Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 01:07:12 am »
This guy is the one I've known about since the Pickford Virgil job

It's grown ever since. More and more obvious

Some weird takes on this after 31 pages.
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 01:09:53 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:07:12 am
This guy is the one I've known about since the Pickford Virgil job

It's grown ever since. More and more obvious

Some weird takes on this after 31 pages.

Before, actually...

Quote from: rushyman on July 11, 2020, 04:54:34 pm
Out and out cheating from ref and VAR
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 01:12:18 am »
... c*nt.
Re: Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 01:27:42 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm
Yep, no doubt our title challenge will pay the price for it as well as if it's our fault!

This is my worry. They'll circle the wagon and punish us for being upset about this.
Re: Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 01:41:47 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:27:42 am
This is my worry. They'll circle the wagon and punish us for being upset about this.
Which would only further prove their systemic failure, bias and rampant unprofessionalism.

Everyone in the game should be closely looking at how this is handled. It affects every club. If the PGMOL are vindictive and unable to take responsibility, it has repercussions right across the game in this country. For Coote it's Liverpool. But who has it in for any one of the other clubs? If this is part of the culture within the refereeing fraternity, then the bias will not just affect us. Close ranks on this, after Coote has been caught bang to rights, then the PGMOL have no credibility left whatsoever. No one in the game can trust them from that point on.
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 02:00:42 am »
Saying he's being bullied is an interesting take. Assume most have never chewed wasps before after a night on it? You'll fucking say anything on your mind. That's what that horrid drug does. He's bloody loving it in that video.
