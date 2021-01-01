I'd bet it was someone who was quite upset with the result on Saturday night.
I hope youre not suggesting theres someone out there with a vested interest in what the top of the Premier League looks like, like whos on top and how far behind certain other clubs are, gathering information of refs and threatening them?
I certainly
hope youre not suggesting that they might have leaked this about the referee of a game that saw an opposing side go 5 points clear, in the hope it might end his career. And you definitely dont mean they might have dirt on other refs and could do something similar to them should results not go their way. That would be a ridiculous assertion.
Anyway, and totally unrelated, Im looking forward to seeing how Michael Oliver (for it will inevitably be him) referees a certain game at Anfield in a few weeks time