First time I'd heard of him. Never been as angry after a game. Defeat you can handle, poor refereeing decisions you can handle, but that was disgraceful.With this video leak it's now confirmed that what happened that day was corrupt. That Burnley game at home (which I barely recollect, and certainly didn't recall him) which he alluded to in the video, was five months before that Goodison decision. So his hatred of us and the "German c*nt" was there.Pickford didn't (and couldn't) get punished because the incident had been reviewed by Coote on VAR. The lack of punishment meant he had bloody seen it. So there was no oversight or the old Wenger line "I did not see it". The ref didn't see it hence it had to be reviewed. And the ref came out later and said Pickford should have been sent off, thus undermining Coote. But nothing of note happened to Coote (that I can recall).So the ref afterwards said it was a sending off (no doubt having seen it for himself, something Coote did not tell him to do when he reviewed it). The BT commentators as it happened called it a "horror tackle". And Crouch at half-time called it a "leg breaker". And that night Shearer on MOTD said: "It was an awful challenge, terrible. The first mistake is Michael Oliver doesn't spot it. Then how can the VAR not recommend that the ref have another look at it? It's a clear red card."Every single person said the same thing. Yet one person, who we know saw it by the fact Pickford cannot be punished for something that was seen, had another view. Either he is completely incompetent or he is a corrupt bastard. The video that just came out confimed which one it is.Guardian article on this;Indeed it was not his refereeing but his turns as VAR that appear to have riled Klopp when he was Liverpool manager: a failure to intervene over the Jordan Pickford challenge that ruptured Virgil van Dijks ACL being the most prominent cause of complaint. Any suggestion that Coote was biased or out of his depth was generally lacking from the discourse before now. No longer.I always wondered why Klopp was very quiet after that game. There was no letting rip at what had just happened. We were all angry. But he was so downbeat, so quiet. It was more than the impact of losing a player to injury, he looked broken. What I didn't know then that I know now is he knew about Coote beforehand. The refereeing that permitted the nutter in the Everton goal and a yard dog outfit to kick lumps out of us was weak officiating, but the individual who saw the same footage that the BT commentators, Crouch, Shearer and everyone watching on TV saw, yet had a different view, was corrupt.