in MSM and Social Media...as ever in football and why it cant treat fans better is everyone sees things through the prism of their own rivalry...I don't care, its Liverpool , I hate them.....but if  happens to them...to be honest many Liverpool fans the  same.

I found the Torygraph ( which really should be called the Remainergraph now) the biggest sesspit of comments...ironically ( tho lost on them) defending Cootes right to express his opinion whilst being a ref and working for the FA . Yet on same sports pages lambasting Lineker for expressing his own opinions whilst working for the BBC ( even though he does his job well..and much better than Cootes)

Any person in a position of regulatory authority who works in the public realm ( which football certainly is now) has a professional duty to appear ( at least appear) impartial...there is a contract of trust be it Refs, Police, even Traffic wardens!...you act professionally and impartially according to rules ..if you break that trust ..the system is fucked and that helps none of us. If you spout bias and its evidential and your decision making seems questionable at best in relation to that..your down the road pal, that applies to any professional

We have a billion pound premier league that impacts on millions of lives, provides thousands with jobs ....all underpinned  by the trust in about 100 officials every weekend...its hard enough to accept their incompetency at times, but if we lose the trust in their impartially the whole thing comes crashing down

We know there is a dark side to decision making by refs...it goes back to '65 in Inter Milan ..but up till recent years there was a belief most ref where honest brokers ( just about tho...mention Clive Thomas to Blues) ..but often crap.... but now Cootes has provided  the spark to a tinder box of distrust and  anger towards all  referees honesty....and the billion pound industry literally cant afford that...action will be taken

The PGMOL needs to be disbanded and a sperate regulatory body needs to be set up , but not ex refs...you just know there will be sympathy in PGMOL ranks with Cootes cos of their own personal experiences. '' ah! mate what have you done''

Having said all that, what really pisses me off , is no one has twatted that c*nt sat next to Cootes.



Quote from: 12C

For me it was Hendo getting done by the ref in injury time v City.
How many referees give a second yellow in injury time? Hendo was vital to the team as he was Gerards legs. I felt we had just been clobbered and said to my lad when it happened that it was going to hurt us.
Nah, that was a fair red. It was all down to Victor Moses's crap touch and his own poor control and then lunging in to make up for it. It was a straight red rather than a 2nd yellow too, which really hurt as it was a 3 game ban.
Quote from: GreekScouser
You would hope. That hope vanishes VERY quickly when you see who they employ

Howard Webb   Chief Refereeing Officer
Kevin Friend   Select Group 2 Manager
Martin Atkinson   Select Group 1 Coach
Lee Mason   Referee Coach
Andre Marriner   Football Insights Coach

The problem with it having been an issue for so long is that those referees are now referee managers and referee coaches. There's no solution to the problem that involves continuing to hire referees from this country. There's been too long to allow too many biases to take hold.

Lee Mason is the one who sums up the cronyism. He was stood down for being an inept referee. So Webb created the role of VAR specialist especially for him. He was so bad as a VAR specialist that they had to fire him. The very next season they brought him back as a referee coach.

So a failed referee, a failed VAR specialist yet the ideal person to coach the next generation of referees. That is how you end up with a failing, corrupt insular organisation that leaves itself wide open to wider corruption.

Of the others listed Friend, Atkinson and Marriner were all on the infamous Batam hotel pictures. Along with Coote, Scott and East.

Football fans must be the least intelligent bunch of biased people about. Cause it's against us saying he's got a right to an opinion, blah blah blah, etc... fuck off
Quote from: Ray K
Nah, that was a fair red. It was all down to Victor Moses's crap touch and his own poor control and then lunging in to make up for it. It was a straight red rather than a 2nd yellow too, which really hurt as it was a 3 game ban.

Yes, I remember thinking the same. Hendo's tackle was a red, but a necessary red if ever I saw one. They'd have been away if it weren't for it.
Quote from: GreekScouser
Pretty sure we won the game anyway but I'll always remember Bosingwa just booting Benayoun in the back as he was shielding the ball out and the linesman and the ref (I think Mike Riley) going 'Yeah thats fine, play on'
I remember that very clearly.  lino was a whole 4 feet away.  disgusting "officiating".
Quote from: Nick110581
Its the same for other teams too.

They dont like Wolves and ONeil.

Football is a Tory's wet dream for seeing 'divide and conquer' in full working action.

My dad always hated football for this reason. When I was a teenager, he'd regularly lecture me on how working class Scousers and working class Mancs and working class Cockneys etc. etc. should be fighting the 'real enemy', not each other. He meant in a political/bigger picture scenario.

Football is a perfect microcosm - the establishment at the top of the game know that as long as there is tribalism, nobody will really challenge them.
